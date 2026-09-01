Calix Welcomes Juergen Lindner as Chief Marketing Officer

With decades of experience leading global technology organizations, including driving ServiceNow's agentic AI innovation, Juergen brings deep expertise in product, go-to-market, and business transformation as Calix extends the value of its AI-native platform for service providers and adjacent markets

Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX,OTC:CLXLF) today announced that Juergen Lindner has been appointed Calix chief marketing officer to lead its marketing organization. As a proven operator with extensive experience scaling software businesses, Juergen joins Calix at a pivotal moment as customers leverage secure agentic capabilities of the Calix One ™ platform to deliver predictable outcomes, increase operational leverage, and accelerate growth. Across leadership roles at SAP, Oracle, and ServiceNow, Juergen has built and scaled global marketing organizations that have helped customers navigate industry-defining technology transitions and drive measurable business outcomes.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260901943104/en/

Juergen Lindner, Calix Chief Marketing Officer

Juergen Lindner, Calix Chief Marketing Officer

Juergen Lindner, chief marketing officer at Calix, said: "Access to AI by itself is no longer a durable advantage. The ability to turn AI into outcomes is. Throughout my career, I've seen transformative technologies create enormous opportunity, but winning companies are those obsessed with customer outcomes and relentless in execution. AI is no different. It requires the right architecture, governance, and operational foundation to deliver measurable impact. Calix has built that foundation, backed by years of innovation and deeply trusted customer and partner relationships. I'm excited to build on that strength—making our value even clearer, accelerating the impact we deliver, and helping more customers realize the full potential of Calix One."

Calix One unifies appliances, cloud, and software through the Calix Agent Workforce ™ workflow engine. With strategic partners such as Google Cloud , Calix is extending the value of its platform across service providers and adjacent markets.

Michael Weening, president and chief executive officer at Calix, said: "As agentic AI continues to advance at an incredible pace, what got us here will not get us where we are going. Juergen brings firsthand experience helping one of the world's most influential software companies navigate technology transitions and adapt AI strategy into growth. His leadership will be invaluable as we build on our 15-year digital transformation journey and $2 billion investment to create Calix One, incorporating a secure and predictable engine for agentic workflows with Calix Agent Workforce. This positions us to enable every customer to lead the AI era. We welcome Juergen to Calix and look forward to what we will accomplish together as we help customers transform their businesses, expand our market opportunity, and create lasting value for our partners, team members, and shareholders."

Read more about the Calix Executive Leadership Team .

About Calix

Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX,OTC:CLXLF) is an AI platform company that enables service providers to transform their operations and accelerate delivery of differentiated experiences—so they can compete and win in the markets and communities they serve.

Through the AI-native Calix One platform, service providers can securely and privately activate agentic-AI alongside their human teams to acquire new subscribers, grow existing subscriber revenue, and build loyalty across residential, business, municipal, and MDU markets. More than 1,200 customers of all sizes leverage the Calix One platform, which has evolved over 15 years at an investment of more than $2 billion.

Calix innovation cycles are underpinned by a strong financial balance sheet and a people‑first culture that routinely earns broad industry recognition—winning 81 culture and innovation awards since 2025 alone, as well as Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For® in 2026.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based upon management's current expectations and are inherently uncertain. Forward-looking statements are based upon information available to us as of the date of this release, and we assume no obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking statement to reflect any event or circumstance after the date of this release, except as required by law. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from current expectations based on risks and uncertainties affecting Calix's business. The reader is cautioned not to rely on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Additional information on potential factors that could affect Calix's results and other risks and uncertainties are detailed in its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC and available at www.sec.gov .

Calix and the Calix logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Calix and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. A listing of Calix's trademarks can be found at https://www.calix.com/legal/trademarks.html . Third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

Press Inquiries:
Zach Burger
669-369-1991
zach.burger@calix.com

Investor Inquiries:
Nancy Fazioli
investorrelations@calix.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

calixCALXnyse:calxasx:cxlemerging tech investing
CALX
The Conversation (0)

Alexion Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2019. As quoted in the press release: Total revenues for the full year of 2019 were $4,991.1 million, a 21 percent increase compared to 2018. The negative impact of foreign currency on total... Keep Reading...

Alexion Confirms Planned Phase 3 Study of ALS Treatment

Alexion (NASDAQ:ALXN) announced that is plans to start a Phase 3 study of ULTOMIRIS (ravulizumab) in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). As quoted in the press release: The 50-week global study, called CHAMPION-ALS, will evaluate approximately 350 adults across a broad patient population, and... Keep Reading...
Westport (NASDAQ:WPRT)

Westport

Keep Reading...
US Federal Reserve building with stock market graph overlay.

Tech Weekly: Hawkish Fed Sparks Mid-week Tech Selloff

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly brief on tech news and tech stocks driving the market. We also break down next week's catalysts to help you prepare for the week ahead.Don't forget to follow us @INN_Technology for real-time news updates!Securities Disclosure: I, Meagen Seatter,... Keep Reading...
A laptop displays "SpaceX" while a phone shows "IPO."

Tech Weekly: SpaceX IPO Helps Lift Indexes After Early Week Rout

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly brief on tech news and tech stocks driving the market. We also break down next week's catalysts to help you prepare for the week ahead.Don't forget to follow us @INN_Technology for real-time news updates!Securities Disclosure: I, Meagen Seatter,... Keep Reading...
Hand holding a phone displaying SpaceX logo over a colorful financial graph background.

SpaceX Targets US$1.77 Trillion Valuation

Elon Musk’s SpaceX has bypassed a traditional price range for its initial public offering (IPO), setting a fixed price of US$135 per share to target a US$1.77 trillion valuation.In an updated prospectus filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission on May 20, the company outlines plans to... Keep Reading...
Glowing blue pickaxe with binary code overlays a dark blue circuit board-patterned background.

Rockburst and Tersa: Pioneering Sustainable Mining Innovations

Mining has long navigated a delicate balance between established technologies and emerging innovation.Like any industry, resource extraction must weigh costs against output. Although the sector has always contended with permitting and oversight rules, environmental standards have grown... Keep Reading...
Q3 FY2026 Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report

Q3 FY2026 Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report

RemSense Technologies (REM:AU) has announced Q3 FY2026 Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

BriaCell's Cell-Based ‘Melanoma’ Enters the Skin Cancer Vaccine Conversation

Cygnus Metals Limited: Scheme Update - Independent Expert Confirmation

Lexaria Receives USD$2.6 Million Tax Rebate Payment

QIMC Reports Record 30.0% Clean Natural Hydrogen at 413 Metres as Pressurized Free Gas Observations Trigger Repeated Hydrogen Alarms at Bennett Hill, Nova Scotia

Related News

lithium investing

Smackover Lithium and LG Energy Ink Decade-Long Supply Agreement

potash investing

Western Potash Forced Into Insolvency as Canada Mulls Potash Trade Weapon

base metals investing

Cygnus Metals Limited: Scheme Update - Independent Expert Confirmation

QIMC Reports Record 30.0% Clean Natural Hydrogen at 413 Metres as Pressurized Free Gas Observations Trigger Repeated Hydrogen Alarms at Bennett Hill, Nova Scotia

oil and gas investing

Angkor Resources Reports Visual Copper Mineralization In 2026 Drill Core From Andong BOR License, Cambodia

precious metals investing

Omega Pacific Williams Property Exploration Program Update

base metals investing

Oreterra Expands the Kinkaid, Nevada, Copper-Gold-Silver Project with 43 More Claims Encompassing Numerous New Showings