CASI Pharmaceuticals Announces First Half 2026 Business and Financial Results

CASI Pharmaceuticals Announces First Half 2026 Business and Financial Results

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / August 14, 2026 / CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCQB:CASIF), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing CID-103, an anti-CD38 monoclonal antibody, for patients with antibody-mediated rejection (AMR) in organ transplant and various autoimmune diseases, today reported business and financial results for the first half year ended June 30, 2026.

"We remained focused on advancing the development of our lead program, CID-103," said Dr. Wei-Wu He, Executive Chairman and Principal Executive Officer of CASI. "We dosed the first patient in the Phase 1/2 trial evaluating the safety and tolerability of CID-103 in adult patients with active and chronic active renal allograft antibody-mediated rejection (AMR) in China. We also completed the enrollment of Part A (the dose-escalation part) of our ongoing Phase 1/2 study in immune thrombocytopenia (ITP), with the maximum tested dose of 1,200 mg."

Business Highlights

Program Updates and Upcoming Milestones

  • CID-103 for Antibody-Mediated Rejection (AMR) for Renal Allografts

    • Approval of clinical trial application by China NMPA for Phase 1/2 study

    • First patient dosed in Phase 1/2 study in China

  • CID-103 for Immune Thrombocytopenia (ITP)

    • Completed enrollment in Part A, the dose-escalation part, of the ongoing Phase 1/2 study, with the maximum tested dose of 1,200 mg

Corporate

  • Completed $15 million convertible note financing pursuant to certain convertible note purchase agreement with ETP Global III Fund LP, a partnership controlled by Dr. Wei-Wu He

  • Dr. Wei-Wu He, Ph.D., assumed the role of the Company's principal executive officer while continuing to serve as Executive Chairman

  • Subsequent to quarter-end, received a favorable final award in the Juventas arbitration, pursuant to which the tribunal rejected all of Juventas's allegations of breach, determined that Juventas had wrongfully terminated the relevant agreements, and awarded the Company amounts totaling well over RMB 100 million

  • Entered into a Settlement Agreement with Acrotech Biopharma Inc., pursuant to which the prior purported termination of the EVOMELA® license and related agreements was rescinded and the agreements remain in full force and effect, subject to certain revisions

  • Ordinary shares began to be quoted for trading on the OTCQB market under the ticker CASIF

First Half 2026 Financial Highlights

Revenues for the first half of 2026 were $9.8 million, representing a 5.8% decrease compared to $10.4 million in the same period last year. The decline in revenue was primarily attributable to the product transition from EVOMELA® to the locally manufactured MAFALAN®, which remains in its market‑expansion phase.

Cost of revenue for the first half of 2026 was $2.2 million, representing a 53.2% decrease compared to $4.7 million in the same period last year. The decrease was mainly attributable to lower unit cost for MAFALAN® than that of EVOMELA®.

Research and development expenses for the first half of 2026 were $2.3 million, representing a 37.8% decrease compared to $3.7 million in the same period last year. The decrease was mainly attributable to decreased clinical studies costs for our pipeline products, as well as decreased labor cost.

General and administrative expenses for the first half of 2026 were $14.3 million, representing a 3.6% increase compared to $13.8 million in the same period last year. The increase was mainly attributable to increased legal fees, partially offset by decreased labor cost.

Selling and marketing expenses for the first half of 2026 were $7.5 million, representing an 18.5% decrease compared to $9.2 million in the same period last year. The decrease was mainly attributable to decreased labor cost and decreased travel and conference fees.

Net loss for the first half of 2026 was $20.0 million, compared to $24.1 million in the same period last year.

As of June 30, 2026, cash and cash equivalents of the Company was $3.8 million, compared to $5.6 million as of December 31, 2025.

As of June 30, 2026, total outstanding shares of the Company were 20,555,873.

Nasdaq Delisting and OTCQB Quotation

On February 23, 2026, the Company received a determination letter from the Hearings Panel of The Nasdaq Stock Market notifying the Company that the Panel had determined to delist the Company's securities due to the Company's failure to satisfy Nasdaq's continued listing requirements. As a result, trading in the Company's securities was suspended at the opening of business on February 26, 2026. On June 23, 2026, Nasdaq filed Form 25 in relation to such delisting decision.

On April 14, 2026, the Company's ordinary shares began to be quoted for trading on the OTCQB market under the ticker CASIF.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a public biopharmaceutical company developing CID-103, an anti-CD38 monoclonal antibody for organ transplant rejection and autoimmune diseases.

CID-103 is a fully human IgG1, potentially best-in-class, clinical-stage, anti-CD38 monoclonal antibody which targets a unique epitope and has demonstrated an encouraging preclinical efficacy and clinical safety profile compared to other anti-CD38 monoclonal antibodies, and for which CASI owns exclusive global rights. CASI received FDA IND clearance to conduct a Phase 1 study in renal allograft antibody-mediated rejection (AMR) in the U.S. In parallel, CASI is actively recruiting and dosing patients in two ongoing Phase 1/2 studies in immune thrombocytopenia (ITP) and active and chronic active renal allograft antibody-mediated rejection.

