Charbone Hydrogen (TSXV:CH)

Charbone Hydrogen: The Only Publicly Listed Green Hydrogen Player in Canada


Charbone Hydrogen (TSXV:CH,OTCQB:CHHYF,FWB:K47),OTCQB:CHHYF,FWB:K47) eyes expansion across North America (US and Canada) with a pipeline of new projects as the world races to find effective solutions to meet its net-zero ambitions by 2050. Green hydrogen could be a perfect fit as a potentially low-emitting fuel source and a low-emissions substitute for fossil fuels in residential and industrial use cases.

Charbone’s focus on “green hydrogen” strengthens its position among investors looking for opportunities to invest in sustainable energy solutions. Green hydrogen is produced when the energy used to power electrolysis comes from renewable sources like wind, water, solar or nuclear. Charbone has clearly stated its intentions to leverage hydropower and nuclear energy to produce hydrogen.

Charbone Hydrogen

The company plans to construct 16 hydrogen projects across North America (six in Canada and 10 in the US) over the next four years. The first of which is under construction at Sorel-Tracy in Quebec, which is expected to be production-ready by mid-2024. The Sorel-Tracy facility is located on a 40,000-square-meter land parcel along Quebec Highway 30. The highway is known as the “Steel Highway” because of the numerous steel mills and process plants operating along the highway.

Company Highlights

  • Charbone Hydrogen is a Canada-based producer of green hydrogen and is the only publicly listed green hydrogen producer in Canada.
  • The company aims to develop a pipeline of 16 green hydrogen projects across the US and Canada. Of which, the first facility at Sorel-Tracy (Quebec, Canada) is under construction and is expected to be production-ready in mid-2024.
  • The company will leverage hydropower and nuclear energy to produce green hydrogen which will allow it to control production costs while lowering emissions. Energy costs remain a significant portion of hydrogen production and the ability to lower these costs will make Charbone’s offering more competitive.
  • Charbone has developed several strategic partnerships aimed at strengthening its position in the hydrogen market. This includes a construction agreement with EBC, a supply agreement with NEK Community Broadband, and an MOU with Oakland County for the development of the first green hydrogen plant in the US.
  • In December 2023, the company announced the closing of the second tranche of private placement. When combined with the previous closing, the company has raised an aggregate of $499,877, which will be used to fund the construction of the Sorel-Tracy Project.
  • Charbone is well positioned to participate in the rise of green hydrogen as a potential low-emitting alternative to fossil fuels.

Charbone Hydrogen
Charbone Hydrogen

Charbone Hydrogen


Charbone Hydrogen Provides Corporate Update on Strategic Priorities

Charbone Hydrogen Provides Corporate Update on Strategic Priorities

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation (TSXV:CH ) ( OTC:CHHYF ) ( FWB:K47) (the " Company " or " Charbone "), North America's only publicly traded pure-play green hydrogen company, today provided a company update, including significant progress being made with operating expenses and cash burn rate reductions over the last year, steps to strengthen its balance sheet and reconfirmation of its 100% near-term focus on advancing green hydrogen production and deploying a network of modular and scalable production facilities throughout hydrogen-dependent industrial areas across North America

Charbone Hydrogene Fournit Une Mise a Jour De L'entreprise Sur Les Priorites Strategiques

Charbone Hydrogene Fournit Une Mise a Jour De L'entreprise Sur Les Priorites Strategiques

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

    Brossard (Québec) / TheNewswire / le 29 février 2024 CORPORATION CHARBONE HYDROGÈNE (TSXV: CH , OTCQB: CHHYF, FWB: K47 ) (« Charbone » ou la « Société ») , la seule société d'Amérique du Nord cotée en bourse spécialisée dans l'hydrogène vert,  fourni aujourd'hui une mise à jour de l'entreprise, incluant  des progrès significatifs réalisés en matière de réduction des dépenses d'exploitation et du taux d'utilisation de la trésorerie au cours de l'année dernière, et des mesures visant à renforcer son bilan ainsi que la reconfirmation de son objectif à court terme de à focuser à 100% sur l'avancement de la production d'hydrogène vert et le déploiement de son réseau d'usine de production modulaires et évolutives dans les zones industrielles utilisant de l'hydrogène en Amérique du Nord.

