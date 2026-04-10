Cessna Piston Fleet Capabilities Strengthened Through New Flight Deck and System Upgrades

Textron Aviation Inc ., a Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) company, today announced a suite of new enhancements for its Cessna piston lineup, including the Cessna Skyhawk , Cessna Skylane , Cessna Turbo Skylane and Cessna Turbo Stationair HD . These updates feature the introduction of the Garmin G1000 NXi System Release 7 avionics upgrade and the Lycoming dual electronic ignition system (dual EIS). Previously announced for the Cessna Skyhawk, dual EIS is now standard on all new Cessna piston aircraft. Aircraft equipped with these enhancements are expected to enter service beginning in late 2026 through early 2027.
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A Cessna Skylane showcases new enhancements across the Cessna piston lineup, including the Garmin G1000 NXi System Release 7 avionics upgrade and Lycoming dual electronic ignition system (dual EIS).
The avionics upgrade brings several sought‑after capabilities to Cessna high‑wing customers, including Garmin Smart Glide, which provides automated engine‑out assistance to help pilots manage emergency situations with confidence. The update also includes Remote Wake, allowing operators to power up aircraft avionics systems from outside the cockpit for pre‑flight planning, database updates and maintenance checks.
"We continue to invest in innovations that support the long‑term success of our Cessna piston products," said Lannie O'Bannion, senior vice president, Sales & Marketing. "Garmin System Release 7 and the dual electronic ignition system improvements provide pilots with advanced tools that simplify operations, improve situational awareness and deliver a more modern and intuitive flying experience."
Replacing the previous dual magneto ignition system, the dual EIS improves maintenance intervals and overall operation of the aircraft. This solid-state electronic technology integrates advanced components and decreases the number of internal moving parts in addition to reducing operating costs.
These enhancements further modernize the Cessna piston fleet, providing pilots with updated technology and dependable performance features that reinforce the aircraft's reputation for capability, efficiency and enduring value.
About Textron Aviation Inc.
We have been inspiring the journey of flight for nearly 100 years. Textron Aviation Inc., a Textron Inc. company, has empowered our collective talent across the Beechcraft, Cessna, Hawker and Pipistrel brands to design and deliver the best aviation experience for our customers. With a range that includes everything from business jets, turboprops, light and high-performance pistons, to special mission, military trainer and defense aircraft, Textron Aviation has the most versatile and comprehensive aviation product portfolio in the world and a workforce that has produced more than half of all general aviation aircraft worldwide. Customers in more than 170 countries rely on our legendary performance, reliability and versatility, along with our trusted global customer service network, for affordable, productive and flexible flight. For more information, visit www.txtav.com .
About Textron Inc.
Textron Inc. is a multi-industry company that leverages its global network of aircraft, defense, industrial and finance businesses to provide customers with innovative solutions and services. Textron is known around the world for its powerful brands such as Bell, Cessna, Beechcraft, Pipistrel, Jacobsen, Kautex, Lycoming, E-Z-GO, and Textron Systems. For more information, visit: www.textron.com .
Certain statements in this press release may project revenues or describe strategies, goals, outlook or other non-historical matters; these forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update them. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, our ability to keep pace with our competitors in the introduction of new products and upgrades with features and technologies desired by our customers.
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Media Contact:
Keturah Austin
kaustin@txtav.com
1.316.249.3706
txtav.com