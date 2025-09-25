Canada One Reviews Property Acquisition Opportunities

Canada One Reviews Property Acquisition Opportunities

Canada One Mining Corp. (TSXV: CONE) (OTC Pink: COMCF) (FSE: AU31) ("Canada One" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it is reviewing property acquisition opportunities within the Princeton and broader Quesnel Trough area in British Columbia.

Peter Berdusco, President and CEO of the Company commented: "The Quesnel Trough remains one of Canada's premier copper belts, and we see room to expand our land package with assets that meet our technical thresholds. We'll remain selective and cost-conscious, prioritizing properties that can complement our Flagship Copper Dome Project, accelerate our path to meaningful catalysts, and further entrench our footprint in the area."

About The Copper Dome Project

The Project lies within the lower portion of the Quesnel Trough porphyry belt, a well-established mining district. The belt extends north from the Copper Mountain Mine, through the Elk, Brenda, Craigmont, Highland Valley, and New Afton mines. Past exploration on the Property has identified the presence of copper, palladium, and gold mineralization. Multiple mineralized zones have been discovered on the Property to date. Excellent infrastructure provides year-round access with low-cost exploration and low jurisdictional risk.

Amended Agreement

The investor relations and corporate development agreement with Rob Christl Consulting, first announced July 4th, 2025 has been amended. The bonus clause has been removed. In addition, the agreement will automatically renew at the one-year anniversary date on a month-to-month basis, under the same terms, if there are any changes to the agreement, it will be subject to the prior approval of the TSXV. The Company will pre-approve all expenses by Rob Christl Consulting.

About Canada One

Canada One is a junior resource exploration company operating in Canada. From exploration to discovery, to resource development, the Company is focused on creating growth and generating value for its investors and communities as it meets the growing global demand for critical metals. Copper Dome is the Company's flagship project with its northern border situated 1.5km from the operating Copper Mountain Mine deposits.

Contact Us

For further information, interested parties are encouraged to visit the Company's website at www.canadaonemining.com, or contact the Company by email at info@canadaonemining.com, or by phone at 1.877.844.4661.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of

Canada One Mining Corp.

Peter Berdusco
President
Chief Executive Officer
Interim Chief Financial Officer

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, without limitation, statements relating to the future operating or financial performance of the Company, are forward looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible", and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions, or results "will", "may", "could", or "should" occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements in this press release relate to, among other things: statements relating to the anticipated timing thereof and the intended use of proceeds. Actual future results may differ materially. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions and projections on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the respective parties, are inherently subject to significant business, technical, economic, and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and the parties have made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation: the timing, completion and delivery of the referenced assessments and analysis. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release concerning these times. Except as required by law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.

TSX Venture Exchange Disclaimer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/267963

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Canada One MiningCONE:CCTSXV:CONEBase Metals Investing
CONE:CC
Canada One Mining
Sign up to get your FREE

Canada One Mining Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Canada One Mining

Canada One Mining

Canada One Mining Corp is engaged in exploration of its resource properties in British Columbia. The company operates in a single segment which is Mineral exploration.

Canada One Mining Corp is engaged in exploration of its resource properties in British Columbia. The company operates in a single segment which is Mineral exploration.

Canada One Provides Review of Exploration at Haul Road Zone, Copper Dome Project

Canada One Provides Review of Exploration at Haul Road Zone, Copper Dome Project

Canada One Mining Corp. (TSXV: CONE) (OTC Pink: COMCF) (FSE: AU31) ("Canada One" or the "Company") is pleased to provide a review of exploration at the Haul Road Zone on its 100% owned Copper Dome Project, ("Copper Dome", "Project" or "Property"), Princeton B.C.

HAUL ROAD ZONE HIGHLIGHTS

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canada One Commences 2025 Field Work Program at Flagship, Copper Dome Project

Canada One Commences 2025 Field Work Program at Flagship, Copper Dome Project

Canada One Mining Corp. (TSXV: CONE) (OTC Pink: COMCF) (FSE: AU31) ("Canada One" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the launch of its 2025 field exploration program at its flagship Copper Dome Project ("Copper Dome", "Property" or "Project"), located 18 km south of Princeton, British Columbia.

2025 FIELD WORK PROGRAM HIGHLIGHTS

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bold Ventures Provides Update at Burchell Gold Copper Project and Ring of Fire News

Bold Ventures Provides Update at Burchell Gold Copper Project and Ring of Fire News

Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV: BOL,OTC:BVLDF) (the "Company" or "Bold") is pleased to provide an update of activities at its Burchell Gold Copper project, 100 km west of Thunder Bay, Ontario, and Koper Lake in the Ring of Fire, Ontario.

