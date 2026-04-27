Carahsoft Accelerates Open Source Intelligence Innovations at Premier OSINT Events for Government in 2026

Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced its open source intelligence (OSINT) initiatives, highlights and upcoming events portfolio for the year, reaffirming its ongoing commitment to delivering innovative solutions across the Public Sector.

Carahsoft continues to support the growth of the open source intelligence community across the Public Sector by expanding its OSINT solutions portfolio, participating in key industry events and equipping agencies with mission-ready technologies, specialized training resources and trusted community expertise.

"Carahsoft's OSINT portfolio encompasses an extensive ecosystem of providers and solutions, providing agencies with access to critical insights and tools that drive innovation, enhance service capabilities and support consistent operational performance," said Marty Gryski, Program Executive for Open Source Intelligence Solutions at Carahsoft. "Carahsoft remains committed to working with our reseller partners to expand our portfolio of advanced OSINT solutions while fostering collaboration and community engagement. Our comprehensive 2026 event schedule underscores our dedication to advancing OSINT innovation across the Public Sector."

Mark Your Calendars: Top OSINT Events of 2026

  • OSINT Foundation Tech Expo
    Date: Thursday, April 30 – Friday, May 1
    Location: Reston, VA
    Details: Hosted at the Carahsoft Conference & Collaboration Center, the annual OSINT Foundation Tech Expo convenes industry professionals to explore the latest technologies, workshops and insights that advance open source intelligence analysis.
  • Border Security Expo
    Date: Tuesday, May 5 – Wednesday, May 6
    Location: Phoenix, AZ
    Details: The Border Security Expo convenes the border security community to explore emerging technologies, operational solutions shaping border protection and intelligence sharing. Carahsoft will host a booth, showcasing OSINT solutions tailored to border security challenges.
  • SOF Week
    Date: Monday, May 18 – Thursday, May 21
    Location: Tampa, FL
    Details: Jointly sponsored by the U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) and the Global Special Operations Forces (SOF) Foundation, this event brings together the SOF community to foster collaboration, innovation and excellence with keynote sessions, workshops and networking opportunities. Carahsoft will host a Partner Pavilion featuring demo kiosks and multiple partner speaking and briefing sessions.
  • OSMOSISCon
    Date: Sunday, May 31 - Tuesday, June 2 
    Location: Bonita Springs, FL
    Details: OSMOSISCon (Online Social Media and Open Source Investigation Summit Convention) is focused on OSINT and Social Media Intelligence (SOCMINT), providing hands-on training for investigative professionals. Carahsoft will have an exhibitor booth at the event, showcasing innovative OSINT technologies.
  • National District Attorneys Association Summer Summit
    Date: July 2026
    Location: TBD
    Details: The NDAA Summer Summit fosters collaboration and dialogue to explore emerging tools and strategies that support prosecutors and public safety leaders. Carahsoft will host a booth featuring its vendor partners and showcase OSINT solutions for investigations, case development and intelligence analysis.
  • DoDIIS Worldwide
    Date: Sunday, August 9 – Wednesday, August 12
    Location: Tampa, FL
    Details: The Department of Defense Intelligence Information System (DoDIIS) Worldwide Conference explores the future of Information Technology (IT), cybersecurity and intelligence integration with sessions focused on AI, data analytics and more. Carahsoft will have a Partner Pavilion with demo kiosks and exhibitor booths, highlighting innovative OSINT solutions.
  • National Homeland Security Conference
    Date: Monday, August 10 – Thursday, August 13
    Location: Louisville, KY
    Details: The National Homeland Security Conference unites homeland security, law enforcement and emergency management professionals to gain insights into emerging security trends and emerging technologies. Carahsoft's Law Enforcement and OSINT teams will have a booth, featuring vendors and intelligence solutions.
  • OSMOSIS: DC Expo
    Date: Tuesday, October 6
    Location: Reston, VA
    Details: OSMOSIS:DC provides OSINT practitioners and cyber intelligence researchers with high-impact OSINT and SOCMINT training and is dedicated to refining the skills required to unmask digital identities, navigate emerging platforms and more. Carahsoft will support this event with a tabletop exhibit featuring the latest OSINT solutions.
  • ISS World North America
    Date: Tuesday, November 17 – Wednesday, November 18
    Location: Washington, D.C.
    Details: ISS World North America will provide attendees with insights into the latest monitoring centers and investigative techniques critical for public safety and national security. Carahsoft will showcase its OSINT solutions portfolio alongside three 40-minute expert panels on pressing intelligence topics.

For more insights on Carahsoft's OSINT initiatives and upcoming events, read the latest blog post: "Top 10 OSINT Events for Government in 2026" or contact OSINTVerticalMarketing@carahsoft.com. For more information on Carahsoft and its industry leading OSINT technology partners, visit Carahsoft's OSINT solutions portfolio or view its 2025 OSINT Buyer's Guide for Government.

About Carahsoft
Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Open Source Intelligence, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com

Contact
Mary Lange
(703) 230-7434
PR@carahsoft.com 


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