Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - ANT

Trading resumes in:

Company: Anteros Metals Inc.

CSE Symbol: ANT

All Issues: Oui

Resumption (ET): 11:15 AM

CIRO can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. CIRO is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada .

SOURCE Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) – Halts/Resumptions

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2025/09/c8506.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Anteros Metals
Science-based, diversified mineral exploration in Eastern Canada

Anteros Metals Enters Definitive Agreement

Anteros Metals Enters Definitive Agreement

Anteros Metals Inc. (CSE: ANT) ("Anteros" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its press release of October 7, 2025, the Company and Rift Minerals Inc. ("Rift") have entered into an option and joint venture agreement (the "Agreement") dated October 8, 2025, pursuant to which... Keep Reading...
Anteros Metals Enters Into Letter of Intent and Announces Private Placement of up to $1 Million

Anteros Metals Enters Into Letter of Intent and Announces Private Placement of up to $1 Million

Anteros Metals Inc. (CSE: ANT) ("Anteros" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company and Rift Minerals Inc. ("Rift") have entered into a binding letter of intent (the "LOI") dated October 6, 2025, pursuant to which the Company has been granted an option (the "Option") to acquire a... Keep Reading...
Anteros Metals Initiates Channel Sampling at Havens Steady Following Grant Confirmation and Exploration Permit Approval

Anteros Metals Initiates Channel Sampling at Havens Steady Following Grant Confirmation and Exploration Permit Approval

Anteros Metals Inc. (CSE: ANT) ("Anteros" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of a trenching and channel sampling program at its wholly-owned, road-accessible Havens Steady VMS Property ("Havens Steady" or the "Property") in central Newfoundland. This milestone follows... Keep Reading...
Anteros Returns High-Grade Lead-Zinc-Silver in Surface Samples from the MMZ at its Havens Steady VMS Property, Newfoundland

Anteros Returns High-Grade Lead-Zinc-Silver in Surface Samples from the MMZ at its Havens Steady VMS Property, Newfoundland

Anteros Metals Inc. (CSE: ANT) ("Anteros" or the "Company") is pleased to announce assay results from six grab samples collected at the Main Mineralized Zone ("MMZ") of its wholly-owned, road-accessible Havens Steady VMS Property ("Havens Steady" or the "Property") in central Newfoundland. These... Keep Reading...
Anteros Discovers High-Grade Copper-Gold-Silver in Untested Target Area at its Havens Steady VMS Property, Newfoundland

Anteros Discovers High-Grade Copper-Gold-Silver in Untested Target Area at its Havens Steady VMS Property, Newfoundland

Anteros Metals Inc. (CSE: ANT) ("Anteros" or the "Company") is pleased to report assay results following a preliminary visit to its 100% owned, road-accessible Havens Steady VMS Property ("Havens Steady" or the "Property") in central Newfoundland. The field visit, designed to confirm historical... Keep Reading...
Strategic Option Secured Over Feather Cap Gold Project

Strategic Option Secured Over Feather Cap Gold Project

Corazon Mining (CZN:AU) has announced Strategic Option Secured Over Feather Cap Gold ProjectDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
1,173 Soil Geochemistry Samples Completed

1,173 Soil Geochemistry Samples Completed

Augustus Minerals (AUG:AU) has announced 1,173 Soil Geochemistry Samples CompletedDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Canada One Acquires 4,836 ha Copper-Gold Property Adjacent to Copper Mountain Mine

Canada One Acquires 4,836 ha Copper-Gold Property Adjacent to Copper Mountain Mine

Canada One Mining Corp. (TSXV: CONE) (OTC Pink: COMCF) (FSE: AU31) ("Canada One" or the "Company") announces it has agreed to acquire a 4,836-hectare copper-gold property contiguous to the northwest of Hudbay Minerals' Copper Mountain Mine, to be known as "Copper Dome North" (the... Keep Reading...
Corcel Exploration Reports Historical Drill Results Ahead of Planned Phase I Drill Program

Corcel Exploration Reports Historical Drill Results Ahead of Planned Phase I Drill Program

Corcel Exploration Inc. (CSE: CRCL) (OTCQB: CRLEF) (the "Company" or "Corcel") is pleased to provide a summary of the results of historical drilling conducted at the Yuma King mine, within the 100%-owned Yuma King Project in west-central Arizona. The Yuma King Project hosts the historical Yuma... Keep Reading...
Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - ANK

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - ANK

Trading resumes in: Company: Angkor Resources Corp. TSX-Venture Symbol: ANK All Issues: Yes Resumption (ET): 11:15 AM CIRO can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly... Keep Reading...
Angkor Resources Receives Preliminary Feedback on the First Basin of the Seismic Program with Enercam's Oil & Gas Block VIII, Cambodia

Angkor Resources Receives Preliminary Feedback on the First Basin of the Seismic Program with Enercam's Oil & Gas Block VIII, Cambodia

(TheNewswire) GRANDE PRAIRIE, ALBERTA TheNewswire - October 6, 2025 - Angkor Resources Corp. (TSXV: ANK,OTC:ANKOF) ("ANGKOR" OR "THE COMPANY") announces its subsidiary, EnerCam Resources Co. Ltd. (Cambodia) ("EnerCam") has reviewed preliminary data from South Bokor Basin from the 2-D seismic... Keep Reading...

