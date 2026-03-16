Canagold's New Polaris Gold-Antimony Project Added to Canada's Critical Metals Advanced Projects Map

Canagold's New Polaris Gold-Antimony Project Added to Canada's Critical Metals Advanced Projects Map

Canagold Resources Ltd. (TSX: CCM,OTC:CRCUF) (OTCQB: CRCUF) (FSE: CANA) (the "Company" or "Canagold") is pleased to announce that its 100%-owned New Polaris project ("New Polaris" or "project"), has been added to the Canadian government advanced gold-antimony projects map.

The interactive map can be accessed at the following link:

https://search.open.canada.ca/openmap/22b2db8a-dc12-47f2-9737-99d3da921751

As previously announced in the Company's February 25, 2026 news release, Canagold plans to undertake a fully funded 7,000-metre diamond drilling program beginning in June 2026. The program will focus on expanding high-grade gold-antimony mineralization within and adjacent to the current mine plan outlined in the feasibility study completed in July 2025.

The drilling is designed to further define and potentially expand the gold-antimony resource base in areas that could have a direct and positive impact on early mine production and overall project economics.

The Company believes that the potential integration of antimony production would enhance the strategic value of the New Polaris project, particularly in the context of increasing global demand for secure and diversified supplies of critical minerals.

The Company will provide further updates as the 2026 exploration and development program progresses.

Qualified Persons

In accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, Garry Biles, P.Eng, President & COO is the Qualified Person for the Company and has prepared, validated, and approved the technical and scientific content of this news release. The Company strictly adheres to CIM Best Practices Guidelines in conducting, documenting, and reporting activities on its projects.

About Canagold

Canagold Resources Ltd. is an advanced development company dedicated to advancing the New Polaris Project through feasibility, permitting, and production stages. Additionally, Canagold aims to expand its asset base by acquiring advanced projects, positioning itself as a leading project developer. With a team of technical experts, the Company is poised to unlock substantial value for its shareholders.

"Catalin Kilofliski"

Catalin Kilofliski
Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:

Catalin Kilofliski, Chief Executive Officer
Canagold Resources Ltd
Catalin@canagoldresources.com
(604)-685-9700

Website: https://canagoldresources.com

Neither the TSX nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/288577

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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