Charles Schwab Announces Details of Spot Crypto Trading Launch

Retail clients will have access to Schwab Crypto™ alongside the research, education, service and comprehensive investing, trading, wealth, and banking offers they already enjoy at Schwab
Charles Schwab today announced Schwab Crypto™, a spot crypto trading offer that will begin a phased rollout to retail clients in the coming weeks. Schwab Crypto will provide direct access to bitcoin and ethereum trading, combined with educational content and experienced professional support all at a great value.
In a recent Schwab survey* of nearly 500 current and prospective cryptocurrency investors, respondents identified three key factors when choosing a firm for cryptocurrency trading: low, transparent pricing; brand familiarity and reputation; and confidence that assets will be kept secure.
"We know our clients want to conduct more of their financial lives at Schwab," said Jonathan Craig , Head of Retail Investing at Charles Schwab. "With Schwab Crypto, clients who want direct access to the asset class can trade it alongside their other investments, while benefiting from the service, education, and research they expect from us."
A holistic crypto investing experience
At launch, Schwab Crypto will include:
- Direct trading in bitcoin and ethereum, two of the most well-known and established cryptocurrencies, which together represent approximately three-quarters of the crypto market capitalization.
- In-depth digital assets education and resources, including insights and commentary from the Schwab Center for Financial Research and crypto-focused content through Schwab Coaching®, to help investors understand the digital assets market and how digital assets fit into a broader investing strategy.
- The ability to view and trade cryptocurrency and traditional investments side-by-side across Schwab.com, Schwab Mobile, and thinkorswim®, Schwab's award-winning trading platform.
- Access to Schwab's award-winning 24/7 support from thousands of tenured service professionals by phone or chat.
- Pricing among the lowest in the industry at 75 basis points on the dollar value of each trade.
Over time, Schwab plans to add additional cryptocurrencies to the platform, as well as transfer capabilities for both deposits and withdrawals, allowing clients with existing digital asset investments to bring them to Schwab alongside their other investments.
"With Schwab Crypto, investors can access familiar cryptocurrencies within an all‑in‑one investing and banking experience, backed by an ecosystem of education, tools, resources, and support so they can make informed decisions about how crypto might fit into their broader investing goals," said Joe Vietri , Head of Digital Assets at Charles Schwab.
"Whether you're new to crypto and looking for a firm you know and trust, or you already own digital assets, our goal is to be the destination of choice for retail investors who want to incorporate digital assets into their portfolios with confidence," he added.
How Schwab Crypto works
Schwab clients will maintain a separate crypto account through Schwab Crypto, offered by Charles Schwab Premier Bank, SSB, ("CSPB"), linked directly to their brokerage accounts. CSPB will serve as the custodian of clients' digital assets, responsible for safekeeping and record-keeping.
Paxos, a leading OCC-regulated blockchain infrastructure provider, will deliver sub-custody and trade execution services. Utilizing a federally overseen trust model and proven enterprise-grade technology, Paxos enables the world's most sophisticated financial institutions to bring digital asset solutions to their customers.
"Paxos is a strong partner for blockchain infrastructure. Their regulatory standing and digital asset expertise will help us deliver the seamless, integrated experience our clients expect from Schwab," said Vietri.
Schwab is already a leader in digital assets, with clients holding approximately 20% of spot crypto exchange‑traded products. The introduction of spot crypto trading builds on the many ways Schwab clients can already access digital asset investments including spot cryptocurrency Exchange-traded products (ETPs), crypto futures, options on spot crypto ETPs, crypto-related ETFs and mutual funds that invest in the broader digital asset ecosystem.
For an opportunity to gain early access to Schwab Crypto, and to receive insights and education about cryptocurrency, visit Schwab.com/cryptocurrency .
*An online survey of 460 cryptocurrency owners and intended owners aged 21 and over conducted July 31-September 1, 2025.
About Charles Schwab
At Charles Schwab, we believe in the power of investing to help individuals create a better tomorrow. We have a history of challenging the status quo in our industry, innovating in ways that benefit investors and the advisors and employers who serve them, and championing our clients' goals with passion and integrity.
More information is available at aboutschwab.com . Follow us on X , Facebook , YouTube , and LinkedIn .
Disclosures
Cryptocurrency products and the Schwab Crypto™ account are offered by Charles Schwab Premier Bank, SSB, Member FDIC.
Charles Schwab Premier Bank, SSB and Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. are separate but affiliated companies and subsidiaries of The Charles Schwab Corporation. Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. performs certain operations functions on behalf of Charles Schwab Premier Bank, SSB.
Investing in cryptocurrencies involves risk, including the risk of total loss of principal invested.
Cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin and ethereum are highly volatile, are not backed or guaranteed by the bank, any central bank or government; are not deposits; are not FDIC insured; are not SIPC protected ; and lack many of the regulations and consumer protections that legal-tender currencies and regulated securities have.
Due to the high level of risk, investors should view digital currencies as a purely speculative instrument. Additional risks apply.
Cryptocurrencies offered by Charles Schwab Premier Bank, SSB are not securities and are not protected by SIPC. Cryptocurrencies offered by Charles Schwab Premier Bank, SSB are not insured by the FDIC, are not deposits; and may lose value.
By signing up for Schwab Crypto updates, you're opting in to receive information and notifications about the Schwab Crypto account, including when you can apply to open an account— subject to review and approval.
Not all applicants will be eligible and receiving a notification is not an indication of eligibility. Timing for the ability to apply for a Schwab Crypto account is subject to availability and the discretion of Charles Schwab Premier Bank, SSB.
Schwab Crypto™ accounts are available (i) in all U.S. states except for New York and Louisiana and (ii) are not available in any U.S. territories or in any international jurisdictions. Accounts may be restricted or closed if you move to an unsupported jurisdiction. Not all clients will qualify.
Cryptocurrency market data and other information is provided by Paxos Trust Company, LLC and/or other third-party providers.
Futures, and Futures options trading involves substantial risk and is not suitable for all investors. Please read the Risk Disclosure Statement for Futures and Options prior to trading futures products.
Futures accounts are not protected by the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC).
Read additional CFTC and NFA futures and forex public disclosures for Charles Schwab Futures and Forex LLC.
Futures and futures options trading services provided by Charles Schwab Futures and Forex LLC. Trading privileges subject to review and approval. Not all clients will qualify.
Charles Schwab Futures and Forex LLC is a CFTC-registered Futures Commission Merchant and NFA Forex Dealer Member.
Charles Schwab Futures and Forex LLC (NFA Member) and Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. (Member SIPC) are separate but affiliated companies and subsidiaries of The Charles Schwab Corporation.
Equity and index options carry a high level of risk and are not suitable for all investors. Certain requirements must be met to trade options through Schwab. Please read the Options Disclosure Document titled " Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options " before considering any option transaction. Supporting documentation for any claims or statistical information is available upon request.
The Schwab Center for Financial Research is a division of Charles Schwab & Co., Inc.
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Margaret Farrell
Director, Enterprise Communications
(203) 434-2240
margaret.farrell@schwab.com