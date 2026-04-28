Campbell Global Closes Acquisition of Sandpiper Forest in Louisiana

-features ~30,000 productive acres of commercial timberland-

Campbell Global, a J.P. Morgan company and a leading global investment manager focused on forestland, today announced it has closed the acquisition of Sandpiper Forest, a high-quality timberland asset in Louisiana. This transaction expands Campbell Global's footprint across the U.S. South and reinforces the firm's commitment to sustainable forest management and long-term value creation for its investors.

"We're pleased to rejoin the sustainable forestry community in Louisiana with the acquisition of this prime timberland asset. The property complements our growing portfolio across the U.S. South and is well positioned in a robust market area to deliver long-term value for our investors," said Stephen Levesque, Managing Director of Forest Operations for Campbell Global.

Sandpiper Forest: High-Quality, Sustainably Managed Timberland in a Robust Market

  • Scale and location: Sandpiper Forest comprises approximately 29,760 productive acres (~12,043 hectares) of commercial timberland located across Louisiana, positioning the asset to serve a diversified demand base with several mills in proximity within one of the stronger forest products markets in the U.S. South. This market features diverse solid wood and engineered products manufacturing facilities, strong pulpwood demand, and emerging forest biomass technologies.

  • Stewardship and certification: The property is 100% certified to Sustainable Forestry Initiative (SFI) standards, underscoring Campbell Global's commitment to sustainable management.

  • Water resources and habitat: Sandpiper Forest includes approximately 5,703 acres (~2,308 hectares) of streamside management zones and 12 acres of beaver ponds, with 202 miles of protected streams on the property—42 miles of ephemeral, 128 miles of intermittent, and 32 miles of perennial streams—creating a mosaic of diverse wildlife habitats that support species such as alligator snapping turtles and Calcasieu Creek crawfish.

  • Timber resources: The property supports approximately 2.1 million trees of different ages and species, including 1.8 million loblolly pine and roughly 63,000 sweetgum, with scattered white oak, elm, and shortleaf pine across the landscape.

  • Economic impact and alternative revenues: Future operations are expected to provide living-wage employment opportunities for local residents in rural communities and to support local mill operations across the region, with potential for alternative revenue sources.

Campbell Global has decades of experience operating in Louisiana and the broader U.S. South. The firm's on-the-ground teams and forestry professionals are well positioned to manage Sandpiper Forest to the highest operational and sustainability standards, while optimizing for timber yield, habitat protection, and long-term asset value.

About Campbell Global

Campbell Global, a J.P. Morgan Company, is a leading global investment manager focused on forestland, with headquarters in Portland, Oregon. With over four decades of experience, Campbell Global has managed more than 5 million acres worldwide for pension funds, foundations, family offices, and other institutional investors. As of December 31, 2025, the firm oversees $10.9 billion in assets and 1.5 million acres globally, supported by approximately 140 employees.

In March 2025, Campbell Global closed its Forest & Climate Solutions Fund II, raising $1.5 billion—the largest private timberland investment fundraise to date. Including separate account mandates, total capital raised for the strategy reached $2.3 billion.

About J.P. Morgan Asset Management

J.P. Morgan Asset Management, with assets under management of $4.3 trillion (as of 3/31/2026), is a global leader in investment management. J.P. Morgan Asset Management's clients include institutions, retail investors and high net worth individuals in every major market throughout the world. J.P. Morgan Asset Management offers global investment management in equities, fixed income, real estate, hedge funds, private equity and liquidity. For more information, visit: www.jpmorgan.com/am

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) is a leading financial services firm based in the United States of America ("U.S."), with operations worldwide. JPMorganChase had $4.9 trillion in assets and $364 billion in stockholders' equity as of March 31, 2026. The Firm is a leader in investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing and asset management. Under the J.P. Morgan and Chase brands, the Firm serves millions of customers in the U.S., and many of the world's most prominent corporate, institutional and government clients globally. Information about JPMorgan Chase & Co. is available at www.jpmorganchase.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/campbell-global-closes-acquisition-of-sandpiper-forest-in-louisiana-302755796.html

SOURCE J.P. Morgan Asset Management

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

jpmorgan & chase coJPMnyse:jpmfintech investing
JPM
The Conversation (0)
Sirona Biochem CEO Quarterly Update

Sirona Biochem CEO Quarterly Update

Sirona Biochem Corp . (TSX-V: SBM) (FSE: ZSB) (OTC: SRBCF) (" Sirona ") is pleased to provide the following update to shareholders. Dear shareholders, We provide this update with conviction that value-driving developments ahead will open a new chapter in Sirona's history. Admittedly, we expected... Keep Reading...
rodan and fields animal testing

