Chase Introduces New IHG One Rewards Premier Select Credit Card, Plus Updates Across Entire IHG One Rewards Card Portfolio

New Premier Select Credit Card offers richer travel benefits and more ways for loyalists to elevate their stay at IHG ® Hotels & Resorts
Updated benefits across existing cards add new ways to earn points, Free Nights and elevated status, helping cardmembers take their next trips sooner
Today, Chase and IHG ® Hotels & Resorts announced enhanced IHG One Rewards Credit Cards, led by the new IHG One Rewards Premier Select Credit Card . For those looking for elevated hotel experiences at over 7,000 properties and 21 brands worldwide, this new card offers benefits like Food & Beverage Rewards, an annual airline statement credit, an Anniversary Free Night and automatic Platinum Elite status. Together, the new Premier Select Credit Card and three updated cards across the portfolio reward cardmembers for every purchase, while helping to bring their dream trips and experiences within reach.
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IHG One Rewards Premier Select Credit Card
Enhancements across the card portfolio were designed to deepen integration with the IHG One Rewards program and create new ways to unlock Milestone Rewards like bonus points, Food & Beverage Rewards and Confirmable Suite Upgrades. With 20 automatic Elite Night Credits awarded annually, the new Premier Select Credit Card helps cardmembers achieve their first Milestone Reward sooner, further elevating their travel experiences.
"Guests today have more options than ever, and higher expectations about what their travel experience should be like," said Paul Proctor, Senior Vice President of Global Loyalty and Partnerships at IHG Hotels & Resorts. "With one of the world's largest hotel portfolios and a loyalty program designed around choice and flexibility, we're continuing to create more ways for members to get value out of every hotel stay. These enhanced Chase credit cards help bring that commitment to life."
"Our partnership with IHG Hotels & Resorts continues to bring meaningful value to IHG loyalists and travelers who want more from every step of their travel experience," said Chris Cracchiolo, President of Co-Brand Cards at Chase. "The new Premier Select Credit Card and enhanced benefits across the card portfolio allow cardmembers to earn points towards their next trip, unlock new credits and rewards, and enjoy elevated status and perks that help them make the most of their stay."
INTRODUCING THE IHG ONE REWARDS PREMIER SELECT CREDIT CARD
The IHG One Rewards Premier Select Credit Card ($350 Annual Fee) is built for IHG loyalists seeking rewarding hotel experiences and over $1,000 in value in the first year. Key benefits for the new card include:
- Up to $300 in annual Food & Beverage Rewards to redeem at IHG properties
- A $200 annual airline statement credit on qualifying flight purchases
- Up to $50 United ® TravelBank Cash
- Anniversary Free Night (point redemption cap of 60,000 points with the option to add existing IHG One Rewards points)
- Up to 28X total points on stays at IHG properties
- 6X points on dining and all other travel including rideshare, 3X points on all other purchases
- Automatic Platinum Elite status gives cardmembers access to exclusive member rates and promotions and hotel perks like Confirmable Suite Upgrades, welcome amenities and early check-in and late check-out, subject to availability
- 20 Elite Night Credits (ENC) each calendar year, immediately unlocking the first Milestone Reward upon account opening, and 2 additional ENC for every $5,000 spent on purchases with the card
- 4 th Reward Night Free benefit when you redeem points for a consecutive four-night IHG hotel stay
- Cardmembers can also unlock benefits like elevated status, an additional Free Night and bonus points by spending on the card
- Find additional benefits and details here
NEW AND ENHANCED BENEFITS ACROSS CARDS
For travelers who want more from their hotel stays, the IHG One Rewards Premier Credit Card ($150 Annual Fee) offers over $700 in value in the first year . Highlights include:
- NEW: Up to $100 in annual Food & Beverage Rewards to redeem at IHG properties
- NEW: A $100 annual airline statement credit on qualifying flight purchases
- Up to $50 United ® TravelBank Cash
- UPDATED: Anniversary Free Night (enhanced point redemption cap of 50,000 points with the option to add existing IHG One Rewards points)
- UPDATED: Up to 24X total points on stays at IHG properties
- UPDATED: 5X points on flights booked directly and car rental agencies, plus everyday spend on dining, gas stations and now grocery stores
- 3X points on all other purchases
- UPDATED: Automatic Gold Elite status gives cardmembers access to exclusive member rates and promotions, hotel perks like free Wi-Fi auto connect and late check-out, subject to availability
- NEW: 15 Elite Night Credits (ENC) each calendar year and 2 additional ENC for every $5,000 spent on purchases with the card
- 4 th Reward Night Free benefit when you redeem points for a consecutive four-night IHG hotel stay
- UPDATED: Cardmembers can also unlock benefits like elevated status and bonus points by spending on the card
- Find additional benefits and details here
Formerly known as the IHG One Rewards Traveler Card, the no-Annual Fee IHG One Rewards Credit Card is an entry point for earning points toward future stays. Key features include:
- Up to 17X total points on stays at IHG properties
- UPDATED: 3X points on dining, gas stations and now grocery stores
- 2X points on all other purchases
