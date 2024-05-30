Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Lithium Ionic Announces Binding Term Sheet for US$20 Million Royalty Financing with Appian

Lithium Ionic Announces Binding Term Sheet for US$20 Million Royalty Financing with Appian

Lithium Ionic Corp. (TSXV: LTH; OTCQX: LTHCF; FSE: H3N) ("Lithium Ionic" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has executed a binding term sheet (the "Term Sheet") with Appian Capital Advisory LLP ("Appian") to sell a 2.25% gross revenue royalty on its Bandeira Deposit in exchange for an upfront cash consideration of US$20,000,000 (the "Royalty"). Appian is an investment advisor to long-term, value-focused private capital funds that invest solely in mining and mining-related companies.

Lithium Ionic intends to use the proceeds of the Royalty to further advance the development and construction of its world-class Bandeira Lithium Project ("Bandeira" or the "Project"), located within the Lithium Valley in Minas Gerais State, Brazil. The Lithium Valley is a unique geological belt that hosts a significant concentration of lithium-bearing pegmatites and has emerged as a globally significant lithium production center. On May 29, 2024 , the Company announced Feasibility Study results for Bandeira supporting a 14-year, low-cost mining operation producing 178,000tpa of high-quality spodumene concentrate (5.5% Li2O), resulting in a post-tax NPV8 of US$1.3B and an IRR of 40%.

Terms of the Royalty Term Sheet

The closing and funding of the Royalty are subject to the execution of a definitive agreement (the "Definitive Agreement") between the Company and Appian. Certain key terms that have been agreed upon include:

  • A 2.25% Life of Mine gross revenue royalty on the Bandeira Project.
  • A purchase price of US$20,000,000 payable to the Company upon closing.
  • An option for the Company to fully buy-back the Royalty within the first five years for a fee of US$67,500,000.
  • Funding is subject to customary conditions precedent, including the finalization and execution of documentation and the provision of legal opinions.

BMO Capital Markets is acting as financial advisor to Lithium Ionic. Bennett Jones LLP is acting as Lithium Ionic's legal advisor.

About Lithium Ionic Corp.

Lithium Ionic is a Canadian mining company exploring and developing its lithium properties in Brazil. Its Itinga and Salinas group of properties cover 14,182 hectares in the northeastern part of Minas Gerais state, a mining-friendly jurisdiction that is quickly emerging as a world-class hard-rock lithium district. Its Feasibility-stage Bandeira Project is situated in the same region as CBL's Cachoeira lithium mine, which has produced lithium for +30 years, as well as Sigma Lithium Corp.'s Grota do Cirilo project, which hosts the largest hard-rock lithium deposit in the Americas.

About Appian Capital Advisory LLP

Appian Capital Advisory LLP is the investment advisor to long-term value-focused private capital funds that invest solely in mining and mining-related companies. Appian is a leading investment advisor in the metals and mining industry, with global experience across South America, North America, Australia and Africa and a successful track record of supporting companies to achieve their development targets, with a global operating portfolio overseeing nearly 7,000 employees. Appian has a global team of over 75 experienced professionals with presences in London, New York, Toronto, Vancouver, Lima, Belo Horizonte, Montreal, Dubai, Johannesburg and Perth.

Qualified Persons

The technical information in this news release has been prepared by Carlos Costa, Vice President Exploration of Lithium Ionic and Blake Hylands, CEO and director of Lithium Ionic, who are both "qualified persons" as defined in NI 43-101. Mr. Costa and Mr. Hylands have both read and approved the content in this news release.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Lithium Ionic Corp.

Blake Hylands
Chief Executive Officer, Director

Investor and Media Inquiries:
+1 647.316.2500
info@lithiumionic.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-statements." Such forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements, or developments to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes, in light of the experience of its officers and directors, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. When used in this press release, the words "estimate", "project", "belief", "anticipate", "intend", "expect", "plan", "predict", "may" or "should" and the negative of these words or such variations thereon or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements and information. The forward-looking statements and information in this press release include information relating to the prospectivity of the Company's mineral properties including Bandeira and Salinas, the Company's ability to produce a NI 43-101 compliant Feasibility study and the timing thereof, the Company's ability to obtain the requisite licences and permits, the economic viability of the Bandeira Project, the Company's ability to obtain adequate financing (including the ability to execute a Definitive Agreement and to complete and close the proposed Royalty transaction), the mineralization and development of the Company's mineral properties, the Company's exploration program and other mining projects and prospects thereof and the Company's future plans. Such statements and information reflect the current view of the Company. Risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in those forward-looking statements and information. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the expectations of the Company as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

Information and links in this press release relating to other mineral resource companies are from their sources believed to be reliable, but that have not been independently verified by the Company.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

LTH:CA
Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - LTH

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - LTH

Trading resumes in:

Company: Lithium Ionic Corp.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Lithium Ionic Announces Feasibility Study Results for the Bandeira Lithium Project, Minas Gerais, Brazil

Lithium Ionic Announces Feasibility Study Results for the Bandeira Lithium Project, Minas Gerais, Brazil

