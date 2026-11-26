(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, British Columbia November 26, 2026 TheNewswire - Canadian Uranium Corp. (CSE: CANU; OTCQB: CANUF; FWB: A41WE6) (the "Company" or "Canadian Uranium") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of up to 3,000,000 flow-through common shares of the Company (the "FT Shares") at a price of $1.00 per FT Share for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $3,000,000 (the "Offering").
The Company has engaged Interward Asset Management Ltd. (dba Bunt Markets) ("Bunt") to act as finder on a "best efforts" basis and, together with ECM Capital Advisors ("ECM"), as financial advisor to the Company in connection with the Offering.
The FT Shares will each be issued as a "flow-through share" within the meaning of subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the "Tax Act"). The FT Shares will be offered by way of the "accredited investor" exemption under National Instrument 45-106 – Prospectus Exemptions in all provinces of Canada. The Offering may close in one or more tranches.
The gross proceeds from the Offering will be used to incur eligible "Canadian exploration expenses" that qualify as "flow-through critical mineral mining expenditures" (as such terms are defined in the Tax Act) on the Company's Saskatchewan uranium portfolio, which will be renounced to subscribers in accordance with the Tax Act.
"We are very happy to be engaging and working with Bunt and ECM on this financing," said Geoff Balderson, Chief Financial Officer of Canadian Uranium. "The use of proceeds will be deployed into our very exciting Saskatchewan portfolio of top-tier uranium assets."
In connection with the Offering, the Company has agreed to pay Bunt a cash commission of up to 8.0% of the gross proceeds from the sale of FT Shares to purchasers introduced by Bunt, and to issue to Bunt finder's warrants (the "Finder's Warrants") equal to up to 8.0% of the number of FT Shares sold to such purchasers. Each Finder's Warrant will be exercisable for a period of two years from the date of issue at an exercise price of $1.50.
All securities issued under the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance. Completion of the Offering is subject to certain conditions, including the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals and acceptance by the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE").
This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements.
Born in Canada. Built for the World. Unlocking tomorrow's clean energy. The Company's strategy centers on assembling highly skilled technical teams with expertise in uranium geology, advanced geophysics, and northern exploration logistics. Through disciplined acquisitions, innovative exploration methodologies, and strategic partnerships, the Company aims to accelerate project advancement and unlock value across its exploration portfolio.
Canadian Uranium Corp., Eduardo Buritica, Director of Shareholder Communications Eduardo@Canadian-Uranium.com 1-480-725-2582
This news release contains certain forward-looking statements that are "forward looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance, contain "forward- looking information". Forward-looking information in this news release can be found in statements relating to, among other things: the Company's future exploration plans, the completion and timing of the Offering, the receipt of regulatory approvals and acceptance of the Offering by the CSE, the use of proceeds of the Offering and other statements regarding the Company's strategy, plans, strategies or future operations. These forward-looking statements reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company based on information currently available to it and upon a number of assumptions, including but not limited to: (i) the changes and trends in our industry and the global economy; and (ii) transaction opportunities, exploration potential and uranium prices. The forward-looking statements herein are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to those detailed from time to time in filings made by the Company with securities regulatory authorities (which may be viewed under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca), which may cause actual outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward- looking statements. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.
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