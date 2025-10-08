Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - GMA

Trading resumes in:

Company: Geomega Resources Inc.

TSX-Venture Symbol: GMA

All Issues: Yes

Resumption (ET): 10:00 AM

CIRO can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. CIRO is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada .

USA and Greenland flags merged side by side, with a wavy fabric texture.

Trump Administration Eyes Stake in Greenland Rare Earths Miner

The Trump administration is exploring a potential equity stake in Critical Metals (NASDAQ:CRML), a US-listed company developing Greenland’s massive Tanbreez rare earths deposit, people familiar with the discussions told Reuters.This isn't the White House's first foray in the critical minerals... Keep Reading...
Locksley Advances Multiple Antimony & REE Workstreams

Locksley Advances Multiple Antimony & REE Workstreams

Locksley Resources (LKY:AU) has announced Locksley Advances Multiple Antimony & REE WorkstreamsDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Environmental Approval for Boland Infield Studies & Update on Scaled Column ISR Test

Environmental Approval for Boland Infield Studies & Update on Scaled Column ISR Test

Field testing to commence mid-October aimed at confirming the highly productive flow rates being achieved in laboratory ISR studies

Cobra (LSE: COBR), a mineral exploration and development company, is pleased to announce that is has received Environmental Protection and Rehabilitation ("EPEPR") approval from the Government of South Australia's Department for Energy and Mining ("DEM") for the Company's exploration programme... Keep Reading...
Successful Heavily Supported Placement to Raise $25.1 Million

Successful Heavily Supported Placement to Raise $25.1 Million

Resolution Minerals Ltd (RML or Company) (ASX: RML) is pleased to announce it has received firm commitments for a placement of fully paid ordinary shares in the Company (Shares) to sophisticated investors to raise a total of $25.1 million (before costs) at an issue price of $ 0.05 per Share... Keep Reading...
Underwater scene with sun rays illuminating rocky seabed.

New Research on Deep-Sea Mineral Sources Reveals Ecological Importance

The seabed of the Baltic Sea is scattered with rock-like lumps that could fuel the global race for rare metals. But new research suggests these formations, known as mineral concretions, are far more than a potential resource: they are complex, slow-growing structures that play an important role... Keep Reading...
Road through forest with heavy smoke from distant wildfire in the mountains.

Wildfire Destroys Mining Camp in NWT, Former MP Slams Territorial Response

A fast-moving wildfire has destroyed the Nechalacho mining camp southeast of Yellowknife, Northwest Territories, erasing cabins and infrastructure at a rare earths project owned by Vital Metals (ASX:VML). The blaze swept through the camp at Thor Lake on August 30 after strong winds carried it 16... Keep Reading...

