Calix Welcomes Juergen Lindner as Chief Marketing Officer

With decades of experience leading global technology organizations, including driving ServiceNow's agentic AI innovation, Juergen brings deep expertise in product, go-to-market, and business transformation as Calix extends the value of its AI-native platform for service providers and adjacent markets
Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX,OTC:CLXLF) today announced that Juergen Lindner has been appointed Calix chief marketing officer to lead its marketing organization. As a proven operator with extensive experience scaling software businesses, Juergen joins Calix at a pivotal moment as customers leverage secure agentic capabilities of the Calix One ™ platform to deliver predictable outcomes, increase operational leverage, and accelerate growth. Across leadership roles at SAP, Oracle, and ServiceNow, Juergen has built and scaled global marketing organizations that have helped customers navigate industry-defining technology transitions and drive measurable business outcomes.
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Juergen Lindner, Calix Chief Marketing Officer
Juergen Lindner, chief marketing officer at Calix, said: "Access to AI by itself is no longer a durable advantage. The ability to turn AI into outcomes is. Throughout my career, I've seen transformative technologies create enormous opportunity, but winning companies are those obsessed with customer outcomes and relentless in execution. AI is no different. It requires the right architecture, governance, and operational foundation to deliver measurable impact. Calix has built that foundation, backed by years of innovation and deeply trusted customer and partner relationships. I'm excited to build on that strength—making our value even clearer, accelerating the impact we deliver, and helping more customers realize the full potential of Calix One."
Calix One unifies appliances, cloud, and software through the Calix Agent Workforce ™ workflow engine. With strategic partners such as Google Cloud , Calix is extending the value of its platform across service providers and adjacent markets.
Michael Weening, president and chief executive officer at Calix, said: "As agentic AI continues to advance at an incredible pace, what got us here will not get us where we are going. Juergen brings firsthand experience helping one of the world's most influential software companies navigate technology transitions and adapt AI strategy into growth. His leadership will be invaluable as we build on our 15-year digital transformation journey and $2 billion investment to create Calix One, incorporating a secure and predictable engine for agentic workflows with Calix Agent Workforce. This positions us to enable every customer to lead the AI era. We welcome Juergen to Calix and look forward to what we will accomplish together as we help customers transform their businesses, expand our market opportunity, and create lasting value for our partners, team members, and shareholders."
Read more about the Calix Executive Leadership Team .
About Calix
Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX,OTC:CLXLF) is an AI platform company that enables service providers to transform their operations and accelerate delivery of differentiated experiences—so they can compete and win in the markets and communities they serve.
Through the AI-native Calix One platform, service providers can securely and privately activate agentic-AI alongside their human teams to acquire new subscribers, grow existing subscriber revenue, and build loyalty across residential, business, municipal, and MDU markets. More than 1,200 customers of all sizes leverage the Calix One platform, which has evolved over 15 years at an investment of more than $2 billion.
Calix innovation cycles are underpinned by a strong financial balance sheet and a people‑first culture that routinely earns broad industry recognition—winning 81 culture and innovation awards since 2025 alone, as well as Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For® in 2026.
This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based upon management's current expectations and are inherently uncertain. Forward-looking statements are based upon information available to us as of the date of this release, and we assume no obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking statement to reflect any event or circumstance after the date of this release, except as required by law. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from current expectations based on risks and uncertainties affecting Calix's business. The reader is cautioned not to rely on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Additional information on potential factors that could affect Calix's results and other risks and uncertainties are detailed in its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC and available at www.sec.gov .
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