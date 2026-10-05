Attendees can experience how the dual-seat Cessna Skyhawk Veris brings instructors and students together for realistic, immersive flight training
TRU Simulation + Training Inc. , a Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) company, and an affiliate of Textron Aviation, announced today its Veris Virtual Reality Flight Training Device (FTD) configured for the Cessna Skyhawk is making its show debut at the 2026 National Business Aviation Association Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (NBAA-BACE). The show debut builds on momentum from NBAA-BACE 2025, where TRU Simulation announced a purchase agreement with US Aviation Academy for five Cessna Skyhawk Veris devices, with options for additional units.
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Cessna Skyhawk Veris Virtual Reality Flight Training Device to make show debut at NBAA-BACE in Las Vegas
This year, NBAA-BACE attendees will have the opportunity to experience the Cessna Skyhawk Veris first-hand through live demonstrations at booth #3415 and learn how immersive virtual reality technology can enhance pilot readiness.
"The Cessna Skyhawk Veris was designed with intentionality to support a realistic flight training experience, including a dual-seat configuration that allows instructors and students to train together on the device," said Jerry Messaris, president and CEO, TRU Simulation. "As demand for pilots continues to grow, solutions like Veris help training organizations expand access to high-quality instruction and prepare students for the next step in their aviation careers."
The Cessna Skyhawk Veris combines immersive virtual reality technology with advanced Full Flight Simulator (FFS) features to support realistic and engaging fixed-wing instruction. Its fully configured cockpit replicates Cessna Skyhawk instrumentation and controls and incorporates authentic Garmin G1000 NXi avionics, enabling students to train with or without the virtual reality headset. The dual-seat configuration allows training to take place from the left or right seat, accommodating training credit for all licensing phases from private pilot through flight instructor. Designed to meet Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Level 7 Flight Training Device (FTD) standards, the Cessna Skyhawk Veris will expand TRU Simulation's Veris product line into the fixed-wing training market upon qualification.
Media Opportunity
To request an interview or a demonstration of the Veris device during the show, please contact Lauren Howell at lhowell@txtav.com .
About the Cessna Skyhawk
The Cessna Skyhawk is considered the aircraft of choice for pilot training, and it is the most popular aircraft in aviation history. Since the aircraft first took flight in 1955, more than 45,000 Cessna 172 aircraft have been delivered to customers in over 40 countries around the world — more than any other aircraft in the industry.
The Skyhawk features Garmin G1000 NXi avionics with wireless connectivity, a standard angle-of-attack display system and proven dependability. Its modern interior includes features such as power headset plugs at each seat, USB charging ports and upgraded seats for enhanced comfort. The aircraft also features a McCauley aluminum fixed pitch propeller and a Lycoming IO-360-L2A engine with 180 horsepower.
About TRU Simulation
TRU Simulation + Training Inc., an affiliate of Textron Aviation Inc., is a leading provider of high-fidelity training devices and full-motion simulators for the aviation industry. With a strong commitment to excellence and innovation, TRU Simulation has been at the forefront of flight simulation technology for over a decade. Our customized simulator solutions empower pilots to navigate the skies confidently, while our state-of-the-art technology ensures safe and realistic training experiences. For more information, visit www.TRUSimulation.com .
About Textron Aviation
We have been inspiring the journey of flight for nearly 100 years. Textron Aviation Inc., a Textron Inc. company, has empowered our collective talent across the Beechcraft, Cessna, Hawker and Pipistrel brands to design and deliver the best aviation experience for our customers. With a range that includes everything from business jets, turboprops, light and high-performance pistons, to special mission, military trainer and defense aircraft, Textron Aviation has the most versatile and comprehensive aviation product portfolio in the world and a workforce that has produced more than half of all general aviation aircraft worldwide. Customers in more than 170 countries rely on our legendary performance, reliability and versatility, along with our trusted global customer service network, for affordable, productive and flexible flight. For more information, visit www.txtav.com.
About Textron Inc.
Textron Inc. is a multi-industry company that leverages its global network of aircraft, defense, industrial and finance businesses to provide customers with innovative solutions and services. Textron is known around the world for its powerful brands such as Bell, Cessna, Beechcraft, Pipistrel, Jacobsen, Kautex, Lycoming, E-Z-GO, and Textron Systems. For more information, visit: www.textron.com .
Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements which may project revenues or describe strategies, goals, outlook or other non-historical matters; these statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.
About US Aviation Academy
US Aviation Academy is a leading aviation training organization providing professional pilot, aircraft maintenance, dispatcher, and remote pilot training across worldwide campuses. With a focus on accelerated training pathways, safety, and workforce readiness, US Aviation Academy partners with airlines, government agencies, and industry leaders to develop the next generation of aviation professionals.
For more information about US Aviation Academy, please visit: https://www.usaviationacademy.com/
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Media Contact:
Lauren Howell
+1.316.927.9536
Lhowell@txtav.com
Txtav.com