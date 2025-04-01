Cartier Resources (TSXV:ECR)

Cartier Resources: Advancing Cadillac Project in the Prolific Abitibi Greenstone Belt

Cartier Resources (TSXV:ECR,FSE:6CA) is a Quebec-based gold exploration company driving a high-potential growth story in the prolific Abitibi Greenstone Belt, one of Canada’s premier gold-producing regions. The company is steadily expanding its gold resource base while advancing its flagship Cadillac project into an emerging mining camp east of Val-d’Or.

The Cadillac project is an emerging gold camp with multiple deposits, advanced resource modeling, and a clear development path. Located in a mining-friendly jurisdiction with existing infrastructure, the Cadillac project is ideally positioned to attract development partners, strategic investments or acquisition interest from senior producers.

Cartier projects in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt in QuebecCartier projects in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt in Quebec

The Cadillac Project exhibits all the key attributes of a high-potential, development-stage gold asset—strong grade, significant scale, a favorable jurisdiction, established infrastructure, and strategic backing. In addition, Cartier is actively exploring parallel value-creation opportunities, such as reprocessing legacy tailings at the Chimo site and unlocking value from non-core assets like Wilson, Fenton, and Benoist.

Company Highlights

  • Cartier Resources’ core asset, the Cadillac project, consolidates the former Chimo Mine and East Cadillac properties into a high-potential district-scale land package on the prolific Larder Lake-Cadillac Fault — host to over 100 million ounces of historic gold production.
  • A 2023 PEA outlined robust project fundamentals with 116,900 oz/year production over 9.7 years, a post-tax NPV of C$388 million, and IRR of 20.8 percent at US$1,750/oz gold.
  • Cartier is launching a 100,000 meter drill program in 2025, one of the largest exploration campaigns in the region, to expand its already substantial gold resources and demonstrate Cadillac’s camp-scale potential.
  • Cartier is at the forefront of innovation, deploying AI-assisted mineral discovery tools in partnership with VRIFY to enhance drill targeting and accelerate new discoveries.
  • With a 28 percent equity stake, Agnico Eagle is Cartier’s largest shareholder and an active financial partner — a clear vote of confidence in Cartier’s assets and strategy.
  • A newly introduced low-capex, ESG-friendly initiative to assess reprocessing of 600,000 tons of historic mine tailings — representing a potential near-term revenue stream.
  • Cartier boasts a clean share structure with a market cap of just C$47 million, presenting strong re-rating potential as catalysts are delivered.

This Cartier Resources profile is part of a paid investor education campaign.*

Click here to connect with Cartier Resources (TSXV:ECR) to receive an Investor Presentation

tsxv stockstsxv:ecrgold stocksgold investingGold Investing
ECR:CC
Cartier Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Cartier Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Cartier Resources (TSXV:ECR)

Cartier Resources

Keep reading...Show less

Advancing Cadillac Project: An emerging gold camp east of Val-d’Or in the prolific Abitibi Greenstone Belt

Cartier Resources Announces Private Placement of Flow-Through Units and Hard Dollar Units

Cartier Resources Announces Private Placement of Flow-Through Units and Hard Dollar Units

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

Cartier Resources Inc. (TSX-V: ECR) ("Cartier" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Paradigm Capital Inc. (the "Agent") in connection with a "best efforts" private placement offering (the "Offering") of securities of Cartier for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $7,300,160, through a combination of: (i) 21,740,000 units of the Corporation issued on a charitable flow-through basis that will qualify as "flow-through shares" (within the meaning of subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and section 359.1 of the Taxation Act (Québec)) (the "Premium FT Units") at $0.23 per Premium FT Unit for gross proceeds of $5,000,200; and (ii) 17,692,000 units of the Corporation (the "Hard Dollar Units") and, together with the Premium FT Units, the "Offered Securities") to be issued at $0.13 per Hard Dollar Unit for gross proceeds of $2,299,960.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cartier Launches VRIFY's AI-Assisted Mineral Discovery Platform to Accelerate and Increase Mineral Discovery on the Cadillac Project

