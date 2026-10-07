Chase for Business Expands Its Integrated Digital Experience with Chase Payroll, Powered by Gusto

89% of small business owners say they would value managing payroll and banking in one place, underscoring Chase for Business's continued investment in a more connected digital experience.
Small business owners increasingly want the tools they use to run their businesses to work together and be managed in one place. In recent Chase research, 89% of business owners said they would find it valuable to manage payroll within the same platform they use for business banking and payments, highlighting growing demand for a more connected business experience. Additionally, 37% said meeting payroll put pressure on cash flow over the last six months, underscoring how closely payroll is tied to the broader financial health of a business. 1
To help address that need, Chase for Business today announced the expansion of Chase Payroll 2 , powered by Gusto, to eligible Business Banking customers, bringing payroll alongside the banking and payment activities customers already manage through Chase.
"Small business owners are constantly balancing employees, customers, expenses and cash flow," said Stevie Baron, CEO of Chase for Business . "They want tools that work together and make it easier to keep their business moving. That's why we're bringing payroll into Chase Business Online, giving business owners more flexibility with next-day processing."
Payroll is one of the most important and recurring responsibilities for small business owners, yet it is often managed separately from the financial tools they rely on every day. Powered by Gusto's payroll technology and expertise, Chase Payroll enables business owners to manage payroll, taxes and employee payments directly within Chase Business Online.
"For more than a decade, hundreds of thousands of small businesses have trusted Gusto to manage payroll, taxes and compliance," said Tomer London, Co-founder at Gusto . "With Chase Payroll, powered by Gusto, we're bringing that experience directly into the banking platform small businesses already use – helping them pay their teams accurately and on time, stay current with changing requirements and spend more time running and growing their businesses."
With Chase Payroll, business owners can:
- Access next-day payroll 3 processing for eligible business checking customers
- Onboard quickly with simple, prefilled information
- Pay employees and contractors and track payment status
- Automatically calculate and file payroll taxes 4 , backed by Gusto's payroll technology
- Allow employees to enter tax and payment information during onboarding
- Connect with select integrations, including Everyday 401(k) ® by J.P. Morgan 5 retirement plans
Chase Payroll is the latest addition to Chase for Business's growing suite of value-added services, which includes solutions such as Business Credit Journey℠ 6 , Customer Insights 7 and Invoicing. Together, these solutions reflect Chase for Business's continued investment in helping owners do more than bank. Find out more at chase.com/business .
JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. Member FDIC
About Chase
Chase is the U.S. consumer and commercial banking business of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM), a leading financial services firm based in the United States of America with operations worldwide, assets of $5 trillion and $375 billion in stockholders' equity as of June 30, 2026. Chase serves more than 87 million consumers and 7.5 million small businesses with a broad range of financial services, including personal banking, credit cards, mortgages, auto financing, investment advice, small business loans and payment processing. Customers can choose how and where they want to bank: 5,100 branches in 48 states and the District of Columbia, 14,500 ATMs, mobile, online and by phone. For more information, go to chase.com .
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|Source: Chase Survey of Business Owners (SBO) , August 2026
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|Chase Payroll: An online portal where Chase business checking and Chase Payment Solutions ® clients can access their payroll processing services. Gusto, Inc., a third-party provider, is solely responsible for providing the payroll processing services, including money movement, payroll calculations, tax payments and filing for Chase Payment Solutions clients. For Chase business checking clients, JPMorgan Chase Bank handles the money movement, but Gusto, Inc. is responsible for payroll calculations, tax payments and filing. Chase business checking clients must use their Chase business checking account to run payroll. JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. and Paymentech, LLC are not affiliated with Gusto, Inc.
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|Payroll payments timing: Next-day payroll is available only for Chase business checking customers. We may request additional information, which could delay/prevent payment. No additional charge for next-day payroll or contractor payments; standard Chase Payroll subscription fees apply to your billing account. Funds availability depends on the recipient's bank. Subject to Nacha rules. Chase business checking customers: Next-day payments typically process as soon as one business day when authorized by 6:30 p.m. ET on the processing date and can only be cancelled before the 6:30 p.m. deadline. Chase Payment Solutions ® customers: Typically start on 4-day pay; after a 15-day waiting period and one successful payroll debit they may move to 2-day pay. Processing time and eligibility vary by account type and are subject to applicable Gusto Inc. terms and conditions.
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|Payroll taxes: Automatically calculated and filed by Gusto with the applicable tax agencies, based on the information provided by the business owner.
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|Everyday 401K by J.P. Morgan: Certain recordkeeping and related services for plans may be provided on behalf of JP Morgan Invest Holdings, LLC (JPMIH) by Vestwell Holdings Inc. To learn more about Vestwell Holdings Inc. and its services, please visit vestwell.com. If you are a person with a disability and need additional support in viewing the material, please call 1-800-343-1113 for assistance. Telephone calls and electronic communications may be monitored and/or recorded. Personal data will be collected, stored and processed by J.P. Morgan Asset Management in accordance with our privacy policies.
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|You must be at least 18 years old, a U.S. resident and a Chase Small Business client with an open small business account to use Chase Business Credit Journey. All features may not be available to you if you have limited or no credit bureau data. We reserve the right to deny access at any time. Lenders use various types of business credit scores to make a lending decision. The credit scores you receive are based on Dun & Bradstreet ® models and may not be the credit score model used by your lender or by Chase. You should carefully consider your needs and objectives before making any decisions, and consult the appropriate professional(s).
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|Chase Customer Insights: Data is generated from a variety of sources, including but not limited to certain transactions processed by Paymentech, LLC, also known as Chase Payment Solutions ® . Portions may also include intellectual property from Esri and its licensors and are used under license. Copyright ©2026 Esri and its licensors. All rights reserved.
|Insights are shown for the time period indicated. Updates are regular, but not in real-time; there's typically a few days delay. All data is integrated and anonymized to protect customer privacy. Customer Insights are intended to enhance your ability to reach all individuals regardless of age, income, gender or any other attribute and should be used in compliance with laws and regulations.
|Customer Insights has been prepared for your general informational purposes only and is not designed to fully take into account all individual business circumstances, objectives or needs. Customer Insights is not intended as a recommendation of a particular product or strategy and should not be relied on for tax, legal, investment or accounting advice. We are not liable for decisions made or actions taken in reliance on any of the information presented herein. You should carefully consider your needs and objectives before making any decisions or consult your appropriate professional advisor(s).
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Media Contacts
Chaffon Davis, Chase for Business
chaffon.davis@chase.com
Candice So, Gusto
Candice.so@gusto.com