Charbone Hydrogene Annonce des Ajouts de Groupes de Marketing et de Sensibilisation des Investisseurs et l'Octroie d'Options d'Achat d'Actions

Charbone Hydrogene Annonce des Ajouts de Groupes de Marketing et de Sensibilisation des Investisseurs et l'Octroie d'Options d'Achat d'Actions

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

Brossard (Québec) TheNewswire - le 20 février, 2024 — CORPORATION CHARBONE HYDROGÈNE (TSXV:CH ) ( OTC:CHHYF ) ( FWB:K47 ) (« Charbone » ou la « Société ») la seule société cotée en bourse en Amérique du Nord spécialisée dans l'hydrogène vert, est heureuse d'annoncer qu'elle a conclu des accords supplémentaires de sensibilisation des investisseurs et de marketing.

Charbone Hydrogen Announces Marketing and Investor Awareness Group Additions and Grant of Stock Options

Charbone Hydrogen Announces Marketing and Investor Awareness Group Additions and Grant of Stock Options

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

Brossard, Quebec TheNewswire - February 20, 2024 Charbone Hydrogen Corporation (TSXV:CH ) ( OTC:CHHYF ) ( FWB:K47) (the " Company " or " Charbone "), the only publicly traded pure-play green hydrogen company in North America, is pleased to announce that it has entered into additional investor awareness and marketing agreements.

Charbone Hydrogene Finalise les Arrangements avec la Ville de Sorel-Tracy pour le Lancement de la Construction d'un Projet d'Hydrogene Vert au Quebec

Charbone Hydrogene Finalise les Arrangements avec la Ville de Sorel-Tracy pour le Lancement de la Construction d'un Projet d'Hydrogene Vert au Quebec

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

BPH Energy

Half Yearly Report and Accounts

BPH Energy Limited (ASX: BPH) (“BPH” or “Company”) is pleased to present its Half Year Report.

Keep reading...Show less
Global Oil & Gas

$1.365 Million Raise to Fast-Track Offshore Peru Workplan

Global Oil & Gas Ltd (ASX:GLV) (Global or the Company) is pleased to advise it has received firm commitments for a placement raising A$1.365 million before costs (Placement).

Keep reading...Show less
Helium Evolution Provides Operations Update Featuring Preliminary Production Test Data from Two Helium Discovery Wells

Helium Evolution Provides Operations Update Featuring Preliminary Production Test Data from Two Helium Discovery Wells

Helium Evolution Incorporated (TSXV:HEVI) (" HEVI " or the " Company "), a Canadian-based helium exploration company focused on developing assets in southern Saskatchewan, is pleased to provide an operational update on three Mankota-area wells in which the Company maintains a 20% working interest alongside HEVI's partner and the operator, North American Helium Inc. (" NAH "), including preliminary test results from two wells and confirmed stimulation of a third well.

Operations Overview

Keep reading...Show less
Global Oil & Gas

Global Oil & Gas Limited (ASX: GLV) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Global Oil & Gas Limited (‘GLV’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of GLV, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Wednesday, 28 February 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Keep reading...Show less
Helium Evolution

Helium Evolution Provides Operations Update

Helium Evolution Incorporated (TSXV:HEVI) ("HEVI" or the "Company"), a Canadian-based helium exploration company focused on developing assets in southern Saskatchewan, reports that its partner and operator, North American Helium Inc. (“NAH”), has initiated the completion operations for the well located at 9-35-3-9W3 (“9-35 Well”). The 9-35 Well has been perforated and production testing and evaluation operations are currently ongoing.

Additionally, HEVI provides an update on the well drilled at 2-31-2-8W3 (“2-31 Well”), HEVI’s first helium discovery as announced on November 21, 2023. The Company is pleased to report that its partner and operator, NAH, has effectively stimulated the 2-31 Well and is currently testing and evaluating the results.

Keep reading...Show less
Source Rock Royalties Recognized as a Top 50 TSX Venture Exchange Company

Source Rock Royalties Recognized as a Top 50 TSX Venture Exchange Company


Keep reading...Show less
