Western Copper and Gold (TSX:WRN,NYSE:WRN) is currently sitting on a resource that’s composed of 21 million ounces of gold and 11 billion pounds of copper. Western Copper and Gold CEO Paul West-Sells views this as a significant endowment for the company, its shareholders, for Canada, and a significant talent for the Yukon.

In June 2021, the company announced a positive preliminary economic assessment at its wholly-owned Casino copper-gold-molybdenum deposit in the Yukon. Western Copper and Gold will conduct a feasibility study on Casino which is targeted to be completed by the 2nd quarter of 2022.

“The other big push for us is to get the permitting going. We now have money in the bank, and we just hired a VP of Permitting to move the project. More importantly, we now have Rio Tinto as a strategic investor, which was the last piece that was really missing. This is a big project. A lot of ounces, a lot of pounds, a lot of upfront capital to get those out of the ground.”

Western Copper and Gold completed the brokered private placement for aggregate gross proceeds of $8,010,000 which will be used to fund “Canadian exploration expenses” and “flow-through mining expenditures”.

Watch the full interview of Western Copper and Gold CEO Paul West-Sells above.

