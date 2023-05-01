Forward Water Technologies Announces Completion of Technology License with FUJIFILM Corporation

Battery MetalsInvesting News

Download our investor reports
Start Here GuidesOutlook Reports
Copyright 2023 © Dig Media Inc.

Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.
Canada Silver Cobalt Files Updated 43-101 Technical Report on its Graal Nickel & Copper Project

Canada Silver Cobalt Files Updated 43-101 Technical Report on its Graal Nickel & Copper Project

(TheNewswire)

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (TSXV:CCW) (OTC:CCWOF) (Frankfurt:4T9B) (the " Company " or " Canada Silver Cobalt ") announces that it has filed an updated National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (" NI 43-101 ") compliant technical report dated April 6, 2023 on SEDAR for its Graal Nickel & Copper Project, Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean, Québec, Canada. The updated report was prepared by Claude Duplessis P.Eng. GoldMinds Geoservices Inc. QP and Hugues Guérin Tremblay P.Geo. Laurentia Exploration Inc. QP. The report updates the NI 43-101 report dated July 4, 2022 prepared by Claude Duplessis P.Eng. GoldMinds Geoservices Inc. QP, Hugues Guérin Tremblay P.Geo. Laurentia Exploration Inc. QP and Alizée Liénard, P. Geo. Laurentia Exploration Inc . The updated NI 43-101 report recommends a work program in an amount of $500,000 on the Graal project, including a diamond drilling program for 2,000 metres

The updated technical report is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website.

About Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. recently discovered a major high-grade silver vein system at Castle East located 1.5 km from its 100%-owned, past-producing Castle Mine near Gowganda in the prolific and world-class silver-cobalt mining district of Northern Ontario. The Company has completed a 60,000 m drill program aimed at expanding the size of the deposit with an update to the resource estimate underway.

In May 2020, based on a small initial drill program, the Company published the region's first 43-101 resource estimate that contained a total of 7.56 million ounces of silver in Inferred resources, comprising very high-grade silver (8,582 grams per tonne un-cut or 250.2 oz/ton) in 27,400 tonnes of material from two sections (1A and 1B) of the Castle East Robinson Zone, beginning at a vertical depth of approximately 400 meters. Note that mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. Please refer to Canada Silver Cobalt Works Press Release May 28, 2020, for the resource estimate. Report reference: Rachidi, M. 2020, NI 43-101 Technical Report Mineral Resource Estimate for Castle East, Robinson Zone, Ontario, Canada, with an effective date of May 28, 2020, and a signature date of July 13, 2020.

The Company also has: (1) 14 battery metals properties in Northern Quebec where it has recently completed an almost 15,000-metre drill program on the Graal property and an airborne VTEM geophysical survey is being conducted at its Lowney-Lac Edouard property; and (2) the prospective 1,000-hectare Eby-Otto gold property close to Agnico Eagle's high-grade Macassa Mine near Kirkland Lake, Ontario where it is exploring in 2022.

Canada Silver Cobalt's flagship silver-cobalt Castle mine and 78 sq. km Castle Property feature strong exploration upside for silver, cobalt, nickel, gold, and copper. With underground access at the fully-owned Castle Mine, an exceptional high-grade silver discovery at Castle East, a pilot plant to produce cobalt-rich gravity concentrates, a processing facility (TTL Laboratories) in the town of Cobalt, and a proprietary hydrometallurgical process known as Re-2Ox (for the creation of technical-grade cobalt sulphate as well as nickel-manganese-cobalt (NMC) formulations), Canada Silver Cobalt is strategically positioned to become a Canadian leader in the silver-cobalt space. More information at www.canadasilvercobaltworks.com .

"Frank J. Basa"

Frank J. Basa, P. Eng.

Chief Executive Officer

For further information, contact:

Frank J. Basa, P.Eng.

Chief Executive Officer

416-625-2342

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Copyright (c) 2023 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Canada Silver Cobalt WorksTSXV:CCWBattery Metals Investing
CCW:CA
The Conversation (0)
Canada Silver Cobalt Works (TSXV:CCW)

Canada Silver Cobalt Works


Keep reading...Show less
Canada Silver Cobalt Closes First Tranche of Private Placement

Canada Silver Cobalt Closes First Tranche of Private Placement

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (TSXV: CCW) (OTCQB: CCWOF) (FSE: 4T9B) (the "Company" or "Canada Silver Cobalt") announces that the Company has closed the first tranche of a non-brokered private placement by way of issuing 6,950,000 non-flow-through units ("Units") at a price of $0.05 per Unit raising gross proceeds of $347,500. The Company will also be issuing 5,970,000 Quebec Flow-through Units ("QFT Units") at a price of $0.08 per QFT Unit raising gross proceeds $477,600 for an aggregate of $825,100.