Burchell Gold Copper Project

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Myoff Creek Preliminary Aeromagnetic and Radiometric Survey

Myoff Creek Preliminary Aeromagnetic and Radiometric Survey

AuKing Mining (AKN:AU) has announced Myoff Creek Preliminary Aeromagnetic and Radiometric Survey

Download the PDF here.

Forge Resources (CSE: FRG)

Forge Resources Advances La Estrella Coal Project with Key Heavy Equipment for Automated Operations

Forge Resources Corp. (CSE: FRG) (OTCQB: FRGGF) (FSE: 5YZ) ("FRG" or the "Company") is pleased to announce continued progress at its fully permitted La Estrella Coal Project in Santander, Colombia, highlighted by the arrival of key heavy equipment to support automated, mechanized operations and major advancements in camp construction for its expanding underground mining workforce.

PJ Murphy, CEO of Forge Resources, states:

Keep reading...Show less
Sean Roosen and John Burzynski Join Falco as Special Advisors

Sean Roosen and John Burzynski Join Falco as Special Advisors

Falco Resources Ltd. (TSX.V: FPC) (" Falco " or the " Corporation ") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Sean Roosen and Mr. John Burzynski as Special Advisors to Falco's Management and Board of Directors (the " Board ") in respect of marketing, financing and project development strategies. Since 2014, both have been closely involved with Falco's flagship Horne 5 Project, located in Rouyn-Noranda, Québec (the " Horne 5 Project " or the " Project ") through their various roles within the Osisko group of companies. They also bring a long-standing working relationship of more than a decade with Mr. Luc Lessard, President and CEO of Falco. Under their leadership, the Osisko group of companies successfully raised over $5.0 billion in capital to advance mining assets across the development spectrum.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
T2 Metals Commences Exploration at Shanghai Gold-Silver Project in Yukon's Tombstone Gold Belt

T2 Metals Commences Exploration at Shanghai Gold-Silver Project in Yukon's Tombstone Gold Belt

Immediate Follow Up of Highest Priority Gold and Silver Targets

T2 Metals Corp. (TSXV: TWO,OTC:TWOSF) (OTCQB: TWOSF) (WKN: A2DR6E) ("T2 Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce commencement of fieldwork at the Shanghai gold-silver project in the Mayo Mining District, Yukon Territory, Canada. Shanghai covers 27.4 sq km, lies 12 km west of Hecla Mining's Keno Hill silver mine, and is midway between the AurMac, Eagle and Raven intrusion-related gold deposits.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Prismo Metals Receives High Ag and Cu Samples at Silver King with Multiple Overlimit Assays Pending.

Prismo Metals Receives High Ag and Cu Samples at Silver King with Multiple Overlimit Assays Pending.

(TheNewswire)

Vancouver, British Columbia, September 24th, 2025 TheNewswire - Prismo Metals Inc. (the " Company ") (CSE: PRIZ,OTC:PMOMF) (OTCQB: PMOMF) is pleased to report that it has received preliminary assay results for the first batch of twenty-three samples taken at its Silver King project located in Arizona. This assay data highlights the different types of mineralization identified in the Company's news releases of August 28 th and September 15 th 2025 (Figure 1).

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Canada One Mining
Sign up to get your FREE

Canada One Mining Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Initial Drill Results at Orom-Cross Highlight High Grade Shallow Zones

AFDG - Embracing US strategy, acquisition of Butembo copper deposit in the DRC. Copper added to draft list of US strategic minerals

Fortune Minerals Announces David Massola Has Rejoined the Company as Vice President Business Development

Locksley Names Industry Veterans CEO and COO to Fast-Track its US Mine-to-Market Effort

Related News

graphite investing

Initial Drill Results at Orom-Cross Highlight High Grade Shallow Zones

copper investing

AFDG - Embracing US strategy, acquisition of Butembo copper deposit in the DRC. Copper added to draft list of US strategic minerals

Battery Metals Investing

Fortune Minerals Announces David Massola Has Rejoined the Company as Vice President Business Development

Precious Metals Investing

Locksley Names Industry Veterans CEO and COO to Fast-Track its US Mine-to-Market Effort

Precious Metals Investing

NevGold Releases Significant Oxide Gold-Antimony Results: 11.41 g/t AuEq Over 6.1 Meters Within 2.19 g/t AuEq Over 56.4 Meters at the Limousine Butte Project, Nevada

Precious Metals Investing

1911 Gold Commences Underground Drill Program at True North Gold Project

Energy Investing

Blue Sky Uranium Announces Registration of Mining Rights Transfer for Ivana Uranium-Vanadium Project, Argentina