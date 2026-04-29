Canadian pension plans gained 0.4% in Q1 as energy surge cushioned technology selloff

RBC Investor Services (RBCIS) reported that Canadian defined benefit (DB) pension plans under its administration posted a median return of 0.4% in the first quarter of 2026 amid heightened geopolitical tensions and sharp sector divides, with Energy surging while Information Technology declined.

"Canadian pension plans faced a challenging three months, marked by sharp divergence in sector returns," said Isabelle Tremblay, Director, Client Solutions and Asset Owner Lead, RBCIS. "While technology holdings weighed on results, exposure to Canadian energy and materials provided crucial downside protection. The strong showing of domestic resource sectors helped moderate losses that would have been significantly deeper with purely international portfolios."

Client plans' Canadian equity allocations returned 3.9% in the quarter, matching the TSX Composite Index. Energy led sector gains with a 30.1% surge following the Strait of Hormuz closure, while Materials rose strongly early in the period, pulled back significantly in March and finished with a 10.7% gain. March marked a turning point for Information Technology as well: after falling sharply in January and February, the sector partially recovered to end down 22.5%.

On the global equity side, client plans returned -0.9%, outperforming the MSCI World Index's 1.8% drop as active management and tactical positioning cushioned losses. U.S. equities slipped 2.6% (S&P 500 Index), dragged down by the Information Technology pullback. Value stocks significantly outperformed growth across indices, with MSCI World Value gaining 3.0% versus MSCI World Growth's 6.8% decline. Emerging markets returned 1.6% (MSCI Emerging Markets Index), though this modest gain masked significant volatility throughout the period. The index surged 14.3% in January and February, led by Taiwan and Korea on AI-related technology strength, before retreating 11% in March as the Middle Eastern conflict drove energy costs higher, weighing on energy-importing nations.

Fixed income allocations returned 0.2% in Q1, matching the FTSE Canada Universe Bond Index. Bonds across all maturities gained ground in January and February before pulling back in March amid renewed inflation concerns. Long-term bonds experienced the sharpest pullback, dropping 3.6% in the final month to finish the period flat. The Bank of Canada maintained its overnight rate at 2.25% during Q1, signaling continued caution as it weighed conflicting inflation and growth data.

About RBC
Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 101,000+ employees who leverage their imaginations and insights to bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada's biggest bank and one of the largest in the world, based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to our more than 19 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 27 other countries. Learn more at rbc.com.‎

We are proud to support a broad range of community initiatives through donations, community investments and employee volunteer activities. See how at rbc.com/peopleandplanet.

About RBC Investor Services
RBC Investor Services delivers investment servicing solutions to Canadian asset managers and asset owners, insurance providers, investment counsellors and global financial institutions. With more than 1,800 employees and offices across the globe, our focus is on safeguarding the assets of our clients and enabling their growth. Part of Royal Bank of Canada, Canada's largest bank, RBC Investor Services has over C$2.9 trillion of assets under administration. Learn more at rbcis.com.

Media Contact:
Ylana Kurtz, RBC Investor Services

SOURCE RBC Investor Services

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2026/29/c0528.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

royal bank of canadaRY:CCtsx:ryfintech investing
RY:CC
The Conversation (0)
AmeriTrust Announces 2025 Annual Financial Results

AmeriTrust Announces 2025 Annual Financial Results

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / April 22, 2026 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT,OTC:AMTFF)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZVA) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform targeting automotive finance, is announcing that it has filed its audited Consolidated Financial... Keep Reading...

Charles Schwab's Money Talk Personal Finance Column Expands Bench of Expert Voices

Three new Certified Financial Planners ® join the column's roster of experts creating real-life financial education insight Charles Schwab today announced the addition of three new Certified Financial Planners® to Money Talk, Schwab's personal finance column designed to help everyday Americans... Keep Reading...

Climate Global and Moody's Power the First Index and ETF of Climate-Resilient REITs

Climate Global and Exchange Traded Concepts announced the Climate Global Climate-Resilient REIT Index ETF (Ticker: CLIM), an exchange-traded fund designed to provide exposure to U.S. equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) while systematically incorporating insurance-grade climate and... Keep Reading...

T. ROWE PRICE OHA SELECT PRIVATE CREDIT FUND ANNOUNCES DECEMBER 31, 2025 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND DECLARED TOTAL DISTRIBUTIONS OF $0.69 PER SHARE IN Q4 2025

T. Rowe Price OHA Select Private Credit Fund (the "Company" or "OCREDIT") today reported financial results and total distributions of $0.69 per share for the quarter ended December 31, 2025. As private credit remains a key driver of financing solutions within credit markets, OCREDIT closed the... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Provides Corporate Update

AmeriTrust Provides Corporate Update

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / March 11, 2026 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT,OTC:AMTFF)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZVA) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform targeting automotive finance is pleased to provide an update of corporate activities since the... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Financial Technologies (TSXV:AMT)

AmeriTrust Financial Technologies: Unlocking Opportunity in Used Vehicle Leasing

Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Excellent copper grades, thickness and continuity of mineralisation at Agadir Melloul

Material Transfer Agreement Between Pharmaceutical Company and Lexaria is Extended

The Critical Mineral Hiding in Plain Sight on a Past-Producing Nevada Gold Mine

The $700 Billion Critical Minerals Opportunity Is Accelerating Fast

Related News

copper investing

Excellent copper grades, thickness and continuity of mineralisation at Agadir Melloul

diamond investing

Rio Tinto, Angola Form Chiri Diamond Joint Venture

precious metals investing

The Critical Mineral Hiding in Plain Sight on a Past-Producing Nevada Gold Mine

oil and gas investing

The $700 Billion Critical Minerals Opportunity Is Accelerating Fast

cleantech investing

CHARBONE Announces Closing of $10M Convertible Loan Including $3M Initial Tranche

cleantech investing

CHARBONE annonce la cloture du pret convertible de 10 M$ incluant 3 M$ en tranche initiale

Allied Critical Metals Announces Intent to List on the TSX Venture Exchange