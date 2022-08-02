Market NewsInvesting News

Gedeon's demonstrated cannabis and commercial expertise will further Canopy Growth's Strategy for North American Cannabis Leadership

Canopy Growth Corporation ("Canopy Growth" or "the Company") (TSX: WEED) (NASDAQ: CGC), a world-leading diversified cannabis, hemp, and cannabis device company, is pleased to announce that the appointment of Christelle Gedeon Ph.D., as the Company's new Chief Legal Officer.

Canopy Growth Announces Industry Veteran Christelle Gedeon As New Chief Legal Officer (CNW Group/Canopy Growth Corporation)

Named one of Canada's Law Department Leaders of the Year and listed on the Legal 500 GC Powerlist in 2020, and the 2019 Canadian General Counsel Awards Tomorrow's Leader, Christelle is an accomplished commercial lawyer and strategist with more than a decade of legal and strategic experience including most recently as the Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary for The Metals Company (TMC). Prior to this, she served as the Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary at Aphria, Inc., where she oversaw the reverse takeover of Tilray, Inc.

"Christelle is a proven leader in the legal and cannabis industries, and we are excited to have her join Canopy Growth as we continue to build the leading brand-driven cannabis company in North America ," said David Klein , CEO of Canopy Growth. "As a company, we have set clear priorities including achieving profitability while advancing our competitive positioning through a premium focus in Canada , high-impact CPG brands, and the continued growth of our U.S. THC ecosystem. I am confident that Christelle's commercial and legal acumen will be key to further bringing our strategy to fruition."

In addition to her demonstrated expertise in the cannabis industry, Christelle brings experience with complex regulatory structures, intellectual property management, corporate governance, government relations, and strategic acquisitions. She has also had a direct role in the completion of more than 50 mergers, acquisitions, and strategic investments including during her time as a partner at Fasken, a leading Canadian law firm, where she advised life sciences clients on commercial, regulatory, and government affairs matters.

Christelle received her LL.B/B.C.L. from McGill University and is a member in good standing of both the Ontario and Quebec bars. She is also a registered trademark agent in and holds a Ph.D. in Clinical Pharmacology and Toxicology from the University of Toronto . Her appointment to the role of Chief Legal Officer at Canopy Growth is effective immediately.

About Canopy Growth Corporation

Canopy Growth (TSX:WEED, NASDAQ:CGC) is a world-leading diversified cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer product company, driven by a passion to improve lives, end prohibition, and strengthen communities by unleashing the full potential of cannabis. Leveraging consumer insights and innovation, we offer product varieties in high-quality dried flower, oil, softgel capsule, infused beverage, edible, and topical formats, as well as vaporizer devices by Canopy Growth and industry-leader Storz & Bickel. Our global medical brand, Spectrum Therapeutics, sells a range of full-spectrum products using its colour-coded classification system and is a market leader in both Canada and Germany . Through our award-winning Tweed and Tokyo Smoke banners, we reach our adult-use consumers and have built a loyal following by focusing on top quality products and meaningful customer relationships. Canopy Growth has entered into the health and wellness consumer space in key markets including Canada , the United States , and Europe through BioSteel sports nutrition, and This Works skin and sleep solutions; and has introduced additional hemp-derived CBD products to the United States through our First & Free and Martha Stewart CBD brands. Canopy Growth has an established partnership with Fortune 500 alcohol leader Constellation Brands. For more information, visit www.canopygrowth.com .

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/canopy-growth-announces-industry-veteran-christelle-gedeon-as-new-chief-legal-officer-301597464.html

SOURCE Canopy Growth Corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2022/02/c7059.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Canopy GrowthWEED:CACGCCannabis Investing
WEED:CA,CGC
Resource Investing

Big News Roundup Resource Investing

Feb 28 Big News: QMX Intersects 38.7 g/t Gold Over 3.5 Metres and 34.9 g/t Gold Over 3.0 Metres, Renforth Drills 1.25 g/t Au over 7.5m at a Vertical Depth of 330m, IsoEnergy Intersects 8.5m of 33.9 Percent U3O8, Including 5.0m of 57.1 Percent U3O8 at the Hurricane Zone

News of the coronavirus continuing to spread in several jurisdictions around the world has caused stock markets to tumble this week, including the Dow Jones, which had its worst week since the financial crisis in 2008. The TSX Composite dropped 2.8 percent to open Friday at 16,258.29 while the TSV Venture Exchange lost 19.37 points to open Friday’s session down 3.7 percent at 501.22. Despite the market reaction, experts remain adamant that the general public need not worry about the virus. “I don’t think we’re at the level yet where the average person needs to be panicking about this,” Dr. Brian Garibaldi, medical director of Johns Hopkins Hospital’s biocontainment unit, told Yahoo Finance’s The Final Round. “But I think it’s important to remember that we’re still in the middle of this flu season. And those basic efforts can do a lot to prevent the spread of this virus.”

