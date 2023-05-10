Lithium Producers Livent and Allkem Ink US$10.6 Billion Mega Merger Deal

Energy Investing News

Cameco Announces Election of Directors

Cameco (TSX: CCO; NYSE: CCJ) has announced the election of nine board members at its annual meeting held on May 10, 2023.

Shareholders elected board members Ian Bruce, Daniel Camus, Don Deranger, Catherine Gignac, Tim Gitzel, Jim Gowans, Kathryn Jackson, Don Kayne and Leontine van Leeuwen-Atkins.

Voting Results for Cameco Directors

Nominee

Votes For

% Votes For

Votes Against

% Votes Against

Ian Bruce

56,262,665

98.53%

841,348

1.47%

Daniel Camus

55,920,322

97.93%

1,183,691

2.07%

Don Deranger

55,953,179

97.98%

1,150,834

2.02%

Catherine Gignac

50,873,795

89.09%

6,230,218

10.91%

Tim Gitzel

56,626,709

99.16%

477,305

0.84%

Jim Gowans

54,246,870

95.00%

2,857,143

5.00%

Kathryn Jackson

56,462,949

98.88%

641,064

1.12%

Don Kayne

53,903,815

94.40%

3,200,198

5.60%

Leontine van Leeuwen-Atkins

56,537,453

99.01%

566,560

0.99%

Profile

Cameco is one of the largest global providers of the uranium fuel needed to energize a clean-air world. Our competitive position is based on our controlling ownership of the world's largest high-grade reserves and low-cost operations. Utilities around the world rely on our nuclear fuel products to generate safe, reliable, carbon-free nuclear power. Our shares trade on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges. Our head office is in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan.

Investor inquiries:
Rachelle Girard
306-956-6403
rachelle_girard@cameco.com

Media inquiries:
Veronica Baker
306-385-5541
veronica_baker@cameco.com

Cameco
CCO:CA,CCJ
Cameco and Energoatom Agree on Commercial Terms to Supply Ukraine's Full Natural UF6 Needs through 2035

Cameco and Energoatom Agree on Commercial Terms to Supply Ukraine's Full Natural UF6 Needs through 2035

SE NNEGC Energoatom (Energoatom), Ukraine's state-owned nuclear energy utility, and Cameco Corporation (Cameco) (TSX: CCO; NYSE: CCJ), one of the largest global producers of uranium fuel based in Canada, have reached agreement on commercial terms for a major supply contract for Cameco to provide sufficient volumes of natural uranium hexafluoride, or UF 6 (consisting of uranium and conversion services), to meet Ukraine's full nuclear fuel needs through 2035. Key commercial terms, such as pricing mechanism, volume and tenor, have been agreed to, but the contract is subject to finalization, which is anticipated in the first quarter of 2023.

"Energoatom will keep working on achieving the energy independence of Ukraine. The development of cooperation between companies in the production and supply of nuclear materials and nuclear fuel is one of the most important conditions for the further safe functioning of our domestic nuclear power generation," said Petro Kotin, President of Energoatom.

Cameco and Brookfield Renewable Form Strategic Partnership to Acquire Westinghouse Electric Company

Cameco and Brookfield Renewable Form Strategic Partnership to Acquire Westinghouse Electric Company

Currency: U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated

  • Westinghouse is an industry leader with a strong market position across the nuclear value chain
  • Nuclear power expected to see significant growth driven by energy security and decarbonization trends
  • Acquisition will provide opportunities to generate value and grow the business globally

Cameco Corporation ("Cameco") (NYSE: CCJ; TSX: CCO) and Brookfield Renewable Partners ("Brookfield Renewable") (NYSE: BEP, BEPC; TSX: BEP.UN, BEPC), together with its institutional partners ("the consortium"), are forming a strategic partnership to acquire Westinghouse Electric Company ("Westinghouse"), one of the world's largest nuclear services businesses.

Baselode Energy

Baselode Intersects Best Drill Hole To Date, 25 Metres From Surface

  • AK22-051 intersected 2,320 cps over 30.1 m starting at 27.0 m drill hole depth, ranks as the best drill hole on the project, and includes six separate intervals of >10,000 cps*
  • AK22-047 intersected 5,229 cps over 7.35 m at 140.65 m , ranks as second-best drill hole on the project, and includes eight separate intervals of >10,000 cps

Baselode Energy Corp. (TSXV: FIND) (OTCQB: BSENF) (" Baselode " or the " Company ") is pleased to provide an update on the ongoing 20,000 metre diamond drilling program (the " Program ") on the ACKIO high-grade uranium discovery (" ACKIO "), Hook project (" Hook "), Athabasca Basin area (the " Basin "), northern Saskatchewan ( see Figure 1 and Table 1 ).

