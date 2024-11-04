Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Carbonxt Group

Carbonxt Group Limited – Update – Appendix 4C

Following the release of Carbonxt Group Ltd’s (ASX:CG1) (“Carbonxt” or “the Company”) Appendix 4C Report for the September 2024 Quarter on 31 October 2024, it has come to the Company’s attention that there was an error in section 8.

The attached Appendix 4C has been updated to correct the figure in section 8.5 and provide responses to the questions in section 8.6.

This announcement has been authorised for release to ASX by the Board of Directors of Carbonxt Group Limited.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Carbonxt Group, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here.

Reworld Launches ReCredit Program for Sustainable Carbon Offsets

Reworld Launches ReCredit Program for Sustainable Carbon Offsets

Reworld™, a leader in sustainable waste solutions, is announcing the launch of ReCredit a groundbreaking program designed to help customers achieve their net-zero goals through the purchase of sustainable carbon offsets. Reworld™ processes nearly 10 percent of the United States' garbage, significantly reducing net carbon emissions by avoiding methane-generating landfills. This effort prevents over 40 million metric tons of greenhouse gases annually, equivalent to the amount sequestered by 48 million acres of forest—an area spanning eight U.S. states.

ReCredit is one of several key solutions introduced by Reworld™ in its April rebrand, designed to support businesses in reducing greenhouse gas emissions and advancing toward net-zero. This partner program strengthens its relationships and offers exclusive ReCredits to preferred Reworld™ partners, empowering them to manage their carbon footprint.

St. Anthony Gold Enters Exclusivity Agreement

St. Anthony Gold Enters Exclusivity Agreement

St. Anthony Gold Corp. ("St. Anthony" or the "Company") (CSE:STAG)(Frankfurt: M1N)(OTC PINK:MTEHF) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a right of exclusivity agreement (the "ROE") to acquire the Mallay Mine in Peru

The Mallay Mine is located five hours drive north of Lima and three kilometers from the community of Mallay. The 10,562 hectare Tres Cerros Au-Ag Project, mine and processing plant are currently in care and maintenance mode. The existing 600 tpd plant was constructed in 2010.

Donald Trump in front of American flag.

Is Trump a Threat to US Electric Vehicle and Battery Supply Chain Growth?

Electric vehicles (EVs) are key to cutting greenhouse gas emissions and fighting climate change, and the Biden administration has implemented subsidies and tax incentives to foster US and North American supply chains.

Nearly US$1 trillion is flowing into various initiatives via the Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal, CHIPS and Science Act and Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). The aim is to boost economic and tech development while supporting clean energy.

More specifically, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal invests in upgrading US infrastructure, including roads, bridges, public transit and broadband internet. Meanwhile, the CHIPS and Science Act promotes US semiconductor manufacturing and research to reduce reliance on foreign suppliers, and the IRA focuses on reducing the deficit, lowering drug costs and investing in clean energy to combat climate change.

Keep reading...Show less
Carbonxt Group Limited – September 2024 Quarterly Update

Carbonxt Group Ltd (ASX:CG1) (‘‘Carbonxt” or “the Company”) has released its Appendix 4C Report for the September 2024 Quarter and provides the following update on the key areas of activity for the period -- all numbers are in A$.

Keep reading...Show less
Energy Technologies Limited 1Q FY2025 Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 4C

Energy Technologies Limited (ASX: EGY), is pleased to release its Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 4C Quarterly Cash Flow Report for the period ended September 2024 (“1Q FY2025”).

Keep reading...Show less
Globe with clean energy sources around it.

Biden Admin Pledges US$428 Million for Clean Energy in Ex-Coal Regions

The Biden administration announced on Tuesday (October 22) that it has allotted US$428 million to accelerate clean energy manufacturing in former coal communities located across the US.

The US Department of Energy (DOE) selected 14 projects to receive funds, saying that the money will be distributed among 15 communities that have historically been dependent on coal production.

The move is part of the broader Investing in America agenda, which seeks to bolster the US economy by creating jobs, addressing energy supply chain vulnerabilities and transitioning to cleaner energy sources.

Keep reading...Show less
COLDry Lignite-Nitrogen Fertiliser Demonstration

Environmental Clean Technologies Limited (ASX: ECT) ("ECT" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the signing of the Joint Venture Agreement (JVA) with ESG Agriculture, advancing from the Heads of Agreement signed in July 2024. This marks a significant milestone in the progression of the COLDry Lignite-Nitrogen Fertiliser Project (“Project”).

Keep reading...Show less
Expanded PAC Volumes Commence for $24M Reworld Contract

Carbonxt Group Ltd (ASX:CG1) (‘‘Carbonxt” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that it has commenced the delivery of additional Powder Activated Carbon (“PAC”) volumes to Reworld, a global leader in sustainable waste solutions, from its Black Birch facility in Swainsboro, Georgia.

×