Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - LTH

Trading resumes in:

Company: Lithium Ionic Corp.

TSX-Venture Symbol: LTH

All Issues: Yes

Resumption (ET): 11:30 AM

CIRO can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. CIRO is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada .

SOURCE Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) – Halts/Resumptions

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2024/29/c1914.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Lithium Ionic Corp.LTH:CATSXV:LTHPlatinum Investing
LTH:CA
The Conversation (0)
Lithium Ionic Announces Feasibility Study Results for the Bandeira Lithium Project, Minas Gerais, Brazil

  • 178,000tpa of spodumene concentrate production (5.5% Li 2 O)
  • 14-year mine life
  • After-tax NPV 8 of US$1.3B; IRR of 40%
  • All-in operating costs of $444/t SC5.5

*All amounts expressed in U.S. dollars unless otherwise noted

Lithium Ionic Corp. (TSXV: LTH; OTCQX: LTHCF; FSE: H3N) ("Lithium Ionic" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of a Feasibility Study ("FS" or "Study") for its 100%-owned Bandeira Lithium Project ("Bandeira" or the "Project") located in Minas Gerais, Brazil. The Bandeira claims span 157 hectares, which represents only about 1% of Lithium Ionic's extensive 14,182-hectare land package in Brazil's 'Lithium Valley', a region of global significance for hard-rock lithium production.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Lithium Ionic Files NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Bandeira Lithium Project Mineral Resource Estimate, Minas Gerais, Brazil

Lithium Ionic Corp. (TSXV: LTH; OTCQX: LTHCF; FSE: H3N) reports that it has filed the independent NI 43-101 compliant technical report for its Bandeira Lithium Project ("Bandeira" or the "Project") in Minas Gerais State, Brazil, related to the updated Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") for the Project announced on April 12, 2024.

The Technical Report, titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report – Mineral Resource Update on Bandeira Project, Araçuaí and Itinga, Minas Gerais State, Brazil" was prepared by GE21 Consultoria Mineral Ltda. ("GE21") in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and has an effective date of March 5, 2024.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Lithium Ionic Files NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Salinas Lithium Project Mineral Resource Estimate, Minas Gerais, Brazil

Lithium Ionic Corp. (TSXV: LTH; OTCQX: LTHCF; FSE: H3N) reports that it has filed the independent NI 43-101 compliant technical report for its Salinas Lithium Project ("Salinas" or the "Project") in Minas Gerais State, Brazil, related to an initial Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") for the Project announced on April 4, 2024.

The Technical Report, titled " Independent Technical Report on Mineral Resources Estimate for the Baixa Grande - Salinas Lithium Project " was prepared by GE21 Consultoria Mineral Ltda. ("GE21") in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and has an effective date of January 4, 2024.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Lithium Ionic Awarded Water Rights for Bandeira Lithium Project, Minas Gerais, Brazil

Lithium Ionic Corp. (TSXV: LTH; OTCQX: LTHCF; FSE: H3N) ("Lithium Ionic" or the "Company"), is pleased to report that it has received approval to draw water ("Water Rights") from the local Piauí River for its 100%-owned Bandeira Lithium Project ("Bandeira") in Minas Gerais, Brazil.

The approval granting the right to use local water resources was granted on April 25, 2024, by the Minas Gerais Institute of Water Management ("Instituto Mineiro de Gestão das Águas" or "IGAM"), which authorizes a flow rate of 101.6 m³/hour, meeting the typical maximum consumption needs of the future Bandeira lithium operation.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Lithium Ionic Expands Newly Discovered Zone at Salinas; Drills 1.53% Li2O over 15m, incl. 2.31% Li2O over 8m; 1.15% Li2O over 19m, incl. 1.67% Li2O over 10m, and 1.32% Li2O over 14m

  • Excellent follow-up drill results from high-grade discovery holes at the "Noé" target announced in February 2024 , including:
    • 1.53% Li2O over 15m, incl. 2.31% Li2O over 8m
    • 1.15% Li2O over 19m, incl. 1.67% Li2O over 10m
    • 1.32% Li2O over 14m, incl. 2.16% Li2O over 7m
  • The Noé target, located ~1.5km north of the mineral resource area, was not included in the NI 43-101 estimate announced on April 4, 2024
  • Salinas currently hosts a 14.76Mt lithium deposit, or 25% of the Company's total global mineral resource estimate of 60.1Mt
  • Noé represents potential for significant future mineral growth at Salinas

Lithium Ionic Corp. ( TSXV: LTH; OTCQX: LTHCF; FSE: H3N ) ("Lithium Ionic" or the "Company") reports assay results from the Salinas Lithium Project ("Salinas"), located approximately 100 kilometres north of its Feasibility-stage Bandeira lithium project and the Outro Lado lithium deposit in northern Minas Gerais State, Brazil. Nine of the 15 holes reported were drilled at the Noé target, a well-mineralized pegmatite discovered approximately 1.5 kilometres North of the Salinas mineral resource zones earlier this year.