The Company also announces that it plans to issue up to an additional 13,050,000 Units raising gross proceeds of $652,500 and 6,530,000 QFT Units raising gross proceeds of $522,400 in a second final tranche closing in the in the coming weeks. Additional finder's fees will be paid on behalf of the private placement. The private placement is subject to final TSX Venture Exchange ("Exchange") approval.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canada Silver Cobalt Reassessing Its Shillington Copper Property with Historical Drill Core Copper Grades up to 18.28 % Cu over 0.30m and as Wide as 0.50% Cu over 12.50m

Canada Silver Cobalt Reassessing Its Shillington Copper Property with Historical Drill Core Copper Grades up to 18.28 % Cu over 0.30m and as Wide as 0.50% Cu over 12.50m

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (TSXV: CCW) (OTCQB: CCWOF) (FSE: 4T9B) (the "Company" or "Canada Silver Cobalt") has decided to re-assess the value of it's fully owned Shillington Copper Property north of Castle East, near Gowganda Ontario. The Shillington Copper Property has the potential to become a valuable Copper exploration asset given the current market demand.

The Company had previously acquired the 2190-hectare Shillington Copper Property in 2020 to expand the land package and exploration potential north of Castle East given the geology and controlling structures nearby. The Company completed a ground-truthing and prospecting program in 2021 over a 2 square kilometre area and identified strong mineralization from grab and outcrop samples. The Company will plan a future exploration program to define the extent of this potential high-grade copper mineralised area.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canada Silver Cobalt Announces New Independent Board Member

Canada Silver Cobalt Announces New Independent Board Member

(TheNewswire)

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (TSXV:CCW) (OTC:CCWOF) (Frankfurt:4T9B) (the "Company" or "Canada Silver Cobalt") is pleased to announce the appointment of Ronald Goguen, Sr. to the Company's Board of Directors

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canada Silver Cobalt Receives Permits to Follow Up on Near-Surface 4,710 g/t Silver and 24.95 g/t Gold Intersections

Canada Silver Cobalt Receives Permits to Follow Up on Near-Surface 4,710 g/t Silver and 24.95 g/t Gold Intersections

(TheNewswire)

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.

Coquitlam, BC TheNewswire - March 6, 2023 Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (TSXV:CCW) (OTC:CCWOF) (Frankfurt:4T9B) (the "Company" or "Canada Silver Cobalt") has received new permits to allow follow-up drilling and outcrop stripping on the shallow gold and silver mineralization at Castle East.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canada Silver Cobalt to Participate and Present at PDAC 2023

Canada Silver Cobalt to Participate and Present at PDAC 2023

(TheNewswire)

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.

Coquitlam, BC TheNewswire - March 1, 2023 Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (TSXV:CCW) (OTC:CCWOF) (Frankfurt:4T9B) (the "Company" or "Canada Silver Cobalt") is pleased to announce it will participate and present at the PDAC 2023 Conference in Toronto from March 5 to March 8, 2023 and welcomes the opportunity to meet with investors to discuss recent developments and plans for the Company.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
LithiumBank Appoints Strategy and M&A Executive Formerly at Shell, Citigroup and McKinsey Ekaterina Zotova as New Director and Announces AGM Results

LithiumBank Appoints Strategy and M&A Executive Formerly at Shell, Citigroup and McKinsey Ekaterina Zotova as New Director and Announces AGM Results

LithiumBank Resources Corp. ( TSX-V: LBNK ) ( OTCQX: LBNKF) (" LithiumBank " or the " Company ") a lithium development company focused on lithium-enriched brine projects in Western Canada, announces the voting results from its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the " Meeting "), held on April 27, 2023, including the appointment of Katya Zotova to the Board of Directors of the Company.

Ms. Zotova spent 25 years in strategy and corporate finance, private equity and investment banking across Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia and the Americas. Ms. Zotova is currently an Advisor on Energy Transition, Infrastructure and Industrials at Antler VC Fund and a non executive director for Harland & Wolff plc. Prior to joining Antler, Ms. Zotova led Investment Banking Coverage for Corporates across Europe, Middle East and Africa for Mizuho International plc, acted as a Senior Advisor on M&A and Private Equity for McKinsey & Co and was a non executive director for Vedanta Resources plc where she chaired the Sustainability Committee. Prior to McKinsey, Ms. Zotova led direct investments at L1 Energy / Pamplona Capital LLP, ran the International Acquisitions and Divestments group for Energy Investment Banking at Citigroup and held a number of strategy and M&A roles at Shell plc. During the course of her career, Ms. Zotova lived and worked in the Netherlands, USA, UK, UAE, South Africa and Russia.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Power Nickel Inc. to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com May 2nd, 2023

Power Nickel Inc. to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com May 2nd, 2023

Power Nickel Inc. (the "Company" or "Power Nickel") (TSX-V: PNPN, OTCBB: PNPNF, Frankfurt: IVVI), today announced that Terry Lynch, CEO, will present live at the Battery and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference, hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on May 2nd, 2023.