"We continue to hit mineralization at the overburden contact; within 25 m from surface. The mineralization from AK22-051 is the shallowest being drilled in the Basin. This rarity of near-surface mineralization with high levels of radioactivity sets Baselode apart from our peers as there's no other recent discovery this close to surface. Near-surface mineralization has been a key characteristic required for numerous Basin deposits going into production as open pit mines. Holes AK22-051 and AK22-047 are substantially the two best drill holes on ACKIO to date in terms of continuously elevated radioactivity. They also have the highest average levels of radioactivity, and each includes multiple discrete intersections with greater than 10,000 cps. We're excited to see ACKIO grow with near-surface mineralization, including consistently higher levels of radioactivity. AK22-051 remains open in all directions and AK22-047 remains open to the east," said James Sykes , CEO, President and Director of Baselode.

Denison Reports Financial and Operational Results for Q1 2023

Denison Mines (CNW Group/Denison Mines Corp.)

Denison Mines Corp. ('Denison' or the 'Company') (TSX: DML) (NYSE American: DNN) today filed its Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements and Management's Discussion & Analysis ('MD&A') for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 . Both documents will be available on the Company's website at www.denisonmines.com , SEDAR (at www.sedar.com ) and EDGAR (at www.sec.govedgar.shtml ). The highlights provided below are derived from these documents and should be read in conjunction with them. All amounts in this release are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated. View PDF version

_Forum Energy Metals - president and CEO Richard Mazur, and vice-president of exploration Dr. Rebecca Hunter

Forum Energy Metals Optimistic About Potential of Thelon Basin for Uranium Exploration

Forum Energy Metals (TSXV:FMC,OTCQB:FDCFF) President and CEO Richard Mazur and Vice President of Exploration Dr. Rebecca Hunter believe the company’s Nunavut uranium project in the Thelon Basin hosts deposits similar to what can be found in the Athabasca Basin.

“The Thelon Basin is a large sandstone basin, just like the Athabasca, so more or less it’s the same type, and it’s also the same age — 1.7 billion years old. And they overlie … the basement rocks, underneath the sandstone basin; they’re of similar age too, and character," Dr. Hunter explained.

“And the largest and the most important similarity is that you have these large fault zones, and it’s the fault zones that channel the fluids and precipitate uranium, and the Thelon Basin has very similar structures that the Athabasca does.”

thorium periodic symbol

Are Thorium Reactors the Future of Nuclear Energy? (Updated 2023)

The world’s energy needs are expected to skyrocket thanks to population growth and higher demand from developing nations, making thorium reactors increasingly appealing.

Nuclear energy is considered by some to be green energy because it does not produce direct carbon dioxide emissions, unlike fossil fuels, which contribute to air and water pollution.

Over the last decade, more countries have turned to nuclear as an energy source, integrating it into their energy grids, specifically to produce electricity. According to the World Nuclear Association (WNA), “there are about 440 nuclear power reactors operating in 32 countries plus Taiwan," providing about 10 percent of the world's electricity. Another 60 power reactors are currently under construction in 15 countries.

Aura Energy

Aura Successfully Completes A$10 Million Placement To Support Its Project Readiness And Growth Strategy

Aura Energy Limited (ASX: AEE, AIM: AURA) (“Aura” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that it has received firm commitments to raise A$10 million via the placement of approximately 54.05 million new fully paid ordinary shares (“New Shares”) at an offer price of A$0.185 per New Share (“Placement”).

Cosa Resources (CSE:COSA)

Cosa Resources Announces Acquisition of Astro Uranium Exploration Property in the Eastern Athabasca Basin

Cosa Resources Corp. (CSE: COSA ) (“ Cosa Resources ” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the acquisition of the 100% owned Astro uranium exploration property in the Eastern Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.

Highlights

Ur-Energy Releases 2023 Q1 Results

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSE American:URG)(TSX:URE) (the "Company" or "Ur-Energy") has filed the Company's Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.govedgar.shtml and with Canadian securities authorities at www.sedar.com

Ur-Energy CEO, John Cash said, "The first quarter of 2023 will go down as one of the snowiest in Wyoming's recorded history. Despite the weather, our team is successfully advancing Lost Creek to production with a targeted ramp up of Header House 2-4 in the second quarter of this year which will be followed by the remaining header houses in Mine Unit 2. With these advances at Lost Creek, we look forward to returning to production operations sufficient to deliver to our customers under our term sales agreements.

