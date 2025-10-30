Cascadia Minerals Ltd to Attend Deutsche Goldmesse Fall 2025 in Frankfurt

Cascadia Minerals Ltd to Attend Deutsche Goldmesse Fall 2025 in Frankfurt

Cascadia Minerals Ltd (TSXV: CAM,OTC:CAMNF) (OTCQB: CAMNF) will be participating in Deutsche Goldmesse Fall 2025, which will take place on November 14th and 15th at the JW Marriott Hotel Frankfurt.

Members of Cascadia Minerals Ltd management will be taking meetings throughout the day, and also present to an audience of European investors.

An online registration form is available, and Investors can register to attend at:
https://deutschegoldmesse.online/investor-registration-3/

Kai Hoffmann, Managing Director of Soar Financial Partners, remarks, "After two virtual, and eight in-person events, Deutsche Goldmesse has established itself as Germany's premier investment conference in the resource space. Being from Germany myself and working solely in the junior mining space for the last 15 years, I understand what German and European investors are looking for. This is why I have focused on bringing together a selective group of impressive and diverse companies, keynote speakers, influencers, HNW investors, asset & fund managers, media partners and more. I am thrilled to once again deliver this boutique event, exclusive to the junior mining sector."

The Deutsche Goldmesse website is regularly updated with attending companies, keynote speakers, the event schedule, and other important details: www.deutschegoldmesse.com

About Cascadia Minerals Ltd

Cascadia's flagship asset is the road-accessible 177 sq. km Carmacks Project in the high-grade Minto Copper Belt in Yukon Territory, Canada, 35 km southeast of the past producing Minto Mine, which was recently acquired by Selkirk Copper Mines Inc. The Carmacks Main Deposit has a Measured and Indicated Resource containing 651 Mlbs of copper and 302 koz of gold (36.3 million tonnes grading 0.81 % copper, 0.26 g/t gold, and 3.23 g/t silver and 0.01% molybdenum) or 1.07% copper equivalent. A 2023 preliminary economic assessment demonstrated positive economic potential, with a $330.1 M post-tax NPV(5%) and 38% post-tax IRR at $4.25/lb copper and $2,000/oz gold.Cascadia recently completed a 3,800 m resource expansion diamond drill program at Carmacks, with results pending from all holes.

About Deutsche Goldmesse

Deutsche Goldmesse is Germany's leading mining investment conference, held in Frankfurt- one of Europe's key financial hubs. The exclusive two-day event brings together leading minds in the industry to foster new business opportunities and facilitate valuable relationships. Each edition features up to 35 carefully selected mining companies spanning a range of commodities and stages, alongside internationally recognized keynote speakers and media personalities.

Hosted by Soar Financial Partners, Deutsche Goldmesse offers a unique platform for company executives to engage directly with European institutional and high-net-worth investors, retail investors, analysts, newsletter writers, media, and other strategic partners.

For further information:
Cascadia Minerals Ltd
Andrew Carne
VP Corporate Development
604-688-0111
acarne@cascadiaminerals.com
www.cascadiaminerals.com

