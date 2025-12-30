Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - LIO

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - LIO

Trading resumes in:

Company: Lion One Metals Limited

TSX-Venture Symbol: LIO

All Issues: Yes

Resumption (ET): 9:30 AM

CIRO can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. CIRO is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) – Halts/Resumptions

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Lion One Metals LimitedLIO:CCTSXV:LIOGold Investing
LIO:CC
The Conversation (0)
Lion One Metals Limited

Lion One Metals Limited

Keep Reading...
Centurion Minerals (TSXV:CTN)

Centurion Minerals: Advancing a High-potential Gold Project in the Heart of the Abitibi Region

Keep Reading...
55 North Mining (CSE:FFF)

55 North Mining: High-grade Manitoba Gold Project with Exploration Upside

Keep Reading...
New Found Gold Corp. (TSXV:NFG)

New Found Gold: Emerging Canadian Gold Producer Advancing Assets in Newfoundland and Labrador

Keep Reading...
Centurion Minerals (TSXV:CTN)

Centurion Minerals: Abitibi's Gold Gem

Centurion Minerals (TSXV:CTN) is a Canadian gold exploration company focused on the world-class Abitibi greenstone belt. The company offers investors an early-stage entry point into a strategically located gold exploration company positioned within one of North America’s most prolific and active... Keep Reading...
55 North Mining (CSE:FFF)

55 North Mining

Keep Reading...
Three gold bars on price chart with magnifying glass.

What Was the Highest Price for Gold?

Gold has long been considered a store of wealth, and the price of gold often makes its biggest gains during turbulent times as investors look for cover in this safe-haven asset.The 21st century has so far been heavily marked by episodes of economic and sociopolitical upheaval. Uncertainty has... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Prince Silver to Expand and Accelerate Drilling Program at the Prince Silver Mine

SAGA Metals Completes Annual Work Program at North Wind Iron Ore Project & Provides Corporate Update

Radisson Reflects on a Successful 2025 and Provides 2026 Outlook

Empire Metals Limited Announces Conditional Sale of 75% of Eclipse Gold Project

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

Prince Silver to Expand and Accelerate Drilling Program at the Prince Silver Mine

Battery Metals Investing

SAGA Metals Completes Annual Work Program at North Wind Iron Ore Project & Provides Corporate Update

Precious Metals Investing

Radisson Reflects on a Successful 2025 and Provides 2026 Outlook

Base Metals Investing

Empire Metals Limited Announces Conditional Sale of 75% of Eclipse Gold Project

Precious Metals Investing

LaFleur Minerals Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of up to C$1,000,000

Silver Investing

Top 5 Silver News Stories of 2025

Precious Metals Investing

Harvest Gold Announces Share Issuances/Cash Payment Pursuant To Its Mosseau And Urban Barry Mineral Option Agreements