More information on CASI is available at www.casipharmaceuticals.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Among other things, the business outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as the Company's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: uncertainties related to the going-private proposal made by Dr. Wei-Wu He; uncertainties related to the possibility that the transaction for the divestiture of certain assets in China (the "Transaction") will not occur as planned if events arise that result in the termination of the Equity and Assets Transfer Agreement, or if one or more of the various closing conditions to the Transaction are not satisfied or waived; the possibility that our plan with respect to our business operations after the consummation of the Transaction can be implemented successfully; our recurring operating losses have raised substantial doubt regarding our ability to continue as a going concern; the volatility in the market price of our ordinary shares; the risk of substantial dilution of existing shareholders in future share issuances; the difficulty of executing our business strategy on a global basis including China; our inability to enter into strategic partnerships for the development, commercialization, manufacturing and distribution of our proposed product candidates or future candidates; legal or regulatory developments in China that adversely affect our ability to operate in China; our lack of experience in manufacturing products and uncertainty about our resources and capabilities to do so on a clinical or commercial scale; risks relating to the commercialization, if any, of our products and proposed products (such as marketing, safety, regulatory, patent, product liability, supply, competition and other risks); our inability to predict when or if our product candidates will be approved for marketing by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, European Medicines Agency, PRC National Medical Products Administration, or other regulatory authorities; our inability to receive approval for renewal of license of our existing products; the risks relating to the need for additional capital and the uncertainty of securing additional funding on favorable terms; the risks associated with our product candidates, and the risks associated with our other early-stage products under development; the risk that results in preclinical and clinical models are not necessarily indicative of clinical results; uncertainties relating to preclinical and clinical trials, including delays to the commencement of such trials; our ability to protect our intellectual property rights; the lack of success in the clinical development of any of our products; and our dependence on third parties; uncertainties regarding the timing, enforcement and collection of the amounts awarded to the Company in the Juventas arbitration; risks associated with the Company's obligations under the Settlement Agreement with Acrotech, including applicable minimum purchase obligations; the risk related to the Company's ongoing development of and regulatory application for CID-103 with respect to the treatment of antibody-mediated rejection for organ transplant and the license arrangements of CID-103; risks relating to interests of our largest shareholder and our Chairman that differ from our other shareholders; and risks related to the development of a new manufacturing facility by CASI Pharmaceuticals (Wuxi) Co., Ltd. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. All information provided herein is as of the date of this announcement, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law. We caution readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements contained herein.

EVOMELA® and FOLOTYN® are proprietary to Acrotech Biopharma Inc. and its affiliates.

COMPANY CONTACT:

Deanna Qian
+86 6561 8789
deannaq@casi.cn

Financial Table Follows
CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In USD thousands, except share and per share data)

June 30, 2026

December 31, 2025

ASSETS

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

3,765

$

5,632

Accounts receivable, net of nil expected credit loss

3,437

4,092

Inventories

1,837

1,598

Prepaid expenses and other

984

2,135

Total current assets

10,023

13,457


Long-term investments

1,716

1,716

Property, plant and equipment, net

6,570

6,968

Intangible assets, net

214

221

Right of use assets

1,860

2,548

Other assets

680

740

Total assets

$

21,063

$

25,650


LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' (DEFICIT) EQUITY

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable

$

1,065

$

1,065

Bank borrowings

1,474

1,001

Accrued and other current liabilities

25,055

24,171

Convertible notes due to a related party

19,243

4,243

Current portion of long-term borrowing

19,780

19,190

Total current liabilities

66,617

49,670


Other liabilities

12,712

13,262

Total liabilities

79,329

62,932


Commitments and contingencies


Shareholders' (deficit) equity:

Ordinary shares

2

2

Treasury shares

(9,604

)

(9,604

)
Additional paid-in capital

722,308

722,238

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(2,803

)

(1,785

)
Accumulated deficit

(768,169

)

(748,133

)
Total shareholders' (deficit) equity

(58,266

)

(37,282

)
Total liabilities and shareholders' (deficit) equity

$

21,063

$

25,650

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss
(In thousands, except share and per share data)

Six months ended

June 30, 2026

June 30, 2025

Revenues

9,817

10,415


Costs of revenues

(2,154

)

(4,738

)

Gross profit

7,663

5,677


Operating income (expenses):

Research and development

(2,330

)

(3,660

)
General and administrative

(14,265

)

(13,782

)
Selling and marketing

(7,506

)

(9,183

)
Foreign exchange gain (loss)

355

(561

)
Total operating expense

(23,746

)

(27,186

)

Loss from operations

(16,083

)

(21,509

)

Non-operating income (expense):

Interest income

5

122

Interest expense

(1,342

)

