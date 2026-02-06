Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - MSCL

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - MSCL

Trading resumes in:

Company: Satellos Bioscience Inc.

TSX Symbol: MSCL

All Issues: Yes

Resumption (ET): 9:00 AM

CIRO can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. CIRO is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada..

SOURCE Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) – Halts/Resumptions

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

