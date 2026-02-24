The Conversation (0)
Carbonxt Group (CG1:AU) has announced Carbonxt Secures $500,000 Convertible Note Funding
24 July 2025
Carbonxt Group
30 January
Q2 FY26 Quarterly Activities Report & Appendix 4C
Carbonxt Group (CG1:AU) has announced Q2 FY26 Quarterly Activities Report & Appendix 4CDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
04 January
Placement to Fund Further Investment in New Carbon
Carbonxt Group (CG1:AU) has announced Placement to Fund Further Investment in New CarbonDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
28 October 2025
Q1 FY26 Quarterly Activities Report & Appendix 4C
Carbonxt Group (CG1:AU) has announced Q1 FY26 Quarterly Activities Report & Appendix 4CDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
16 October 2025
Convertible Note and Placement
Carbonxt Group (CG1:AU) has announced Convertible Note and PlacementDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
15 September 2025
Completion of Non-Renounceable Pro-Rata Entitlement Offer
Carbonxt Group (CG1:AU) has announced Completion of Non-Renounceable Pro-Rata Entitlement OfferDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