Salinas Noé Target Highlights:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

SIGMA LITHIUM ANNOUNCES LOADING 22,000t SHIPMENT TO LX INTERNATIONAL AT PREMIUM FIXED FORMULA: 9% OF LME LITHIUM HYDROXIDE

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Sigma Lithium announces the loading of its ninth shipment, totaling 22,000 tonnes of its high purity Quintuple Zero Green lump lithium concentrate ("Quintuple Zero Green Lithium"), at the Port of Vitoria. The shipment was sold to LX International, formerly known as LG International.
  • Sigma Lithium achieved a premium price calculated using a fixed-floating formula of 9% of lithium hydroxide quoted at LME. The price formula is final and non-provisional. Premium prices were achieved through a negotiated, "auction-price discovery" process.
    • The auction process maximizes transparency, leads to a more equitable and fair distribution of risk-reward across the supply chain, and ultimately increases value creation for the Company, an integrated industrial miner-processor of lithium concentrate.
    • In this fixed-floating formula, the final price for the ninth shipment will depend solely on the fluctuations of LME lithium hydroxide benchmark prices one month after the landing of the shipment (M+1).
  • Sigma Lithium will continue to drive its commercial strategy, maintaining control over allocation of the sales of its Quintuple Zero Green Lithium amongst the bidders.

Sigma Lithium Corporation (" Sigma Lithium " or the " Company ") (NASDAQ: SGML, BVMF: S2GM34, TSXV: SGML) , a leading global lithium producer dedicated to powering the next generation of electric vehicles with carbon neutral, socially and environmentally sustainable lithium concentrate, announces it has commenced loading its ninth shipment of Quintuple Zero Green Lithium, totaling 22,000 tonnes, at the Port of Vitoria. The Company sold its entire ninth shipment directly to LX International (" LXI "), formerly named LG International.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

SIGMA LITHIUM REPORTS 1Q 2024 RESULTS: MAY SHIPMENT PRICED AT $1,290, INCREASED 25% FROM 1Q; PRODUCTION COSTS AT $397/t, 2ND LOWEST IN INDUSTRY

FIRST QUARTER 2024 HIGHLIGHTS ($ USD)

  • Strengthened commercial position in May, achieving a premium price of USD $1,290 /t, at a fixed formula of 9% of lithium hydroxide quoted at LME, delivering:
    • 11% price increase from April
    • 25% price increase from 1Q24 realized sales price (USD $930 /t or $1,035 /t on a 6% basis)
  • Revenues from volumes of Quintuple Zero High Purity Lithium Concentrate sold in 1Q totaled $49.1 million .
    • Sales volumes totaled 52,857/t
    • Production volumes totaled 54,168/t
  • Reduced reported cash cost by 16% from 4Q23 , approaching 3Q cost guidance:
    • FOB cash costs of $462 /t (guidance $420 /t)
    • Cash costs at industrial plant gate averaging $397 /t (guidance of $370 /t)
  • Robust 1Q24 EBITDA margins:
    • 35.3% margins on pro forma EBITDA (3) of $17.4 million , generated by business conducted in 1Q24.
    • 15.8% margins on reported 1Q adjusted EBITDA of $5.9 million .
  • Board of Directors made a Final Investment Decision to build a second Greentech Industrial Plant that will increase production capacity to 520,000/t of Quintuple Zero Green Lithium from the current 270,000 t/year.
  • Extended operational life to 25 years at the Company's 100% owned Grota do Cirilo industrial-mineral complex at an industrial throughput of 520,000 t/year:  Increase of 40% in proven and probable mineral reserves to 77 million tonnes (from 54.8 million tonnes).

Conference Call Information

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Arizona Metals Announces Management Transition; Welcomes Duncan Middlemiss as President and CEO and Jacques Perron as Chair of the Board

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO US NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES /

Arizona Metals Corp. (TSX: AMC) (OTCQX: AZMCF) (the " Company " or " Arizona Metals ") is delighted to announce key changes in its leadership team to steer the Company into its next phase of growth. To facilitate the progression of Arizona Metals, Marc Pais (CEO) and Paul Reid (Executive Chair) made the decision to initiate an extensive search process for an experienced mine development leadership team.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

SIGMA LITHIUM TO RELEASE FIRST QUARTER 2024 RESULTS MAY 16, 2024, BEFORE MARKET OPEN

Sigma Lithium Corporation (" Sigma Lithium " or the " Company ") (NASDAQ: SGML, BVMF: S2GM34, TSXV: SGML) a leading global lithium producer dedicated to powering the next generation of electric vehicles with carbon neutral, socially and environmentally sustainable lithium concentrate, announces it will release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024 before market open on May 16, 2024 . The release will be followed by an investor conference call the same day at 12:00 p.m. ET.

To register for the call, please proceed through the following link Register here.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Platinum, silver and gold prices written on board.

WPIC: 2024 Platinum Deficit Revised Upward to 476,000 Ounces

The World Platinum Investment Council (WPIC) has released its latest platinum market report, adjusting its 2024 deficit projection up to 476,000 ounces as weaker supply is outpaced by sustained auto and industrial demand.

“For the second consecutive year, the platinum market will post a meaningful deficit underscored by platinum's sustained demand and supply vulnerability amidst global economic challenges,” said WPIC CEO Trevor Raymond.

“While we currently forecast a deficit of 476 koz, it is worth mentioning that a revision to the bar and coin investment series, based on new field research and information, could mean this deficit is potentially deeper,” he added.

Taranis Announces Exercise of Second Tranche of Warrants, Modernizes Its Exploration Data for Artificial Intelligence Analysis

Taranis Resources Inc. ("Taranis" or the "Company") (TSX.V:TRO)(OTCQB:TNREF) is pleased to announce the exercise of additional warrants that will aid the Company in its continued efforts to explore the Thor project. The Company is also progressing with a financing that will allow it to undertake deep drilling on the project this summer

Exercise of Warrants

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