Cartier Launches VRIFY's AI-Assisted Mineral Discovery Platform to Accelerate and Increase Mineral Discovery on the Cadillac Project

Cartier Resources Inc. (″ Cartier ″ or the ″ Company ″) (TSXV: ECR; FSE:6CA) is pleased to announce it has launched the Artificial Intelligence (″AI″) Targeting Program on the Cadillac Project, in the Val-d'Or mining camp (Quebec). The program incorporates VRIFY's cutting-edge AI-Assisted Mineral Discovery Platform.

VRIFY uses advanced AI and proprietary algorithms to generate a prospectivity score — known as a VRIFY Prospectivity Score (VPS) — that identifies areas for potential of gold mineralization. The VPS and models generated through the AI-Assisted Mineral Discovery Platform incorporate probabilistic values, which help to determine the accuracy and reliability of the predictions.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
LaFleur Minerals (CSE:LFLR)

Analyst Report Cites Positive Momentum for LaFleur Minerals with Beacon Mill MOU

Description

A recent analyst update from Red Cloud Securities is emphasizing the significance of a newly signed memorandum of understanding (MOU) between LaFleur Minerals (CSE:LFLR) and Granada Gold Mine, which could accelerate LaFleur’s path to production. The report highlights the company’s progress toward restarting its 100 percent owned Beacon mill and in advancing its Swanson gold project, both located within the prolific Abitibi Gold Belt in Quebec, Canada.

Keep reading...Show less

Newmont Announces First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT, ASX: NEM, PNGX: NEM) will release its first quarter 2025 results after North American markets close on Wednesday, April 23, 2025 . A conference call to discuss the results will be held at 5:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time the same day , which is 7:30 a.m. Australian Eastern Standard Time on Thursday, April 24, 2025 . A replay of the webcast will be available through the Company's website.

Conference Call Details

Webcast Details

Title: Newmont First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call

URL: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/482927766

The webcast materials will be available Wednesday, April 23, after North American markets close, under the Investor Relations section of the Company's website. Additionally, the conference call will be archived for a limited time on the Company's website.

About Newmont

Newmont is the world's leading gold Company and producer of copper, zinc, lead, and silver. The Company's world-class portfolio of assets, prospects and talent is anchored in favorable mining jurisdictions in Africa, Australia, Latin America & Caribbean, North America, and Papua New Guinea. Newmont is the only gold producer listed in the S&P 500 Index and is widely recognized for its principled environmental, social, and governance practices. Newmont is an industry leader in value creation, supported by robust safety standards, superior execution, and technical expertise. Founded in 1921, the Company has been publicly traded since 1925.

At Newmont, our purpose is to create value and improve lives through sustainable and responsible mining. To learn more about Newmont's sustainability strategy and initiatives, go to www.newmont.com .

______________________
1 For toll-free phone numbers, refer to the following link: https://www.netroadshow.com/events/global-numbers?confId=49005

Investor Contact – Global
Neil Backhouse
investor.relations@newmont.com

Investor Contact – Asia Pacific
Natalie Worley
apac.investor.relations@newmont.com

Media Contact – Global
Shannon Lijek
globalcommunications@newmont.com

Media Contact – Asia Pacific
Rosalie Cobai
australiacommunications@newmont.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
AGNICO EAGLE ANNOUNCES INVESTMENT IN RUPERT RESOURCES LTD.

