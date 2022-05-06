Energy Investing News

Canadian Natural held its Annual and Special Meeting of the Shareholders on May 5, 2022. The result of the vote by shareholders for each resolution is reported below.

  1. The election of the following nominees as directors of the Corporation for the ensuing year or until their successors are elected or appointed.
Votes ForVotes Withheld
Catherine M. Best872,896,490
95.23%		43,706,921
4.77%
M. Elizabeth Cannon909,462,662
99.22%		7,140,749
0.78%
N. Murray Edwards873,147,734
95.26%		43,455,677
4.74%
Dawn L. Farrell912,064,460
99.50%		4,538,951
0.50%
Christopher L. Fong894,350,478
97.57%		22,252,933
2.43%
Ambassador Gordon D. Giffin839,261,506
91.56%		77,341,905
8.44%
Wilfred A. Gobert905,880,541
98.83%		10,722,870
1.17%
Steve W. Laut890,129,921
97.11%		26,473,490
2.89%
Tim S. McKay906,075,422
98.85%		10,527,989
1.15%
Honourable Frank J. McKenna882,311,199
96.26%		34,292,211
3.74%
David A. Tuer872,106,041
95.15%		44,497,370
4.85%
Annette M. Verschuren908,042,529
99.07%		8,560,882
0.93%

 

Votes ForVotes Withheld
  1. The appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditors of the Corporation for the ensuing year and to authorize the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors to fix their remuneration.
869,371,944
93.37%		61,696,905
6.63%
Votes ForVotes Against
  1. The approval of the Corporation's Amended, Compiled and Restated Employee Stock Option Plan and all unallocated stock options pursuant thereto.
604,805,961
65.98%		311,797,447
34.02%
Votes ForVotes Against
  1. On an advisory basis, approval of the Corporation's approach to executive compensation.
896,301,537
97.79%		20,301,870
2.21%

 

Canadian Natural is a senior oil and natural gas production company, with continuing operations in its core areas located in Western Canada, the U.K. portion of the North Sea and Offshore Africa.

CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED
2100, 855 - 2nd Street S.W. Calgary, Alberta, T2P4J8
Phone: 403-514-7777 Email: ir@cnrl.com
www.cnrl.com

TIM S. MCKAY
President

MARK A. STAINTHORPE
Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice-President, Finance

LANCE J. CASSON
Manager, Investor Relations

Trading Symbol - CNQ
Toronto Stock Exchange
New York Stock Exchange

Certain information regarding the Company contained herein may constitute forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. Such statements are subject to known or unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. Refer to our website for complete forward-looking statements www.cnrl.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/123108

