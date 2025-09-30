Cerrado Gold Announces Acceleration of Exploration Program at Its Minera Don Nicolas Gold Mine

Cerrado Gold Announces Acceleration of Exploration Program at Its Minera Don Nicolas Gold Mine

  • Adding three new drill rigs to accelerate and expand the exploration program following positive initial findings
  • Exploration budget to be increased materially
  • MDN will certify its on-site Laboratory for immediate turn around of assay results

Cerrado Gold Inc. [TSX.V:CERT][OTCQX:CRDOF; FRA:BAI0] (" Cerrado " or the " Company ") announces that the Company has revised its exploration plans to accelerate the previously announced 20,000 metres exploration program at its Minera Don Nicolas gold mine ("MDN"). The Company is planning to add three additional drill rigs (two diamond and one RC) to its diamond drill rig, aiming to accelerate and expand the current program and allow for drilling on multiple high quality targets simultaneously.

The overall scope of the program is expected to increase significantly to approximately 50,000 metres in 2026. In addition, in order to expedite assay completion and turn around times, the Company is taking steps to certify its on-site lab. The Company anticipates issuing exploration results in batches to provide increased clarity and definition with results. The Company remains focused on expanding the mine life and potentially increasing production levels at MDN over the coming year.

Operations on site are performing well and are in line with expectations, benefiting from new investment in mining equipment (new trucks and support equipment) to increase the higher rates of ore being delivered to the leach pad at a rate of 300,000 tpm to achieve planned production rates. In addition, underground development is progressing well, with three access portals now open. Initial, higher-grade underground ore is being fed to the mill, albeit in modest amounts, to blend with the lower-grade stockpiles. The bulk of the high-grade underground ore for 2025 is expected to be mined late in the fourth quarter under the current mine plan. Underground exploration is also expected to commence in the coming months once sufficient development has been completed.

Mark Brennan, CEO and Chairman of Cerrado Gold, commented, "Following an internal review of the significant potential of high quality exploration targets at MDN, and the progress the current exploration program is making, we have decided to accelerate and expand the drill program with additional rigs. There is also an opportunity to accelerate the exploration process by certifying our on-site lab further expediting the turn around of assay results."

He continued, "We are seeing a significant shift in the operations at MDN as we have a solid base for consistent production and mine life, with numerous high quality opportunities to extend both. At a minimum, we hope to deliver a proof of concept of significant LOM extension and growth potential by year end."

The Company also announces that in accordance with regulatory requirements, that it has issued 8,314,997 restricted share units ("RSUs") and 100,000 share purchase options ("Options") to eligible participants under its amended and restated omnibus incentive plan.  The RSUs will vest in twelve months and expire on December 15, 2028. The Options have an exercise price of $1.27, vest immediately and will expire on September 30, 2028.

About Cerrado

Cerrado Gold is a Toronto-based gold production, development, and exploration company. The Company is the 100% owner of the producing Minera Don Nicolás and Las Calandrias mine in Santa Cruz province, Argentina. In Portugal, the Company holds an 80% interest in the highly prospective Lagoa Salgada VMS project through its position in Redcorp - Empreendimentos Mineiros, Lda. In Canada, Cerrado Gold is developing its 100% owned Mont Sorcier Iron project located outside of Chibougamou, Quebec.

In Argentina, Cerrado is maximizing asset value at its Minera Don Nicolas operation through continued operational optimization and is growing production through its operations at the Las Calandrias heap leach project. An extensive campaign of exploration is ongoing to further unlock potential resources in our highly prospective land package in the heart of the Deseado Masiff.

In Portugal, Cerrado focused on the exploration and development of the highly prospective Lagoa Salgada VMS project located on the prolific Iberian Pyrite Belt in Portugal. The Lagoa Salgada project is a high-grade polymetallic project, demonstrating a typical mineralization endowment of zinc, copper, lead, tin, silver, and gold. Extensive exploration upside potential lies both near deposit and at prospective step-out targets across the large 7,209-hectare property concession. Located just 80km from Lisbon and surrounded by exceptional infrastructure, Lagoa Salgada offers a low-cost entry to a significant exploration and development opportunity, already showing its mineable scale and cashflow generation potential.

In Canada, Cerrado holds a 100% interest in the Mont Sorcier Iron project, which has the potential to produce a premium iron concentrate over a long mine life at low operating costs and low capital intensity. Furthermore, its high grade and high purity product facilitates the migration of steel producers from blast furnaces to electric arc furnaces, contributing to the decarbonization of the industry and the achievement of sustainable development goals.

For more information about Cerrado please visit our website at: www.cerradogold.com .