  • 178,000tpa of spodumene concentrate production (5.5% Li 2 O)
  • 14-year mine life
  • After-tax NPV 8 of US$1.3B; IRR of 40%
  • All-in operating costs of $444/t SC5.5

*All amounts expressed in U.S. dollars unless otherwise noted

Lithium Ionic Corp. (TSXV: LTH; OTCQX: LTHCF; FSE: H3N) ("Lithium Ionic" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of a Feasibility Study ("FS" or "Study") for its 100%-owned Bandeira Lithium Project ("Bandeira" or the "Project") located in Minas Gerais, Brazil. The Bandeira claims span 157 hectares, which represents only about 1% of Lithium Ionic's extensive 14,182-hectare land package in Brazil's 'Lithium Valley', a region of global significance for hard-rock lithium production.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Lithium Ionic Files NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Bandeira Lithium Project Mineral Resource Estimate, Minas Gerais, Brazil

Lithium Ionic Files NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Bandeira Lithium Project Mineral Resource Estimate, Minas Gerais, Brazil

Lithium Ionic Corp. (TSXV: LTH; OTCQX: LTHCF; FSE: H3N) reports that it has filed the independent NI 43-101 compliant technical report for its Bandeira Lithium Project ("Bandeira" or the "Project") in Minas Gerais State, Brazil, related to the updated Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") for the Project announced on April 12, 2024.

The Technical Report, titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report – Mineral Resource Update on Bandeira Project, Araçuaí and Itinga, Minas Gerais State, Brazil" was prepared by GE21 Consultoria Mineral Ltda. ("GE21") in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and has an effective date of March 5, 2024.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Lithium Ionic Files NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Salinas Lithium Project Mineral Resource Estimate, Minas Gerais, Brazil

Lithium Ionic Files NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Salinas Lithium Project Mineral Resource Estimate, Minas Gerais, Brazil

Lithium Ionic Corp. (TSXV: LTH; OTCQX: LTHCF; FSE: H3N) reports that it has filed the independent NI 43-101 compliant technical report for its Salinas Lithium Project ("Salinas" or the "Project") in Minas Gerais State, Brazil, related to an initial Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") for the Project announced on April 4, 2024.

The Technical Report, titled " Independent Technical Report on Mineral Resources Estimate for the Baixa Grande - Salinas Lithium Project " was prepared by GE21 Consultoria Mineral Ltda. ("GE21") in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and has an effective date of January 4, 2024.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Lithium Ionic Awarded Water Rights for Bandeira Lithium Project, Minas Gerais, Brazil

Lithium Ionic Awarded Water Rights for Bandeira Lithium Project, Minas Gerais, Brazil

Lithium Ionic Corp. (TSXV: LTH; OTCQX: LTHCF; FSE: H3N) ("Lithium Ionic" or the "Company"), is pleased to report that it has received approval to draw water ("Water Rights") from the local Piauí River for its 100%-owned Bandeira Lithium Project ("Bandeira") in Minas Gerais, Brazil.

The approval granting the right to use local water resources was granted on April 25, 2024, by the Minas Gerais Institute of Water Management ("Instituto Mineiro de Gestão das Águas" or "IGAM"), which authorizes a flow rate of 101.6 m³/hour, meeting the typical maximum consumption needs of the future Bandeira lithium operation.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

SIGMA LITHIUM ANNOUNCES LOADING 22,000t SHIPMENT TO LX INTERNATIONAL AT PREMIUM FIXED FORMULA: 9% OF LME LITHIUM HYDROXIDE

SIGMA LITHIUM ANNOUNCES LOADING 22,000t SHIPMENT TO LX INTERNATIONAL AT PREMIUM FIXED FORMULA: 9% OF LME LITHIUM HYDROXIDE

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Sigma Lithium announces the loading of its ninth shipment, totaling 22,000 tonnes of its high purity Quintuple Zero Green lump lithium concentrate ("Quintuple Zero Green Lithium"), at the Port of Vitoria. The shipment was sold to LX International, formerly known as LG International.
  • Sigma Lithium achieved a premium price calculated using a fixed-floating formula of 9% of lithium hydroxide quoted at LME. The price formula is final and non-provisional. Premium prices were achieved through a negotiated, "auction-price discovery" process.
    • The auction process maximizes transparency, leads to a more equitable and fair distribution of risk-reward across the supply chain, and ultimately increases value creation for the Company, an integrated industrial miner-processor of lithium concentrate.
    • In this fixed-floating formula, the final price for the ninth shipment will depend solely on the fluctuations of LME lithium hydroxide benchmark prices one month after the landing of the shipment (M+1).
  • Sigma Lithium will continue to drive its commercial strategy, maintaining control over allocation of the sales of its Quintuple Zero Green Lithium amongst the bidders.

