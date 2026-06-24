Calix Expands SmartMDU on Calix One as 77% of Renters Are Willing To Pay More for Premium Connectivity Experiences

As service providers scale SmartMDU across multifamily properties—including Blue Stream Fiber achieving a near-perfect resident satisfaction rating within 30 days and Zentro reducing property issue resolution time by 30 percent—Calix delivers new capabilities to turn secure, premium connectivity into a driver of revenue growth and differentiated resident experiences
Today, Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX,OTC:CLXLF) launched new capabilities for SmartMDU ™ on the AI-native Calix One ™ platform, enabling service providers to rapidly innovate and better manage multi-dwelling unit (MDU) properties while delivering more reliable, secure experiences. The latest enhancements introduce comprehensive user management capabilities and resident Wi-Fi suspension—giving property staff greater control over network access while helping ensure on-time payments. Combined with QR code-based self-service activation, residents can connect in minutes, enabling a premium experience without increasing operating expenses. Calix is also extending HomeOffice IQ ™ to SmartMDU, enabling resilient, personalized experiences that keep residents connected and in control when it matters most.
As demand accelerates for multifamily living, connectivity is emerging as a direct driver of property value and revenue. Roughly one-third of U.S. households now live in MDUs, and renters account for 80 percent of overall household growth —concentrated in these environments. Against this backdrop, industry research shows that 77 percent of renters are willing to pay higher rent when high-speed internet is included.
Purpose-built for MDU environments and rapidly deployed on Calix One, SmartMDU improves how devices connect and behave within the property, enabling a growing number of service providers—including Blue Stream Fiber , Zentro , and NextLight —to deliver reliable, property-wide experiences at scale. As expectations shift from basic connectivity to always-on availability and personalized experiences, providers are under increasing pressure to deploy infrastructure that differentiates properties and drives measurable financial returns without increasing operational overhead.
With the latest advancements for SmartMDU on Calix One, service providers can:
- Simplify property operations with secure, role-based network management controls. New enhancements for PropertyWorx ™—an intuitive property management portal—introduce comprehensive user management capabilities, enabling property staff to securely access only the systems, functions, and properties relevant to their responsibilities to reduce risk and improve day-to-day efficiencies.
- Enforce policies and protect revenue with resident connectivity account suspension. Service providers and property staff can now quickly suspend resident Wi-Fi access to enforce payment and policy compliance, helping ensure on-time payments and network security while minimizing manual processes.
- Enable immediate move-in-ready Wi-Fi with self-service activation. Building on advancements earlier this year, SmartMDU enables frictionless self-service activation so residents can connect instantly at move-in—simply scanning a QR code to set up Wi-Fi in minutes. This reduces operational overhead for both providers and property staff, delivering a premium experience without added cost.
- Deliver reliable connectivity and personalized network controls with HomeOfficeIQ. Service providers can now keep residents connected during daily activities, enabling uninterrupted work and safeguarding cloud-based applications via cellular network failover .
Calix Success ™ helps service providers quickly design, deploy, and scale SmartMDU—accelerating time to revenue while simplifying property operations. With 24/7 support, expert guidance, and training, teams can consistently deliver and maintain high-quality resident experiences at scale.
Valerie Dodd, executive director at NextLight, said: "For us, success in MDUs comes down to keeping things simple for both property staff and the residents we serve. SmartMDU streamlines day-to-day operations for property management on a single platform while giving residents fast, reliable, move-in-ready connectivity they can control from the moment they move in. That allows our teams to focus less on troubleshooting and more on delivering the exceptional service our Longmont community expects. With Calix, we can deliver a better, secure connected experience that benefits everyone."
Shane Eleniak, chief product officer at Calix, said: "Today, MDU communities are about far more than connecting apartment units. They bring together resident connectivity, shared spaces, property operations, and digital experiences into a single environment that must operate seamlessly. As property owners place greater emphasis on resident satisfaction and operational efficiency, service providers need solutions designed specifically for the realities of complex MDU environments. With SmartMDU on the AI-native Calix One platform, providers can simplify operations, strengthen relationships with property owners, and deliver differentiated experiences that help increase property value and reduce resident turnover. That is how service providers unlock new growth opportunities in MDU—one of the most significant market opportunities in broadband today."
Discover how SmartMDU is helping service providers scale MDU solutions with Calix One .
About Calix
Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX,OTC:CLXLF) is an AI platform company that enables service providers to transform their operations and accelerate delivery of differentiated experiences—so they can compete and win in the markets and communities they serve.
Through the AI-native Calix One platform, service providers can securely and privately activate agentic-AI alongside their human teams to acquire new subscribers, grow existing subscriber revenue, and build loyalty across residential, business, municipal, and MDU markets. More than 1,200 customers of all sizes leverage the Calix One platform, which has evolved over 15 years at an investment of more than $2 billion.
Calix innovation cycles are underpinned by a strong financial balance sheet and a people-first culture that routinely earns broad industry recognition—winning 81 culture and innovation awards since 2025 alone, as well as Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For® in 2026.
This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based upon management's current expectations and are inherently uncertain. Forward-looking statements are based upon information available to us as of the date of this release, and we assume no obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking statement to reflect any event or circumstance after the date of this release, except as required by law. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from current expectations based on risks and uncertainties affecting Calix's business. The reader is cautioned not to rely on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Additional information on potential factors that could affect Calix's results and other risks and uncertainties are detailed in its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC and available at www.sec.gov .
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