CANTEX TO COMPLETE FINANCING INVOLVING CRESCAT CAPITAL TO DRILL SILVER-LEAD-ZINC-GERMANIUM MASSIVE SULPHIDE, COPPER AND GOLD ON ITS NORTH RACKLA CLAIMS, YUKON

CANTEX TO COMPLETE FINANCING INVOLVING CRESCAT CAPITAL TO DRILL SILVER-LEAD-ZINC-GERMANIUM MASSIVE SULPHIDE, COPPER AND GOLD ON ITS NORTH RACKLA CLAIMS, YUKON

/THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. WIRE SERVICES./

Cantex Mine Development Corp. (TSXV: CD,OTC:CTXDF) (OTCQB: CTXDF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will undertake a non-brokered private placement to raise gross proceeds of up to C$3,000,000 (the "Offering") for drilling underway on its 100% owned North Rackla project. 

Cantex Mine Development Corp.

Cantex is pleased to announce that Crescat Capital is increasing their investment in Cantex through this placement.

The Offering

The Offering will be comprised of a combination of charity flow through units ("CFT units"), flow through shares ("FT shares") and hard units ("Units") for total gross proceeds of up to C$3,000,000.  The CFT units will be priced at $0.3625 per unit, with each CFT unit comprised of one flow through share and one-half of a non-flow through warrant.  Units will be priced at $0.25 per unit, with each Unit comprised of one common share and one-half of a non-flow through warrant.  FT Shares will be priced at $0.30 per FT shares, with no warrants attached to them.  Each whole warrant issued in connection with either a CFT unit or a Unit entitles the holder to acquire a non-flow through share at a price of $0.40 for a term of two years.

The Company may pay finder's fees in connection with the Offering in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.  Proceeds from the Offering will be used to fund qualified critical mineral exploration expenditures on the Company's North Rackla project in the Yukon and to fund general operating costs.  The Offering remains subject to the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Cantex

Cantex is focused on its 100% owned 14,000 hectare North Rackla Project located 150 kilometers northeast of the town of Mayo in the Yukon Territory, Canada where high-grade massive sulphide mineralization has been discovered.  Over 100,000 meters of drilling has defined high grade silver-lead-zinc-germanium mineralization over 2.8 kilometers of strike length and at least 700 meters depth.  The mineralization remains open along strike and to depth.  The Company is led by Dr. Charles Fipke, C.M., the founder of Ekati, Canada's first diamond mine.

The technical information and results reported here have been approved by Mr. Chad Ulansky P.Geol., a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101, who is responsible for the technical content of this release.  Mr Ulansky is the Company's President and CEO.

Signed,

Chad Ulansky

Chad Ulansky
President and CEO

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Cantex Mine Development Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2026/17/c1249.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

cantex mine development CD:CC tsxv:cd base metals investing
CD:CC
The Conversation (0)
Metalsource Mining Identifies High Priority Drill Targets Across 2.4 Kilometres to Drive the Next Phase of Exploration at Silver Hill

Metalsource Mining Identifies High Priority Drill Targets Across 2.4 Kilometres to Drive the Next Phase of Exploration at Silver Hill

Newly identified targets exhibit geophysical characteristics analogous to the Company's successful drilling, supporting accelerated exploration of a growing polymetallic system that remains open along strike, down dip and beyond the historic mine footprint. Metalsource Mining Inc. (CSE:... Keep Reading...
Finlay Minerals announces the commencement of its 2026 Exploration Programs on its PIL & ATTY Properties

Finlay Minerals announces the commencement of its 2026 Exploration Programs on its PIL & ATTY Properties

finlay minerals ltd. (TSXV: FYL,OTC:FYMNF) (OTCQB: FYMNF) ("Finlay" or the "Company") is pleased to report the start of its exploration programs on the PIL & ATTY Properties in the Toodoggone mining district of British Columbia. Both programs are 100% funded by Freeport-McMoRan Mineral... Keep Reading...
Little Salmon Carmacks First Nation and Cascadia Minerals Ltd.

Little Salmon Carmacks First Nation and Cascadia Minerals Ltd.

Cascadia Minerals Ltd. ("Cascadia") (TSXV: CAM,OTC:CAMNF) (OTCQB: CAMNF) is pleased to provide a joint press release with the Little Salmon Carmacks First Nation. Representatives of Cascadia, including Graham Downs (President and CEO), met with Chief Blackjack and members of his council and... Keep Reading...
Oreterra Starts Drill Camp Construction at the Trek South Porphyry Copper-Gold Prospect, Golden Triangle, BC

Oreterra Starts Drill Camp Construction at the Trek South Porphyry Copper-Gold Prospect, Golden Triangle, BC

Oreterra Metals Corp. (TSXV: OTMC,OTC:OTMCF) (OTCID: OTMCF) (FSE: D4RO) (WKN: A421RQ) ("Oreterra" or the "Company") is pleased to report that construction of a 30-person fly-in camp is underway as per schedule at its Trek South porphyry copper-gold prospect, located adjacent to Teck-Newmont's... Keep Reading...
Red Metal's Carrizal IP Survey Defines a Chargeability Trend Across All Six Consecutive Lines, Open at Depth

Red Metal's Carrizal IP Survey Defines a Chargeability Trend Across All Six Consecutive Lines, Open at Depth

Red Metal Resources Ltd. (CSE: RMES,OTC:RMESF) (OTC PINK: RMESF) (FSE: I660) ("Red Metal" or the "Company") is pleased to report preliminary results from the three-dimensional ("3D") induced polarization ("IP") survey announced on April 28th. The initial results over the southern block of its... Keep Reading...
High-Grade Copper-Gold Extends Red Hill To 550m Strike

High-Grade Copper-Gold Extends Red Hill To 550m Strike

Azzuro Resources (AZ9:AU) has announced High-Grade Copper-Gold Extends Red Hill To 550m StrikeDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - GGA

Generation Uranium Announces CSE Listing and Voluntary TSXV Delisting

After Expected Business Combination of Gold Resource and Goldgroup Mining, Combined Company Will Be Ineligible for Russell 2000 Comprehensive Factor Index Due to National Eligibility Requirements

Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for July 22nd & 23rd

Related News

copper investing

Craig Parry: The World Needs More Copper, But New Mines Aren't Coming Fast Enough

precious metals investing

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - GGA

energy investing

Generation Uranium Announces CSE Listing and Voluntary TSXV Delisting

gold investing

Top 5 Australian Mining Stocks This Week: CGN Resources Spikes on Maiden Gold Drilling

gold investing

Tavi Costa: Gold, Silver, Copper — Outlook, Plus My Strategy Now

gold investing

Rick Rule: Oil Bull Case, Plus the Only 3 Gold Stocks You Need

rare earth investing

Rare Earths Stocks: 5 Biggest ASX Companies in 2026