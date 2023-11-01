Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - BHC

Trading resumes in:

Company: Bausch Health Companies Inc.

TSX Symbol: BHC

All Issues: No

Resumption (ET): 10:33:02 AM

CIRO can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. CIRO is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada .

SOURCE Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) – Halts/Resumptions

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2023/01/c8644.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Thermo Fisher Scientific Commences Tender Offer for All Outstanding Common Shares and ADSs of Olink

Shareholders to Receive $26.00 per Common Share and ADS in Cash

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO) ("Thermo Fisher"), the world leader in serving science, and Olink Holding AB (publ) ("Olink") (Nasdaq: OLK), a leading provider of next-generation proteomics solutions, today announced that Thermo Fisher has commenced the previously announced tender offer (the "Offer") through a direct, wholly owned subsidiary of Thermo Fisher (the "Buyer") to acquire all of the outstanding common shares and all of the outstanding American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") of Olink for $26.00 per common share and per ADS, in cash.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Cleo Diagnostics

September 2023 Quarterly Activities Report

Ovarian cancer diagnostics company, Cleo Diagnostics Limited (ASX:COV) (CLEO, or the Company) is pleased to provide the market with an update on activities in the September 2023 quarter as it develops its simple and accurate blood test for the early detection of ovarian cancer.

Bausch Health Unveils "Looking Forward" - A New DTC Television Campaign for Seasonal Affective Disorder

First-Ever Television Ad Campaign for APLENZIN® (bupropion hydrobromide) Airs in October

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)(TSX:BHC) today announced the new release of "Looking Forward," the television ad campaign for APLENZIN® (bupropion hydrobromide) extended-release tablets for individuals diagnosed with seasonal affective disorder (SAD), a type of depression that follows a seasonal pattern. This represents the first-ever television commercial for a prescription medication indicated for the prevention of autumn-winter SAD. The ad is scheduled to run on connected TV including mid-October and throughout the winter months when SAD symptoms are most prevalent

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Medtronic LABS: SPICE Named Digital Public Good

Medtronic

What This Means For Healthcare Access

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Thermo Fisher Scientific Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO), the world leader in serving science, today reported its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Third Quarter 2023 Highlights

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Medtronic Evolut TAVR platform outperforms surgery with sustained valve performance for low-risk patients at four years

TCT 2023: Medtronic adds to the body of evidence for Evolut TAVR with late-breaking clinical trial data from the Evolut Low Risk Trial

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology, today announced four-year results from the Evolut Low Risk Trial.  The Medtronic Evolut™ transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) system demonstrated exceptional outcomes and sustained valve performance, proven by significantly better hemodynamics than surgical aortic valve replacement (SAVR). Only Evolut TAVR has reported consistently lower and diverging rates of death or disabling stroke versus state-of-the-art surgery, at four years. The data were presented at the 35 th Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics (TCT) conference, the annual scientific symposium of the Cardiovascular Research Foundation and simultaneously published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology .

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