Sigma Lithium Corporation (" Sigma Lithium " or the " Company ") (NASDAQ: SGML, BVMF: S2GM34, TSXV: SGML) , a leading global lithium producer dedicated to powering the next generation of electric vehicles with carbon neutral, socially and environmentally sustainable lithium concentrate, announces it has commenced loading its ninth shipment of Quintuple Zero Green Lithium, totaling 22,000 tonnes, at the Port of Vitoria. The Company sold its entire ninth shipment directly to LX International (" LXI "), formerly named LG International.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

SIGMA LITHIUM REPORTS 1Q 2024 RESULTS: MAY SHIPMENT PRICED AT $1,290, INCREASED 25% FROM 1Q; PRODUCTION COSTS AT $397/t, 2ND LOWEST IN INDUSTRY

SIGMA LITHIUM REPORTS 1Q 2024 RESULTS: MAY SHIPMENT PRICED AT $1,290, INCREASED 25% FROM 1Q; PRODUCTION COSTS AT $397/t, 2ND LOWEST IN INDUSTRY

FIRST QUARTER 2024 HIGHLIGHTS ($ USD)

  • Strengthened commercial position in May, achieving a premium price of USD $1,290 /t, at a fixed formula of 9% of lithium hydroxide quoted at LME, delivering:
    • 11% price increase from April
    • 25% price increase from 1Q24 realized sales price (USD $930 /t or $1,035 /t on a 6% basis)
  • Revenues from volumes of Quintuple Zero High Purity Lithium Concentrate sold in 1Q totaled $49.1 million .
    • Sales volumes totaled 52,857/t
    • Production volumes totaled 54,168/t
  • Reduced reported cash cost by 16% from 4Q23 , approaching 3Q cost guidance:
    • FOB cash costs of $462 /t (guidance $420 /t)
    • Cash costs at industrial plant gate averaging $397 /t (guidance of $370 /t)
  • Robust 1Q24 EBITDA margins:
    • 35.3% margins on pro forma EBITDA (3) of $17.4 million , generated by business conducted in 1Q24.
    • 15.8% margins on reported 1Q adjusted EBITDA of $5.9 million .
  • Board of Directors made a Final Investment Decision to build a second Greentech Industrial Plant that will increase production capacity to 520,000/t of Quintuple Zero Green Lithium from the current 270,000 t/year.
  • Extended operational life to 25 years at the Company's 100% owned Grota do Cirilo industrial-mineral complex at an industrial throughput of 520,000 t/year:  Increase of 40% in proven and probable mineral reserves to 77 million tonnes (from 54.8 million tonnes).

Conference Call Information

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Arizona Metals Announces Management Transition; Welcomes Duncan Middlemiss as President and CEO and Jacques Perron as Chair of the Board

Arizona Metals Announces Management Transition; Welcomes Duncan Middlemiss as President and CEO and Jacques Perron as Chair of the Board

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO US NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES /

Arizona Metals Corp. (TSX: AMC) (OTCQX: AZMCF) (the " Company " or " Arizona Metals ") is delighted to announce key changes in its leadership team to steer the Company into its next phase of growth. To facilitate the progression of Arizona Metals, Marc Pais (CEO) and Paul Reid (Executive Chair) made the decision to initiate an extensive search process for an experienced mine development leadership team.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

SIGMA LITHIUM TO RELEASE FIRST QUARTER 2024 RESULTS MAY 16, 2024, BEFORE MARKET OPEN

SIGMA LITHIUM TO RELEASE FIRST QUARTER 2024 RESULTS MAY 16, 2024, BEFORE MARKET OPEN

Sigma Lithium Corporation (" Sigma Lithium " or the " Company ") (NASDAQ: SGML, BVMF: S2GM34, TSXV: SGML) a leading global lithium producer dedicated to powering the next generation of electric vehicles with carbon neutral, socially and environmentally sustainable lithium concentrate, announces it will release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024 before market open on May 16, 2024 . The release will be followed by an investor conference call the same day at 12:00 p.m. ET.

To register for the call, please proceed through the following link Register here.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Platinum, silver and gold prices written on board.

WPIC: 2024 Platinum Deficit Revised Upward to 476,000 Ounces

The World Platinum Investment Council (WPIC) has released its latest platinum market report, adjusting its 2024 deficit projection up to 476,000 ounces as weaker supply is outpaced by sustained auto and industrial demand.

“For the second consecutive year, the platinum market will post a meaningful deficit underscored by platinum's sustained demand and supply vulnerability amidst global economic challenges,” said WPIC CEO Trevor Raymond.

“While we currently forecast a deficit of 476 koz, it is worth mentioning that a revision to the bar and coin investment series, based on new field research and information, could mean this deficit is potentially deeper,” he added.

Taranis Announces Exercise of Second Tranche of Warrants, Modernizes Its Exploration Data for Artificial Intelligence Analysis

Taranis Resources Inc. ("Taranis" or the "Company") (TSX.V:TRO)(OTCQB:TNREF) is pleased to announce the exercise of additional warrants that will aid the Company in its continued efforts to explore the Thor project. The Company is also progressing with a financing that will allow it to undertake deep drilling on the project this summer

Exercise of Warrants

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

×