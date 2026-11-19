Cantex Mine Development Corp. (TSXV: CD,OTC:CTXDF) (OTCQB: CTXDF) (the "Company" or "Cantex") is pleased to report significant drill results from its 100%-owned North Rackla project in the Yukon.
Dr. Charles Fipke, Chairman, commented: "Cantex is encouraged by these initial exploratory intercepts at the North Gold Target. Given that the Main Zone, located just seven kilometres to the southeast, contains exceptionally high germanium values within the sphalerite mineralization, all high-zinc samples from this new target will be immediately analyzed for potential germanium content."
The North Gold Target is defined by a 250 by 350 metre gold-silver-lead-zinc soil anomaly. Prior prospecting rock samples from the target area returned high-grade values of up to 15.75 g/t gold, 13.75% lead, 23.00% zinc, and 278 g/t silver, as detailed in Table 1 below.
Table 1. Selected rock samples from the North Gold Target.
|
Sample ID
|
Gold (g/t)
|
Silver (g/t)
|
Copper (%)
|
Lead (%)
|
Zinc (%)
|
KAR0001
|
1.25
|
105
|
0.05
|
2.07
|
23.00
|
KAR0011
|
2.91
|
87
|
0.30
|
1.84
|
22.50
|
KAR0408
|
11.40
|
34
|
0.03
|
0.25
|
0.10
|
KAR0413
|
5.86
|
95
|
0.02
|
3.24
|
0.29
|
KAR3107
|
15.75
|
28
|
0.01
|
0.43
|
0.06
|
KAR3518
|
14.65
|
278
|
0.04
|
13.75
|
0.44
|
KAST24077RX
|
5.29
|
105
|
0.04
|
1.16
|
0.66
|
KAST24087RX
|
1.04
|
169
|
0.06
|
1.24
|
22.00
2026 Drill Testing – North Gold Target
Cantex completed three diamond drill holes at the North Gold Target during the 2026 field season. All holes were completed from a single setup at the NZ04 drill pad (561885E, 7154022N). Every hole successfully intersected mineralization, with significant highlights including:
- YKDD26-364: Intersected 4.00 metres averaging 104.7 g/t silver, 15.44% lead-zinc, 0.13% copper, and 0.30 g/t gold within a broader 8.00-metre mineralized interval.
- YKDD26-365: Intersected 1.00 metre of 2.42 g/t gold from 91.00 metres depth.
- YKDD26-365: Intersected a deeper 1.00-metre zone of 280.0 g/t silver and 27.39% lead-zinc from 99.00 metres depth.
A complete summary of the significant intercepts from this program is presented in Table 2.
Table 2. Significant Drill Results from the North Gold Target
|
Pad
|
Dip
|
Azimuth
|
Hole
|
From
|
To
|
Length
|
Silver
|
Lead
|
Lead
|
Zinc
|
Copper
|
Gold
|
NZ04
|
-90
|
0
|
YKDD26-364
|
5.00
|
13.00
|
8.00
|
59.8
|
8.34
|
3.60
|
4.74
|
0.08
|
0.25
|
Including
|
6.00
|
10.00
|
4.00
|
104.7
|
15.44
|
7.07
|
8.37
|
0.13
|
0.30
|
-45
|
195
|
YKDD26-365
|
21.00
|
23.00
|
2.00
|
16.5
|
0.46
|
0.20
|
0.26
|
0.01
|
0.31
|
91.00
|
92.00
|
1.00
|
10.2
|
0.15
|
0.05
|
0.10
|
0.01
|
2.42
|
99.00
|
100.00
|
1.00
|
280.0
|
27.39
|
3.59
|
23.80
|
0.14
|
0.01
|
-45
|
15
|
YKDD26-366
|
9.00
|
12.00
|
3.00
|
33.6
|
6.36
|
0.71
|
5.65
|
0.03
|
0.01
*Note: True widths of the mineralized intervals have not yet been determined.
Regional Target G67 Update
Seven exploration holes were completed at the G67 regional target during the 2026 program. Assay results have been received for the first four holes, none of which intersected significant mineralization. Analytical results for the remaining three holes are pending.
Summary
Cantex is highly encouraged by the strong silver-lead-zinc-gold grades encountered in this new discovery.
At this stage, the mineralization at the North Gold Zone is interpreted as a discrete zone rather than a direct physical extension of the Main Zone. However, both bodies may share a common genetic origin, pointing to the potential for a much larger, multi-phase mineralizing system across the property.
The Company looks forward to testing this geological model during next season's exploration program.
Quality Assurance / Quality Control (QA/QC)
Drilling was conducted using HQ diamond drill core (63.5 mm diameter). Core was logged and marked for sampling on site before being halved using a diamond core saw. One half of the core was retained in the core boxes on site for verification purposes, and the remaining half was placed into sealed sample bags. These bags were packed into larger transport containers, secured with tamper-evident security seals, and transported directly to CF Mineral Research Ltd. in Kelowna, BC.
At the CF Mineral Research facility, samples were dried and crushed to -10 mesh. The samples, averaging over 3 kg, were homogenized and split to obtain an 800 g subsample. This split was pulverized to -200 mesh, from which a 250 g pulp was split and sent for final assay. QA/QC protocols included running barren sand cleaning blanks through the crusher and pulverizer between every sample to prevent cross-contamination. Certified reference materials (standards) and silica blanks were inserted into the sample stream at a frequency of approximately one in every 20 samples.
Analytical pulses were executed by ALS Chemex in Vancouver, BC, utilizing a four-acid digestion with an ICP-MS finish (48-element ME-MS61 technique) to map the geochemical signature of the mineralization. Over-limit lead or zinc values exceeding 1.0% were re-analyzed using the Pb-OG62 or Zn-OG62 techniques (upper limits of 20% Pb and 30% Zn, respectively). Samples exceeding these over-limit thresholds were subjected to volumetric titration methods (Pb-VOL70 and Zn-VOL50). Over-limit silver values exceeding 100 g/t were re-assayed using the Ag-OG62 technique, which carries an upper limit of 1,500 g/t.
Qualified Person
The technical information and analytical results contained in this news release have been reviewed and approved by Mr. Chad Ulansky, P.Geol., President and CEO of Cantex Mine Development Corp. Mr. Ulansky is a Qualified Person (QP) as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.
On behalf of the Board of Directors,
Dr. Charles Fipke, CM
Chairman
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SOURCE Cantex Mine Development Corp.
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