- Automatic Silver Elite status gives cardmembers access to exclusive member rates and promotions and hotel perks like free Wi-Fi auto connect
- NEW: 5 Elite Night Credits (ENC) each calendar year
- UPDATED: 4 th Reward Night Free benefit after spending $5,000 on purchases with the card
- UPDATED: Cardmembers can also unlock benefits like elevated status and bonus points by spending on the card
- Find additional benefits and details here
Previously known as the IHG One Rewards Premier Business Card, the IHG One Rewards Business Credit Card ($200 Annual Fee) is built for business owners who want to turn necessary spending into rewards, and offers over $750 in value in the first year . Key features include:
- NEW: Up to $100 in annual Food & Beverage Rewards to redeem at IHG properties
- NEW: A $100 annual airline statement credit on qualifying flight purchases
- NEW : Up to $100 annual statement credit towards Expensify purchases
- UPDATED: Anniversary Free Night (enhanced current point redemption cap of 50,000 points with the option to add existing IHG One Rewards points)
- Up to 26X total points on stays at IHG properties
- UPDATED: 5X points on flights booked directly and car rental agencies, plus dining, gas stations and select advertising
- 3X points on all other purchases
- Automatic Platinum Elite status gives cardmembers access to exclusive member rates and promotions and hotel perks like Confirmable Suite Upgrades, welcome amenities and early check-in and late check-out, subject to availability
- NEW: 15 Elite Night Credits (ENC) each calendar year and 2 additional ENC for every $5,000 spent on purchases with the card
- 4 th Reward Night Free when you redeem points for a consecutive four-night IHG hotel stay
- UPDATED: Cardmembers can also unlock benefits like elevated status, an additional Free Night and bonus points by spending on the card
- Find additional benefits and details here
Existing IHG One Rewards Credit Cardmembers will be notified in October with details about the new and enhanced benefits available to them and the effective date for each update. Annual Fees will be adjusted in 2027.
All cards in the IHG One Rewards Credit Card portfolio include World or World Elite Mastercard benefits, with access to lifestyle benefits and everyday value, such as Priceless Experiences and offers for services like ride-sharing and food delivery. Benefits vary by card.
NEW LIMITED-TIME LAUNCH OFFERS
To celebrate the launch, through November 18 th , new cardmembers can earn the following limited-time launch offers:
- New IHG One Rewards Premier Select Credit Cardmembers can earn 200,000 bonus points after spending $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
- New IHG One Rewards Premier Credit Cardmembers can earn 180,000 bonus points after spending $3,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
- New IHG One Rewards Credit Cardmembers can earn 125,000 bonus points after spending $2,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
- New IHG One Rewards Business Credit Cardmembers can earn 190,000 bonus points after spending $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
Points earned with IHG One Rewards Credit Cards can be redeemed across over 7,000 hotels and 21 brands worldwide. To learn more about IHG, please click here . To learn more about the IHG One Rewards Credit Cards, please click here .
About Chase
Chase is the U.S. consumer and commercial banking business of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM), a leading financial services firm based in the United States of America with operations worldwide, assets of $5 trillion and $375 billion in stockholders' equity as of June 30, 2026. Chase serves more than 87 million consumers and 7.5 million small businesses with a broad range of financial services, including personal banking, credit cards, mortgages, auto financing, investment advice, small business loans and payment processing. Customers can choose how and where they want to bank: 5,100 branches in 48 states and the District of Columbia, 14,500 ATMs, mobile, online and by phone. For more information, go to chase.com .
About IHG Hotels & Resorts
IHG Hotels & Resorts (tickers: LON:IHG for Ordinary Shares; NYSE:IHG for ADRs) is a global hospitality company, with a purpose to provide True Hospitality for Good.
With a family of 21 hotel brands and IHG One Rewards , one of the world's largest hotel loyalty programmes with over 160 million members, IHG has more than one million rooms across 7,100 hotels in over 100 countries, and a development pipeline of a further 2,400 properties.
- Luxury & Lifestyle: Six Senses , Regent , InterContinental , Vignette Collection , Kimpton , Hotel Indigo
- Premium: Noted Collection, voco , Ruby , HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza , EVEN
- Essentials: Holiday Inn Express , Holiday Inn Hotels & Resorts , Garner , avid
- Suites: Atwell Suites , Staybridge Suites , Holiday Inn Club Vacations , Candlewood Suites
- Exclusive Partners: Iberostar Beachfront Resorts
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC is the Group's holding company and is incorporated and registered in England and Wales. Approximately 400,000 people work across IHG's hotels and corporate offices globally.
Visit us online for more about our hotels and reservations and IHG One Rewards . To download the IHG One Rewards app, visit the Apple App or Google Play stores.
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View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261001766887/en/
Media Contacts
Chase:
Stephanie Scorzelli, Chase Communications
stephanie.scorzelli@chase.com
IHG Hotels & Resorts:
Mackenzie Stone, IHG Hotels & Resorts
mackenzie.stone@ihg.com