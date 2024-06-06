Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Gold
Silver
Copper
Uranium
Oil and Gas
Artificial Intelligence
Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - AMK

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - AMK

Trading resumes in:

Company: American Creek Resources Ltd.

TSX-Venture Symbol: AMK

All Issues: Yes

Resumption (ET): 8:00 AM 6/7/2024

CIRO can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. CIRO is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada .

SOURCE Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) – Halts/Resumptions

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2024/06/c7337.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

AMK:CA
American Creek's JV Partner Tudor Gold Commences 2024 Exploration Drill Program at Treaty Creek, Golden Triangle, British Columbia

American Creek's JV Partner Tudor Gold Commences 2024 Exploration Drill Program at Treaty Creek, Golden Triangle, British Columbia

American Creek Resources Ltd. (TSXV: AMK) (OTCQB: ACKRF) ("the Corporation" or "American Creek") is pleased to announce that crews from JV partner Tudor Gold are on site preparing camp and drill locations for the upcoming 2024 exploration program at the flagship Treaty Creek Project, located in the Golden Triangle of Northwest British Columbia. Two diamond drills were mobilized to the project on May 7th and 8th and drilling commenced on May 9th.

Phase 1 of the 2024 exploration program is expected to consist of approximately 10,000 meters (m) of diamond drilling at the Goldstorm Deposit. The primary objective of the Phase 1 drill program is to expand and upgrade the recently released Mineral Resource Estimate (news release dated April 8, 2024). Several drill holes have been designed as step-out drilling to the high-grade Supercell One (SC-1) system identified in 2023 (news release dated February 1, 2024). Supercell One is a gold dominant, quartz-sulphide, breccia-hosted structural corridor open to the northwest, north and east.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

American Creek Resources Ltd. Completes Over-Subscribed Non-Brokered Private Placement Financing

American Creek Resources Ltd. Completes Over-Subscribed Non-Brokered Private Placement Financing

American Creek Resources Ltd. (TSXV: AMK) (OTCQB: ACKRF) (the "Company" or "American Creek") is pleased to announce that it has closed its over-subscribed non-brokered private placement (the "Offering'), previously announced on March 1, 2024, as increased on April 10, 2024. Under the Offering, the Company has issued 6,220,813 units for gross proceeds of $808,705.69. In connection with the Offering, the Company paid a total of $8,365.00 as finder's fees.

All securities issued under the Offering are subject to a hold period expiring August 13, 2024, in accordance with applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Gold bars.

3 Unusual Gold Uses — From Medicine to the Moon

Gold has long held the interest of investors looking for portfolio diversification, collectors on the hunt for rare pieces and fashionable people searching for accessories to complement their style.

But outside of its financial and retail applications, gold has important uses elsewhere.

According to the World Gold Council, of the 4,898.8 metric tons (MT) of gold produced in 2023, 12 percent, which works out to 297.8 MT, was consumed by the technology sector. Of that amount, 241.3 MT went toward electronics, while 47.1 MT was used in other industrial markets and 9.5 MT was allocated to dentistry.

Astral Resources (ASX:AAR)

Astral Resources


WALKER RIVER BEGINS DRILLING AT THE LAPON GOLD PROJECT

WALKER RIVER BEGINS DRILLING AT THE LAPON GOLD PROJECT

// THIS PRESS RELEASE IS NOT INTENDED FOR RELEASE OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES //

 Walker River Resources Corp. (" Walker " or the " Company ") (TSX-V: WRR ) is pleased to announce that reverse circulation ("RC") drilling has begun at the Lapon Gold Project, located in Mineral County, Nevada, 60 km SE of Yerington, NV.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

B2Gold 2024 Annual General and Special Meeting: Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firms, Glass Lewis and ISS, Recommend Shareholders Vote FOR All Proposed Items

B2Gold Corp. (TSX: BTO, NYSE AMERICAN: BTG, NSX: B2G) ("B2Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the support of Glass Lewis & Co. ("Glass Lewis") and Institutional Shareholder Services ("ISS"), who have recommended that shareholders vote FOR all proposed items to be considered at the upcoming Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") to be held on Thursday, June 20, 2024, at 2:00 p.m. (Vancouver time ).

The Meeting will be held at the Star Sapphire Ballroom at the Fairmont Pacific Rim Hotel, 1038 Canada Place, Vancouver, British Columbia, and in a virtual format conducted via live audio webcast online. The Meeting will be available to registered and non-registered shareholders and guests, and accessible via live webcast at https://web.lumiagm.com/410132572 .

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

B2Gold and Sandbox Royalties Partner to Create Versamet Royalties; B2Gold Receives $90 Million Equity Interest in Versamet

B2Gold Corp. (TSX: BTO, NYSE AMERICAN: BTG, NSX: B2G) ("B2Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a purchase and sale agreement (the "Agreement") to sell a portfolio of 10 precious and base metals royalties (the "Royalties") to Sandbox Royalties Corp. ("Sandbox"), a private, returns-focused metals royalty company (the "Transaction"). In connection with the Transaction, Sandbox has been renamed Versamet Royalties Corporation ("Versamet"). All dollar figures are in United States dollars unless otherwise indicated.

Under the terms of the Agreement, Versamet will acquire ownership of the Royalties and as consideration will issue 153.2 million common shares to B2Gold at a price of C$0.80 per share, representing an equity ownership interest in Versamet of 33.0% valued at approximately $90 million. The Royalties are comprised of the following:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Iceni Gold Limited

Further Results Extend Christmas Gift Shear

Iceni Gold Limited (ASX: ICL)(Iceni or the Company) is pleased to provide an exploration update on further work conducted on the 14 Mile Well Gold Project.

