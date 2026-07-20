Centurion Commences Field Work at Limestone Gold Project, Suriname

Centurion Commences Field Work at Limestone Gold Project, Suriname

Centurion Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: CTN) ("Centurion" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that an experienced geological field crew has been mobilized to the 3,548-hectare Limestone Gold Project ("Limestone" or the "Project") in Suriname.

The crew is currently conducting detailed geological mapping and sampling focused on exposures in drainages and active small-scale mining areas in the Toeboeka Hills region on the western portion of the concession (see Figure 1). A fly camp has been established in an area previously utilized as a work camp by small-scale miners, and access trails are being cleared to support ATV operations.

Initial work includes systematic, semi-quantitative panning of small drainages to identify potential bedrock gold sources, with particular emphasis on capturing fine "flour" gold (rather than the coarser gold of interest to small-scale miners). Upon completion of this phase, the Company plans to implement a shallow auger sampling program, followed by trenching and target definition for drilling. Historical airborne geophysical data will be integrated to help delineate gold trends.

Dr. Dennis LaPoint, President of Centurion, commented: "The mobilization of our field team marks an important step in advancing the Limestone Project. Our approach leverages proven methods from weathered terrains similar to Suriname, where effective drainage panning and targeted follow-up sampling have successfully led to gold discoveries. We are excited to build on the reconnaissance data gathered earlier this year."

Concurrently, Centurion continues to evaluate additional potential gold project acquisitions in the highly prospective Rosebel-Saramacca district of the Guiana Shield.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4407/305734_0fa0bed884c74ae0_003.jpg

Figure 1. Limestone proximity to surrounding small-scale mining activity and Zijin's Saramacca and Rosebel gold mines

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Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dr. Dennis LaPoint, P.Geo., who is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. The QP and the Company has not completed sufficient work to verify the information on the properties of neighbouring companies.

About Centurion Minerals Ltd.

Centurion Minerals Ltd. is a Canadian-based company focused on precious mineral asset exploration and development in the Americas.

"David G. Tafel"
Chief Executive Officer

For Further Information Contact:

David Tafel
info@centurionminerals.com
604-484-2161

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains statements which constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company with respect to future business activities and operating performance. Forward-looking information is often identified by the words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar expressions and includes information regarding: expectations for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors.

Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflect the Company's management's expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, such information involves risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements of the Company. This forward-looking information may be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of the Company and market conditions.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/305734

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