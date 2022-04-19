The survey identified a geophysical anomaly 1.7 kilometers long by 850 meters wide characterized by high conductance.Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. is pleased to release the results of its FL-TDEM geophysical survey at its Graal nickel-copper-cobalt property in the Lac St-Jean region of Quebec.The FL-TDEM geophysical survey was completed for the Company by TMC Geophysics. The interpretation was provided by Michel ...

CCW:CA