Mark Brennan
CEO and Chairman

Mike McAllister
Vice President, Investor Relations
Tel: +1-647-805-5662
mmcallister@cerradogold.com

Disclaimer

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking information" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that discusses predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, without limitation, statements regarding the business and operations of Cer rado. In making the forward- looking statements contained in this press release, Cerrado has made certain assumptions , including the scope and anticipated results of its exploration program, the ability of an on-site lab to certify assay results more efficiently than third-party labs, the likelihood of higher grade ore being discovered and processed, development of underground operations, and anticipated timing and results of continued exploration. Although C errado believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that the expectations of any forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this press release. Except as required by law, Cerrado disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking statements or otherwise.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Cerrado Gold Inc.CERT:CATSXV:CERTGold Investing
CERT:CA
The Conversation (0)
Cerrado Gold Inc.

Cerrado Gold Inc.

Cerrado Gold is a gold mining and development company, with an executive team that has a long history of success developing building projects in South America. In Argentina, Cerrado owns Minera Don Nicolas, located in Santa Cruz, Argentina, a newly producing high-grade gold mine with significant optimization, expansion, and exploration potential. In Brazil, the Company is focused on expanding the resource base at its prolific, high-grade Monte do Carmo gold project in Tocantins State.

Cerrado Gold Announces Filing of Circular and Provides Update

Cerrado Gold Announces Filing of Circular and Provides Update

  • Proxy related materials filed in relation to annual and special meeting of shareholders scheduled for June 27
  • Audited annual financial statements expected to be completed this week
  • Third advance of US$7 million under the Signing Loan with subsidiary of Hochschild Mining PLC ("Hochschild") to be received two business days following the satisfaction of all conditions precedent, including the issuance of financial statements

Cerrado Gold Inc. [TSX.V:CERT][OTCQX:CRDOF] ("Cerrado" or the "Company") announces that it has filed proxy related materials, including its notice of annual and special meeting of shareholders and management information circular (collectively, the "Meeting Materials") on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com in respect of its annual and special meeting of shareholders to be held on June 27, 2024 (the "Shareholder Meeting"). The Meeting Materials were mailed on June 5 to shareholders of record as of May 22, 2024

The Company also announces that it anticipates filing this week its audited annual financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2023 (the "Financial Statements"). Filing the Financial Statements is one of the conditions to receiving payment of the third advance of US$7 million (the "Third Advance") from Amarillo Mineração do Brasil Ltda. ("Amarillo"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hochschild. Receipt of the Third Advance is subject to, and is expected to be received two business days following, satisfaction of all conditions which, as of the date hereof, the Company believes have been satisfied other than with respect to filing the Financial Statements. Funds received from the Third Advance will be used to fund immediate obligations of Cerrado and ongoing corporate G&A.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cerrado Gold Povides Update on Cease Trade Order

Cerrado Gold Povides Update on Cease Trade Order

Cerrado Gold Inc. (TSX.V:CERT)(OTCQX:CRDOF) ("Cerrado" or the "Company") is providing this update on the status of the cease trade order (the "CTO") imposed on May 7, 2024 by its principal regulator, the Ontario Securities Commission (the "OSC"), under National Policy 11-207, following the Company's failure to file its audited annual financial statements and accompanying management's discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2023 and related filings (collectively, the "Annual Filings"). Under National Instrument 51-102, the Annual Filings were required to be filed by April 29, 2024

Company management continues to work diligently with its auditors, KPMG LLP, to complete the Annual Filings. The Company currently expects the Annual Filings to be completed and filed on or about June 6, 2024.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cerrado Gold Provides Update on Cease Trade Order and Announces Resultant Possible Late Filing of Q1 Interim Financial Statements and MCTO Application

Cerrado Gold Provides Update on Cease Trade Order and Announces Resultant Possible Late Filing of Q1 Interim Financial Statements and MCTO Application

Cerrado Gold Inc. (TSX.V:CERT)(OTCQX:CRDOF) ("Cerrado" or the "Company") is providing an update on the status of the cease trade order (the "CTO") imposed on May 7, 2024, the Ontario Securities Commission (the "OSC"), under National Policy 11-207, following the Company's failure to file its audited annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023, its management's discussion and analysis of financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023, its annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2023, and related filings (collectively, the "Required Annual Filings"). Under National Instrument 51-102, the Required Annual Filings were required to be made by April 29, 2024

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cerrado Gold Announces Failure To File Cease Trade Order

Cerrado Gold Announces Failure To File Cease Trade Order

Cerrado Gold Inc. (TSXV:CERT)(OTCQX:CRDOF) ("Cerrado" or the "Company") announces that the Ontario Securities Commission (the "OSC") has issued a failure to file cease trade order ("FFCTO") prohibiting the trading by any person of any securities of the Company in Canada

The FFCTO was issued as a result of the Company's delay in filing its annual financial statements and accompanying management's discussion and analysis for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 (the "Annual Filings") by April 29, 2024 in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cerrado Gold Announces Receipt of Second Advance Under Secured Loan From Subsidiary of Hochschild Mining PLC

Cerrado Gold Announces Receipt of Second Advance Under Secured Loan From Subsidiary of Hochschild Mining PLC

  • US$1 million received as second advance of Signing Loan under option agreement with Hochschild Mining Plc ("Hochschild").
  • Total of US$8 million received with remaining US$7 million expected to be advanced in June.
  • Funds received to-date addressed short-term capital needs in Argentina and will continue to support deleveraging.