In equities, worries regarding the continued spread of the coronavirus continue to wreak havoc on the market, with travel and hospitality services being hit the hardest including Norwegian Cruise Line and American Airlines, the worst performers on the S&P 500 this week.

Keep reading...Show less

Trulieve to Open its First Branded Dispensary in Arizona

Grand opening on August 2 in downtown Phoenix's Roosevelt Row neighborhood

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States today announced the opening of its first Trulieve-branded dispensary in Arizona . Located at 1007 N. 7th St., the doors open at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, August 2 with ongoing hours of 8 a.m. 10 p.m. seven days a week. This is the first cannabis dispensary in the Roosevelt Row neighborhood in downtown Phoenix .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. to Hold Second Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call on August 10, 2022

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the U.S., will hold a conference call on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 8:30 AM Eastern Time following the release of its second quarter 2022 financial results.

Trulieve logo (PRNewsfoto/Trulieve Cannabis Corp.)

Chairman, Founder, and Chief Executive Officer Kim Rivers , Chief Financial Officer Alex D'Amico, and President Steve White will participate on the call to review Trulieve's financial and operating results.

Interested parties can join the conference call by dialing in as directed below. Please dial in 15 minutes prior to the call.

North American toll free: 1-888-317-6003

passcode: 6100603

International: 1-412-317-6061

passcode: 6100603

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available at:
https://app.webinar.net/eNPDleGz6oj

An archived replay of the webcast will be available at:
https://trulieve.gcs-web.com/events-presentations

About Trulieve

Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S. operating in 11 states, with leading market positions in Arizona , Florida , and Pennsylvania . Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com .

Facebook: @Trulieve
Instagram: @Trulieve _
Twitter: @Trulieve

Investor Contact

Christine Hersey , Executive Director of Investor Relations
+1 (424) 202-0210
Christine.Hersey@Trulieve.com

Media Contact

Rob Kremer , Executive Director of Corporate Communications
+1 (404) 218-3077
Robert.Kremer@Trulieve.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trulieve-cannabis-corp-to-hold-second-quarter-2022-results-conference-call-on-august-10-2022-301597504.html

SOURCE Trulieve Cannabis Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2022/02/c6113.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Goodness Growth Holdings Launches Cannabis-Infused Gummies in Minnesota

The addition of edibles to Minnesota's medical cannabis program allows for greater choices for certified cannabis patients

- Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. ("Goodness Growth" or the "Company") (CSE: GDNS) (OTCQX: GDNSF), a physician-led, science-focused cannabis company and IP developer, today announced the addition of cannabis-infused gummies to its Vireo brand in Minnesota in accordance with Minnesota's new regulations effective Aug. 1 allowing certified medical cannabis patients in the state to purchase certain edible products containing cannabis.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Cresco Labs to Hold Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call on August 17, 2022

Cresco Labs (CSE:CL) (OTCQX:CRLBF) ("Cresco Labs" or "the Company"), a vertically integrated multistate operator and the number one U.S. wholesaler of branded cannabis products, today announced that it will report financial results for the second quarter ended June 30 th , 2022, on Wednesday, August 17th, 2022, before the market opens.

The Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its financial results and provide investors with key business highlights.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cannabis Weekly Round-Up: Tilray Jumps Thanks to Latest Fiscal Results

Cannabis Weekly Round-Up: Tilray Jumps Thanks to Latest Fiscal Results

Shares of Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY,TSX:TLRY) jumped this week after the company released results for its fourth fiscal quarter and full 2022 year.

Also this past week, a Canadian cannabis producer announced a share consolidation plan.

Keep reading to find out more cannabis highlights from the past five days.

Keep reading...Show less

Curaleaf Celebrates Opening Of Tampa Citrus Park Dispensary

The Company's retail presence grows to 51 locations in the Sunshine State and 137 nationwide

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading international provider of consumer cannabis products, announced today the opening of its Tampa Citrus Park dispensary, located at 10612 Sheldon Road, Tampa, FL 33626. Curaleaf Tampa Citrus Park expands the Company's retail presence to six locations in Hillsborough County and 51 across the Sunshine State.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×