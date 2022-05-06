Canadian Natural held its Annual and Special Meeting of the Shareholders on May 5, 2022. The result of the vote by shareholders for each resolution is reported below. Canadian Natural is a senior oil and natural gas production company, with continuing operations in its core areas located in Western Canada, the U.K. portion of the North Sea and Offshore Africa. CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED2100, 855 - 2nd ...