Cerrado Gold Inc. (TSX.V:CERT)(OTCQX:CRDOF) ("Cerrado" or the "Company") announces receipt of the second advance of US$1 million under the signing loan entered into with Amarillo Mineração do Brasil Ltda. ("Amarillo") a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hochschild Mining PLC ("Hochschild"), whereby Cerrado has granted to Amarillo the option to purchase a 100% interest in the Company's Monte Do Carmo project located in the State of Tocantins, Brazil (the "Proposed Transaction"), for total consideration of US$60 million, as announced on March 5, 2024

A total of US$15 million is expected to be advanced by way of a 10% interest-bearing secured loan (the "Signing Loan"), of which US$8 million has now been advanced. The balance of US$7 million is expected to be advanced within two days following the mailing by Cerrado to its shareholders of a notice of meeting and management information circular in connection with a meeting to approve the Proposed Transaction to be held on June 27, 2024 (the "Cerrado Shareholder Approval"). Cerrado expects to mail the management information circular not later than June 5, 2024. Upon obtaining Cerrado Shareholder Approval, the Signing Loan, together with all accrued and unpaid interest thereon and expenses relating thereto, shall be deemed to be repaid in full by Cerrado by the concurrent set off of an amount equal to the Signing Loan due by Amarillo as part of the Purchase Price. If Cerrado fails to secure the Cerrado Shareholder Approval on or before June 30, 2024, the Signing Loan will mature on September 30, 2024.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Golconda Gold (TSXV:GG)

Golconda Gold: Advancing Gold Production in Tier 1 Gold Jurisdictions in South Africa and the US

Keep reading...Show less
Steve Barton: Gold, Silver, Uranium — Price Targets and Key Levels to Watch

Steve Barton: Gold, Silver, Uranium — Price Targets and Key Levels to Watch

Steve Barton, host of In It To Win It, shares his next price targets for hot sectors like gold, silver and uranium, also highlighting undervalued areas that investors may want to rotate toward.

"Everyone's really excited about gold and silver and uranium right now, (but) I think you've got to look at what's really cheap, what's the next thing to move," he explained.

Keep reading...Show less
Stack of gold bars with graph line in the background.

Gold Price Breaks US$3,800 as US Government Shutdown Looms

Gold's record-setting rise continued on Monday (September 29) as the price broke US$3,800 per ounce.

After spending the summer months consolidating, the yellow metal began pushing higher toward the end of August. It quickly took out US$3,500 and continued on past US$3,600, US$3,700 and now US$3,800.

The yellow metal is up over 10 percent in the last month, and about 44 percent year-to-date.

Keep reading...Show less
Golconda Gold

Golconda Gold


Keep reading...Show less
Magnifying glass over Barrick Mining website with stock chart background.

Barrick’s Bristow Steps Down Following Hemlo Sale and Mali Challenges

After nearly seven years leading Barrick Mining (TSX:ABX,NYSE:B), CEO Mark Bristow has stepped down.

Since the company’s 2019 merger with Randgold Resources, Bristow has overseen the integration of the two companies, as well as significant investments in Barrick’s gold and copper assets.

The firm returned US$6.7 billion to shareholders under Bristow and cut net debt by US$4 billion. Its most recent quarter shows strong operating results, healthy cashflow, an increased quarterly dividend and robust share price performance.

Keep reading...Show less
Metal Bank

Binding Agreement Signed with HAS

Metal Bank Limited (ASX:MBK) (‘MBK’ or ‘the Company’) is pleased to advise that following completion of due diligence by both parties, a binding Sale and Purchase Agreement (SPA) has now been signed with Hastings Technology Metals Ltd (ASX:HAS) (HAS) for the acquisition of the gold assets of HAS, (subject to conditions precedent including shareholder approvals) (Proposed Acquisition).
Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - WML

Wealth Minerals Issues Clarifying News Release

Angkor's Energy Subsidiary Completes 2d Seismic Program On Block VIII Cambodia

Cartier Starts Metallurgical Testwork Program at Cadillac

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Angkor's Energy Subsidiary Completes 2d Seismic Program On Block VIII Cambodia

Precious Metals Investing

Cartier Starts Metallurgical Testwork Program at Cadillac

Copper Investing

Copper Quest Exploration: Unlocking District-scale Copper Porphyry Systems in North America

Battery Metals Investing

Altech - Commences Selling Sodium Nickel Chloride Batteries

Silver Investing

Locksley Resources: High-grade Antimony & Rare Earths Prospects for US Critical Minerals Play

Precious Metals Investing

Massan Resource Drilling Confirms High Grade Continuity

Base Metals Investing

Entitlement Offer Booklet