DATE : May 2nd, 2023
TIME: Live 2:00pm to 2:30pm ET
LINK: https://bit.ly/44jNv83
Available for 1x1 meetings: May 2nd, and 4th from 12:00pm-5:00pm ET

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Largo Announces the Appointment of Andrea Weinberg to its Board of Directors

Largo Inc. ("Largo" or the "Company") (TSX: LGO) (NASDAQ: LGO) announces today that Andrea Weinberg has been appointed as an independent director to the Company's Board of Directors ("Board").

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230501005274/en/

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
TINONE ENGAGES ITG FOR MARKET MAKING SERVICES

TINONE ENGAGES ITG FOR MARKET MAKING SERVICES

TinOne Resources Inc. (TSXV: TORC) (OTCQB: TORCF) ( Frankfurt : 57Z0) (" TinOne " or the " Company ") reports that subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the " TSX-V "), it has engaged the services of Independent Trading Group (ITG), Inc. (" ITG ") to provide services as a market maker in accordance with the policies of the TSX-V.

TinOne Resources Corp. Logo (CNW Group/TinOne Resources Corp.)

Under the agreement, ITG will receive compensation of CAD$4 ,500 per month, payable monthly in advance. The agreement is for an initial term of three months and will renew for additional one-month terms unless terminated. The agreement may be terminated by either party with 30 days' notice. There are no performance factors contained in the agreement and ITG will not receive shares or options as compensation. ITG and the Company are unrelated and unaffiliated entities and at the time of the agreement, neither ITG nor its principals have an interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of the Company .

About Independent Trading Group

Independent Trading Group (ITG) Inc. is a Toronto based IIROC dealer-member that specializes in market making, liquidity provision, agency execution, ultra-low latency connectivity, and bespoke algorithmic trading solutions. Established in 1992, with a focus on market structure, execution and trading, ITG has leveraged its own proprietary technology to deliver high quality liquidity provision and execution services to a broad array of public issuers and institutional investors.

About Independent Trading Group (ITG)

ITG is an independent, privately held broker-dealer based in Toronto, Ont., that provides a wide range of financial and investment services, and is registered with the Canadian Securities Exchange, NEO, Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX-V along with the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC).

About TinOne

TinOne is a TSX Venture Exchange listed Canadian public company with a high-quality portfolio of tin, tin/tungsten and lithium projects in the Tier 1 mining jurisdictions of Tasmania and New South Wales, Australia . The Company controls some of the most important tin districts in Tasmania , including Aberfoyle , Rattler Range and Great Pyramid and is focussed on advancing its highly prospective portfolio. TinOne is supported by Inventa Capital Corp.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE TinOne Resources Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2023/28/c7769.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Largo to Release First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on May 10, 2023

Largo Inc. ("Largo" or the "Company") (TSX: LGO) (NASDAQ: LGO) will release its first quarter 2023 financial results on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 after the close of market trading. Additionally, the Company will host a webcast and conference call to discuss its first quarter 2023 results and updates on Thursday, May 11 at 1:00 p.m. ET.

To join the conference call without operator assistance, you may register and enter your phone number at https://emportal.ink/40oF5sO to receive an instant automated call back.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Beyond Minerals Announces Flow-Through Share Offering for Gross Proceeds of up to $2 Million

Beyond Minerals Announces Flow-Through Share Offering for Gross Proceeds of up to $2 Million

Beyond Minerals Inc. (CSE: BY) (OTCQB: BYDMF) (the "Company" or "Beyond Minerals") is pleased to announce a proposed non-brokered private placement of up to 4,000,000 common shares of the Company that will qualify as "flow-through shares" (within the meaning of subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the "Flow-Through Shares") at a price of $0.50 per share for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $2,000,000 (the "Offering").

The gross proceeds from the Offering will be used by the Company to incur eligible "Canadian exploration expenses" that will qualify as "flow-through critical mineral mining expenditures" as such terms are defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the "Qualifying Expenditures") related to the Company's projects in Ontario. All Qualifying Expenditures will be renounced in favour of the subscribers of the Flow-Through Shares effective December 31, 2023.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Exceptional Thick, High-Grade Results From New Phase Of Drilling At Never Never

IGO Limited Farm-In And JV Agreement Henderson Nickel - Lithium Project

Numerous High-Grade, Shallow Hits Up To 35g/t Highlight Potential For Substantial Resource Growth

Acquisition: CBH To Acquire Transformative James Bay And Northwest Ontario Lithium Properties

Related News

Lithium Investing

IGO Limited Farm-In And JV Agreement Henderson Nickel - Lithium Project

Gold Investing

Numerous High-Grade, Shallow Hits Up To 35g/t Highlight Potential For Substantial Resource Growth

Lithium Investing

Acquisition: CBH To Acquire Transformative James Bay And Northwest Ontario Lithium Properties

Lithium Investing

Power Secures Strong Strategic Investment To Drive Lithium Strategy

Resource Investing

Cobalt And Gold Project Acquisitions Expand Queensland Holdings

rare earth investing

Makuutu Phase 5 Drill Program Approved To Commence

×