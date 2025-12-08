Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - LIS

Trading resumes in:

Company: Lithium South Development Corporation

TSX-Venture Symbol: LIS

All Issues: Yes

Resumption (ET): 1:30 PM

CIRO can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. CIRO is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) – Halts/Resumptions

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Lithium South DevelopmentLIS:CCTSXV:LISLithium Investing
LIS:CC
The Conversation (0)
Livium Receives A$663k in RsD Tax Incentive Rebates for VSPC

Livium Receives A$663k in RsD Tax Incentive Rebates for VSPC

Livium Ltd (ASX: LIT) (“Livium” or the “Company”) advises that it has received A$663,000 in research and development ("R&D") tax incentive rebates from the Australian Tax Office for the 2025 financial year ("FY25"), relating to its wholly owned subsidiary VSPC Pty Limited ("VSPC"). The rebate... Keep Reading...
Two glowing green batteries on grass with small white flowers.

Why SQM Says Social Dialogue is Key to Sustainable Lithium

As scrutiny continues to intensify across the battery metals supply chain, the conversation around sustainability has moved far beyond carbon footprints. At this year’s Benchmark Week, Stefan Debruyne, director of external affairs at Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (SQM) (NYSE:SQM), made that... Keep Reading...
Colorful batteries arranged by size against a dark textured wall.

Battery Storage Market Surging as Electricity Demand Enters New Era

Speaking at Benchmark Week, Iola Hughes, head of battery research at Benchmark Mineral Intelligence, outlined a market that is undergoing “very strong growth" and becoming indispensable to energy security.Hughes described energy storage as the fastest-growing segment in the battery sector today.... Keep Reading...
Gina Rinehart, executive chair of Hancock Prospecting, stands in front of cherry blossom trees.

Inside Billionaire Gina Rinehart's Key Mining Investments

Australian billionaire Gina Rinehart has become a formidable force in the global mining industry. After taking the helm of her father’s iron ore firm Hancock Prospecting in 1993, she embarked upon a diversification strategy that has vastly expanded her resource empire. Now Australia’s richest... Keep Reading...
Long State Funding Update

Long State Funding Update

Atlantic Lithium (A11:AU) has announced Long State Funding UpdateDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Finger pushing block to form "restart" on orange background.

CATL Reportedly Plans to Restart Key Chinese Lithium Mine by December

Contemporary Amperex Technology (SZSE:300750,OTC Pink:CTATF) is preparing to restart its Jianxiawo lithium mine in Jiangxi province as soon as early December, sources familiar with the matter told Bloomberg.The sources, who declined to be named, said the company, better known as CATL, has asked... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

NorthStar Gaming Announces Leadership Changes

Tartisan Nickel Corp. Announces Rodren Drilling has Commenced Drilling at the Kenbridge Nickel Copper Cobalt Project, Sioux Narrows, Northwestern, Ontario

Momentum Builds, Upside Appears as Mining Explorers Transition Toward Production, Unlock Major Hidden Value

Homerun Resources Inc. Closes $6M Financing with Institutional Investor Sorbie Bornholm LP

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Tartisan Nickel Corp. Announces Rodren Drilling has Commenced Drilling at the Kenbridge Nickel Copper Cobalt Project, Sioux Narrows, Northwestern, Ontario

Precious Metals Investing

Momentum Builds, Upside Appears as Mining Explorers Transition Toward Production, Unlock Major Hidden Value

Tech Investing

Homerun Resources Inc. Closes $6M Financing with Institutional Investor Sorbie Bornholm LP

Zinc Investing

Electric Royalties Provides Update on Critical Metals Royalty Portfolio

Base Metals Investing

Romios Proposes Name Change and Share Consolidation, Annual General and Special Meeting Scheduled for January 16, 2026

Base Metals Investing

Anteros Metals Provides Corporate Update on Seagull Critical Minerals Project, Ontario

Base Metals Investing

Noble Adopts Shareholder Rights Plan and Engages Investor Relations Consultant