(441

)
Other income

3

35

Changes in fair value of investments

-

(158

)
Loss before income tax expense and share of net loss in an equity investee

(17,417

)

(21,951

)
Income tax benefit

-

-

Share of net loss in an equity investee

(2,616

)

(2,174

)
Net loss

(20,033

)

(24,125

)

Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding (basic and diluted)

20,555,873

15,499,318

Net loss per share (basic and diluted)

(0.97

)

(1.56

)

Comprehensive loss:

Net loss

(20,033

)

(24,125

)
Foreign currency translation adjustment

(1,018

)

(466

)
Total comprehensive loss

(21,051

)

(24,591

)
Less: comprehensive loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest

-

-

Comprehensive loss attributable to ordinary shareholders

(21,051

)

(24,591

)

SOURCE: CASI Pharmaceuticals



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

News Provided by ACCESS Newswire via QuoteMedia

casi pharmaceuticalsCASINCM:CASIpharmaceutical investing
CASI
The Conversation (0)
Sidoti's Summer Small Cap Virtual Conference

Sidoti's Summer Small Cap Virtual Conference

Presentation Times and Weblinks Released for Over 70 Presenting Companies Wednesday and Thursday, June 15th-16th, 2022 Sidoti & Company, LLC has released the presentation schedule and weblinks for its two-day Summer Small Cap Virtual Conference taking place Wednesday and Thursday, June... Keep Reading...
Various colorful pills and tablets spill from an orange prescription bottle onto a blue background.

Eli Lilly Surges, Novo Nordisk Slips in Weight-Loss War

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) and Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO) both raised their full-year profit outlooks on the back of explosive demand for GLP-1 weight-loss and diabetes treatments. But by mid-year, Eli Lilly's blockbuster injectable drugs propelled its valuation past US$1 trillion, while Novo... Keep Reading...
BriaCell Receives FDA Clearance to Initiate Bria-PROS+ Clinical Study in Prostate Cancer

BriaCell Receives FDA Clearance to Initiate Bria-PROS+ Clinical Study in Prostate Cancer

FDA clearance of Investigational New Drug (IND) application enables BriaCell to initiate Phase 1/2a clinical study of Bria-PROS+ in prostate cancerBria-PROS+ is BriaCell's next generation personalized immunotherapy for prostate cancer and incorporates additional immune activating components... Keep Reading...
US Food and Drug Administration website on a phone screen.

Eli Lilly Cancer Drug Wins FDA Breakthrough Therapy Status

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted Breakthrough Therapy designation to Eli Lilly and Company's (NYSE:LLY) experimental drug olomorasib as a standalone treatment for patients with advanced pancreatic cancer and a KRAS G12C mutation who have received at least one systemic... Keep Reading...
Canada maple leaves on left and pharmaceutical pills in red and blue on right.

5 Best-performing Canadian Pharma Stocks in 2026

From established players to up-and-coming firms, Canada's pharmaceutical landscape is diverse and dynamic.Canadian drug companies are working to discover, develop and commercialize major innovations amid an increasingly competitive global landscape. Rising technologies such as artificial... Keep Reading...
Stethoscope rests on stacks of US money over a bright blue background.

Eli Lilly to Buy Psychedelics Firm AtaiBeckley for US$2.8 Billion

Pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) is pushing further into the psychedelic drug market with a US$2.8 billion buyout of clinical-stage developer AtaiBeckley (NASDAQ:ATAI). The crown jewel of the deal is BPL-003, a clinic-administered nasal spray derived from dimethyltryptamine... Keep Reading...
BriaCell Opens First Canadian Site - Sunnybrook - for Pivotal Phase 3 Trial in Metastatic Breast Cancer

BriaCell Opens First Canadian Site - Sunnybrook - for Pivotal Phase 3 Trial in Metastatic Breast Cancer

Sunnybrook's Odette Cancer Centre, a world-class cancer center in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, joins BriaCell's pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial in metastatic breast cancerBriaCell Phase 3 trial featured in Nature Medicine as one of "Eleven clinical trials that will shape medicine in 2026" briacell... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

CoTec Holdings Corp. Files Second Quarter Financial Statements and MD&A

Karim Rayani Files Early Warning Report Regarding Skull Ridge Gold Corp.

Steadright Provides Bi-Weekly MCTO Status Update

Cygnus Metals Limited: Scheme Booklet Registered by ASIC

Related News

base metals investing

CoTec Holdings Corp. Files Second Quarter Financial Statements and MD&A

gold investing

Karim Rayani Files Early Warning Report Regarding Skull Ridge Gold Corp.

iron investing

Top 5 Australian Mining Stocks This Week: Accent Resources Spikes 4,275 Percent

base metals investing

Steadright Provides Bi-Weekly MCTO Status Update

critical metals investing

Junior Miners Face Funding Crunch Despite Critical Minerals Demand Surge

base metals investing

Cygnus Metals Limited: Scheme Booklet Registered by ASIC

base metals investing

Cygnus Metals Limited: Results of First Court Hearing