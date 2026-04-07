Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - BOOM

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Trading resumes in:
Company: Galloper Gold Corp.
CSE Symbol: BOOM
All Issues: Yes
Resumption (ET): 12:15 pm
CIRO can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. CIRO is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.
SOURCE Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) – Halts/Resumptions
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2026/07/c8446.html