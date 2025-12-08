Cardinal Energy Ltd. Announces Monthly Dividend for December

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSX: CJ,OTC:CRLFF) ("Cardinal" or the "Company") confirms that our December dividend of $0.06 per common share will be paid on January 15, 2026 to shareholders of record on December 31, 2025. The Board of Directors of Cardinal has declared the dividend payable in cash. This dividend has been designated as an "eligible dividend" for Canadian income tax purposes.

About Cardinal Energy Ltd.

Cardinal is a Canadian oil and natural gas company with operations focused on low decline sustainable oil production in Western Canada. Cardinal has completed its first thermal project in Reford, Saskatchewan and has transitioned to the production phase of operations.

For further information:

Cody Kwong, Business Development Manager
Email: info@cardinalenergy.ca
Phone: (403) 234-8681