AGNICO EAGLE ANNOUNCES INVESTMENT IN RUPERT RESOURCES LTD.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited logo (CNW Group/Agnico Eagle Mines Limited)

Stock Symbol: AEM (NYSE and TSX)

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
North Bay Resources Announces Discovery of Mass Tonnage Gold Deposit up to 149m Grading 0.95 g/t Au, Fran Gold Project, British Columbia

North Bay Resources Announces Discovery of Mass Tonnage Gold Deposit up to 149m Grading 0.95 g/t Au, Fran Gold Project, British Columbia

North Bay Resources, Inc. (the " Company " or " North Bay ") (OTC: NBRI) is pleased to announce analyses and compilation of prior exploration work at the Fran Gold Project has resulted in the discovery of a mass tonnage gold deposit. This includes review of diamond drilling in 2001, 2005, 2006, 2012, and 2018 as well as geochemical, geophysical and 3D modelling data. Past exploration and development, including over 18,000m (55,000ft.) of diamond drilling, has shown very large intercepts of up to 149m (489 feet) of 0.95 gram per ton gold. The deposit area has been identified to be in excess of 1000m x 100m x 300m within a known strike length of 1700m. This represents an exploration potential of 79,500,000 tonnes at a specific gravity of 2.65. At an average grade of 0.8 grams per tonne the current potential is 2M ounces. There is sufficient data to immediately proceed with a NI 43-101 Compliant Mineral Resource Estimate . The Fran Gold Project is next to Centerra Gold's (TSX:CG) Mt. Milligan Project, with Reserves of 264Mt grading 0.3 gram per tonne gold and 0.2% copper and proximate to Artemis Gold's (TSXV:ARTG) Blackwater Mine, with Proven and Probable Reserves of 334Mt grading 0.8 grams per tonne gold. Both Mt. Milligan and the Blackwater Mine are two of the largest new mines in North America in the modern era. The Blackwater Mine has a Measured and Indicated Resource in excess of 10M ounces of gold.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
B2Gold Announces TSX Approval for Normal Course Issuer Bid

B2Gold Announces TSX Approval for Normal Course Issuer Bid

B2Gold Corp. (TSX: BTO) (NYSE American: BTG) (" B2Gold " or the " Company ") announces that, further to the press release of the Company dated January 13, 2025 (the " Announcement PR "), the Toronto Stock Exchange (the " TSX ") has accepted the notice of B2Gold's intention to implement a normal course issuer bid (the " NCIB ").

The Company's decision to approve the NCIB is consistent with its amended shareholder return strategy outlined in the Announcement PR, and reflective of the Company's belief that the market may undervalue the common shares of B2Gold (the " Shares ") from time to time and that the Shares may trade in a price range which may not adequately reflect the value of the Shares in relation to the business, assets, and prospects of B2Gold from time to time and that purchases of Shares pursuant to the NCIB may represent an appropriate and desirable use of the Company's capital.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Gold coin stacks with up arrow.

Gold Price Hits New Record, Breaking US$3,100 for First Time

The gold price reached yet another record high on Monday (March 31), breaking US$3,100 per ounce.

The precious metal has gained significant momentum since the beginning of the year. In morning trading on Monday it surged past the US$3,100 mark, climbing as high as US$3,124.96.

Monday's rise precedes US President Donald Trump's planned retaliatory tariffs, which are set to come into effect on Wednesday (April 2). The new round is aimed at countries that have placed tariffs on US goods.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Cartier Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Cartier Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Analyst Report Cites Positive Momentum for LaFleur Minerals with Beacon Mill MOU

Private Placement To Raise $1M

Basin Expands Geikie Athabasca Uranium Project

Cygnus secures another two years to increase its stake in Pontax

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Private Placement To Raise $1M

uranium investing

Basin Expands Geikie Athabasca Uranium Project

Base Metals Investing

Cygnus secures another two years to increase its stake in Pontax

Precious Metals Investing

CSE Bulletin: Suspension - Green River Gold Corp.

Energy Investing

Skyharbour Partner Company Terra Clean Energy Completes Winter Drill Program with Encouraging Results and Prepares a Significant Summer Drill Program at the South Falcon East Uranium Project

Precious Metals Investing

Rio Silver Pivots to High-Grade Silver Exploration / Exploitation - Announces Executive Changes

Precious Metals Investing

Riverside Resources Moves Ahead on Plan to Spin Out Blue Jay to Shareholders After Approval at the Annual and Special Meeting

×