/R E P E A T -- Sirona Biochem CEO Quarterly Update Q2 2021/

Sirona Biochem Corp . (TSXV: SBM) (FSE: ZSB) (OTC: SRBCF) (" Sirona ") is pleased to provide the following update to shareholders. Dear shareholders, We are providing this update along with our quarterly results. We will continue to provide an update each quarter and will update our milestone... Keep Reading...
Sirona Biochem CEO Quarterly Update Q2 2021

Sirona Biochem CEO Quarterly Update Q2 2021

Sirona Biochem Corp . (TSXV: SBM) (FSE: ZSB) (OTC: SRBCF) (" Sirona ") is pleased to provide the following update to shareholders. Dear shareholders, We are providing this update along with our quarterly results. We will continue to provide an update each quarter and will update our milestone... Keep Reading...
/R E P E A T -- Sirona Biochem CEO Quarterly Update Q1 2021/

/R E P E A T -- Sirona Biochem CEO Quarterly Update Q1 2021/

Sirona Biochem Corp . (TSXV: SBM) (FSE: ZSB) (OTC: SRBCF) (" Sirona ") is pleased to provide the following update to shareholders. We continue to make substantial progress with core deliverables. TFC-1067 Rodan + Fields (R+F) is completing the final stages in preparation to launch one of their... Keep Reading...
Sirona Biochem CEO Quarterly Update Q1 2021

Sirona Biochem CEO Quarterly Update Q1 2021

Sirona Biochem Corp . (TSXV: SBM) (FSE: ZSB) (OTC: SRBCF) (" Sirona ") is pleased to provide the following update to shareholders. We continue to make substantial progress with core deliverables. TFC-1067 Rodan + Fields (R+F) is completing the final stages in preparation to launch one of their... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces 2025 Annual Financial Results

AmeriTrust Announces 2025 Annual Financial Results

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / April 22, 2026 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT,OTC:AMTFF)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZVA) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform targeting automotive finance, is announcing that it has filed its audited Consolidated Financial... Keep Reading...

Charles Schwab's Money Talk Personal Finance Column Expands Bench of Expert Voices

Three new Certified Financial Planners ® join the column's roster of experts creating real-life financial education insight Charles Schwab today announced the addition of three new Certified Financial Planners® to Money Talk, Schwab's personal finance column designed to help everyday Americans... Keep Reading...

Climate Global and Moody's Power the First Index and ETF of Climate-Resilient REITs

Climate Global and Exchange Traded Concepts announced the Climate Global Climate-Resilient REIT Index ETF (Ticker: CLIM), an exchange-traded fund designed to provide exposure to U.S. equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) while systematically incorporating insurance-grade climate and... Keep Reading...

T. ROWE PRICE OHA SELECT PRIVATE CREDIT FUND ANNOUNCES DECEMBER 31, 2025 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND DECLARED TOTAL DISTRIBUTIONS OF $0.69 PER SHARE IN Q4 2025

T. Rowe Price OHA Select Private Credit Fund (the "Company" or "OCREDIT") today reported financial results and total distributions of $0.69 per share for the quarter ended December 31, 2025. As private credit remains a key driver of financing solutions within credit markets, OCREDIT closed the... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Provides Corporate Update

AmeriTrust Provides Corporate Update

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / March 11, 2026 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT,OTC:AMTFF)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZVA) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform targeting automotive finance is pleased to provide an update of corporate activities since the... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Financial Technologies (TSXV:AMT)

AmeriTrust Financial Technologies: Unlocking Opportunity in Used Vehicle Leasing

Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Winston Tailings Project: Batch 4 Assay Results

LaFleur Minerals Acquires McKenzie East Gold Project Expanding Val-d'Or Gold Portfolio; Advances Aggressive Drilling at Swanson Gold Project

Angkor Resources Increases its Interest to 75% on Block VIII Oil & Gas License in Cambodia

Red Metal Induced Polarization Survey Underway at Carrizal Property

Related News

gold investing

Winston Tailings Project: Batch 4 Assay Results

gold investing

Ecuador Inks US$1.7 Billion Deal with CMOC to Develop Los Cangrejos Gold Project

blockchain investing

Hyperscale Data Adds Silver to Treasury as Part of Strategic Reserve Plan

precious metals investing

LaFleur Minerals Acquires McKenzie East Gold Project Expanding Val-d'Or Gold Portfolio; Advances Aggressive Drilling at Swanson Gold Project

oil and gas investing

Angkor Resources Increases its Interest to 75% on Block VIII Oil & Gas License in Cambodia

base metals investing

Red Metal Induced Polarization Survey Underway at Carrizal Property

battery metals investing

SAGA Metals Reports Assays from R-0027 to R-0029 with Intercepts Including 53.02% Fe2O3, 6.46% TiO2, 0.441% V2O5 from 2026 Drilling at Trapper South, Radar Critical Minerals Project in Labrador