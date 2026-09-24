Chariton Valley Chooses Calix Agent Workforce to Build on 88 NPS With Secure AI Workflows

After using Calix One to reduce OPEX by nearly half a million dollars, Chariton Valley is investing in secure agentic workflows to transform a business built on strong subscriber relationships and a trusted local brand. Supported by a 15-year Calix partnership, they continue to deepen community ties—building ballfield fences and repainting libraries—while winning across residential, business, and community markets.
Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX,OTC:CLXLF) today announced that Chariton Valley Telephone has adopted Calix Agent Workforce Cloud ™ on the AI-native Calix One ™ platform. The Missouri-based cooperative will use secure agentic workflows to scale a proven business model built on operational efficiency, responsive high-touch subscriber service, and community trust. With Calix, Chariton Valley has achieved an 88 Net Promoter Score℠ (NPS®) while reducing operating costs by nearly half a million dollars year - to - date.
Chariton Valley has also accelerated subscriber activation by 80 percent, shortened mean time to repair by more than three hours in two years, and resolved nearly 65 percent of service tickets remotely. These gains help the cooperative maintain high service quality as their subscriber base grows, expand their fiber network, and acquire subscribers across residential, business, and community markets.
That operational strength helps Chariton Valley differentiate through experiences as new fiber providers and satellite alternatives bring more competition to rural markets. Their teams extend secure SmartHome ™ experiences across subscribers' properties, connect local businesses with SmartBiz ™, and support community events with SmartTown ® public Wi-Fi. Through the Co-ops in Action program Chariton Valley also partners with the local electric cooperative to improve the communities they serve, from building ballfield fences to repainting libraries. With Agent Workforce Cloud, Chariton Valley can now automate routine work, act on insights faster, and give employees more time to serve subscribers and strengthen community relationships.
Ryan Johnson, president and chief executive officer at Chariton Valley, said: "Everything we do comes back to delivering what we call the Ideal Customer Experience . Sales and support may have the first touch with a subscriber, but our technicians and installers often have the last touch. They leave the lasting impression. As competition grows, those moments matter more than ever. Agent Workforce gives our teams access to the intelligence, insights, and automation they need to act faster, solve problems sooner, and spend more time with the people we serve. By combining secure agentic workflows with the relationships and local trust we've built over generations, we can continue creating experiences that competitors simply cannot replicate."
Chariton Valley is already using cloud-based capabilities of Calix One to generate weekly reports that help identify potential service issues and connect network insights with subscriber accounts. Agent Workforce Cloud can advance that approach by surfacing relevant information in real time, determining when action is required, and automating processes across the business. Each new AI-powered workflow will give technicians more time for installations and same-day repairs, while enabling other teams to focus on subscriber and community engagements that distinguish their cooperative.
John Durocher, chief operations officer at Calix, said: "What stands out about Chariton Valley is their ability to turn operational insight into action. Ryan and his team have built a culture rooted in measurement, accountability, and continuous improvement, using data to identify issues sooner, respond faster, and create better experiences for subscribers. With secure agentic workflows on Calix One, Chariton Valley can extend that discipline across the business, helping employees better prioritize work and focus more of their time on the subscribers and communities they serve. That's how innovative service providers scale efficiently while preserving the local relationships that set them apart."
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About Calix
Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX,OTC:CLXLF) is an AI platform company that enables service providers to transform their operations and accelerate delivery of differentiated experiences—so they can compete and win in the markets and communities they serve.
Through the AI-native Calix One platform, service providers can securely and privately activate agentic AI alongside their human teams to acquire new subscribers, grow existing subscriber revenue, and build loyalty across residential, business, municipal, and MDU markets. More than 1,200 customers of all sizes leverage the Calix One platform, which has evolved over 15 years at an investment of more than $2 billion.
Calix innovation cycles are underpinned by a strong financial balance sheet and a people‑first culture that routinely earns broad industry recognition—winning 81 culture and innovation awards since 2025 alone, as well as Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For® in 2026.
This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based upon management's current expectations and are inherently uncertain. Forward-looking statements are based upon information available to us as of the date of this release, and we assume no obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking statement to reflect any event or circumstance after the date of this release, except as required by law. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from current expectations based on risks and uncertainties affecting Calix's business. The reader is cautioned not to rely on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Additional information on potential factors that could affect Calix's results and other risks and uncertainties are detailed in its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC and available at www.sec.gov .
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Net Promoter®, NPS®, NPS Prism®, and the NPS-related emoticons are registered trademarks of Bain & Company, Inc., Satmetrix Systems, Inc., and Fred Reichheld. Net Promoter Score℠ and Net Promoter System℠ are service marks of Bain & Company, Inc., Satmetrix Systems, Inc., and Fred Reichheld.
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