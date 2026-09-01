Canagold Announces Retirement of Chris Pharness and Promotion of Collen Middleton to Senior Vice President, Permitting and Compliance

Canagold Resources Ltd. (TSX: CCM,OTC:CRCUF) (OTCQB: CRCUF) (FSE: CANA) ("Canagold" or the "Company") today announced the planned retirement of Chris Pharness, Senior Vice President, Sustainability and Permitting, and the promotion of Collen Middleton to Senior Vice President, Permitting and Compliance, effective September 1, 2026.
Mr. Pharness will retire following a successful tenure with Canagold, during which he played a key leadership role in advancing the New Polaris Gold-Antimony Project through its Environmental Assessment and permitting process. He joined the Company as Senior Vice President, Sustainability and Permitting in January 2024, bringing more than 30 years of environmental and permitting experience, including senior leadership roles with Barkerville Gold Mines and Osisko Development.
"On behalf of the Board of Directors, management and all of Canagold, I want to sincerely thank Chris for his outstanding contribution to the Company and to the advancement of New Polaris," said Catalin Kilofliski, Chief Executive Officer of Canagold. "Chris brought exceptional experience, professionalism and integrity to one of the most important aspects of developing a major mining project. His leadership in environmental assessment, permitting, Indigenous engagement and regulatory matters has been instrumental as we advanced New Polaris to its current stage. He leaves with our sincere appreciation and respect, and we wish him every success in retirement."
Collen Middleton Promoted to Senior Vice President, Permitting and Compliance
Concurrent with Mr. Pharness' retirement, Collen Middleton has been promoted from Vice President, Permitting and Compliance to Senior Vice President, Permitting and Compliance. Mr. Middleton joined Canagold in October 2025 and brings more than 20 years of experience in environmental consulting, regulatory permitting and environmental assessment across western Canada, including metals mining in British Columbia, coal projects in Alberta, and major infrastructure, pipeline and oil and gas facilities. He is a Registered Professional Biologist (RP.Bio., P.Biol.) with technical expertise in soil and water science, reclamation and wetlands, and previously served four years on the Board of the Alberta Society of Professional Biologists.
"I am pleased to appoint Collen to this expanded leadership role," said Mr. Kilofliski. "Since joining Canagold, he has demonstrated strong technical expertise, sound regulatory judgment and a clear understanding of the permitting and stakeholder environment surrounding New Polaris, positioning him well to lead our permitting and compliance activities through this critical next phase. This transition provides Canagold with strong continuity as we continue advancing the New Polaris Environmental Assessment efficiently, transparently and in close collaboration with government, Indigenous Nations, local communities and other stakeholders."
Advancing New Polaris
Canagold submitted its Environmental Assessment Application for New Polaris in April 2026, a significant milestone in advancing the project toward development, and New Polaris was subsequently designated a Priority Project by the Province of British Columbia. The Company remains focused on advancing the Environmental Assessment and permitting process, together with the technical, environmental and stakeholder engagement work that supports the responsible development of New Polaris.
About Canagold Resources Ltd.
Canagold Resources Ltd. is an advanced development company focused on advancing the New Polaris Gold-Antimony Project in northwestern British Columbia through permitting and toward production. The Company completed a Feasibility Study for New Polaris in 2025 and continues to advance the project through environmental assessment, permitting, technical studies and stakeholder engagement.
Canagold's objective is to responsibly develop New Polaris into a significant gold and antimony operation while creating long-term value for shareholders and meaningful benefits for Indigenous Nations and local communities.
"Catalin Kilofliski"
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Catalin Kilofliski, Chief Executive Officer
Canagold Resources Ltd
Catalin@canagoldresources.com, 604-685-9700
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