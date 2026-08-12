Calix Expands SmartHome With ScamWatchIQ and ScamPRO, Helping Service Providers Grow Loyalty and ARPU by Protecting Subscribers From Fraud and Identity Theft

Building on Protect IQ network protection—which blocks 75 million cyber threats annually—ScamWatch IQ and ScamPRO now enable service providers to address rapidly growing threats that target subscribers directly
Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX,OTC:CLXLF) today expanded its SmartHome ™ portfolio on the Calix One ™ platform with ScamWatch IQ ™ and ScamPRO ™, enabling service providers to help subscribers stay ahead of increasingly sophisticated and rapidly growing threats targeting their identities, accounts, and personal information.
ScamWatch IQ is included with SmartHome to help subscribers stay informed about emerging scams, identity threats, and email account compromises. The premium add-on ScamPRO provides expert validation, recovery, and identity-theft resolution services when those threats become real. Together, the new services enable providers to further differentiate with essential subscriber experiences for the home that grow subscriber loyalty while helping increase average revenue per user (ARPU) and reduce churn.
According to 2025 reporting from the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC), imposter scams remained the most frequently reported type of fraud for the ninth consecutive year. Americans also reported nearly $16 billion in fraud losses last year. ScamWatch IQ and ScamPRO allow providers to effectively address these rising threats for their subscribers. These solutions extend a robust SmartHome portfolio, which began with Protect IQ ® in 2019 to protect subscriber networks. Today, Protect IQ blocks an average of 75 million cyber threats each year. SmartHome also offers Experience IQ ® for family online content controls, Bark ® for child online safety, and HomeOffice IQ ™ for secure, resilient remote work.
All SmartHome offerings are integrated for the Command IQ ® mobile app, which means providers can deliver alerts, guidance, service discovery, and upgrade opportunities to the palm of a subscriber's hand.
Andy Hulscher, chief operations officer at Alliance Communications , said: "Our subscribers already rely on us for more than connectivity. Through SmartHome managed services like Protect IQ , we've helped them create safer, more personalized connected experiences while earning greater trust in the communities we serve. We are excited about the potential of solutions like ScamWatch IQ and ScamPRO as possible next steps in that journey, helping address the growing risks of online scams and identity compromise while building on the role we play in the online experiences our subscribers rely on. Our goal is to help customers stay connected and safe while online, and these types of services enable us to provide a level of protection and support capabilities that would be difficult for us to deliver on our own."
Shane Eleniak, chief product officer at Calix, said: "As online threats increasingly affect subscribers' daily lives, providers have an opportunity to deepen their relationships by extending their role from the connected home into broader risks that increasingly target subscribers directly. With ScamWatch IQ and ScamPRO, Calix is expanding the SmartHome portfolio so providers can continue to deliver security-focused experiences that differentiate their brands, grow revenue, and scale new protections through the Calix platform."
As every SmartHome service is fully integrated into the AI-native Calix One platform, service providers can rapidly deploy new subscriber experiences to differentiate beyond speed. With secure, AI-driven workflows on the platform, providers can predict and accelerate their outcomes across marketing, support, and operations teams—enabling them to further increase subscriber loyalty, grow revenue, and lower OPEX.
Discover how ScamWatch IQ and ScamPRO enhance SmartHome with online protection.
About Calix
Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX,OTC:CLXLF) is an AI platform company that enables service providers to transform their operations and accelerate delivery of differentiated experiences—so they can compete and win in the markets and communities they serve.
Through the AI-native Calix One platform, service providers can securely and privately activate agentic AI alongside their human teams to acquire new subscribers, grow existing subscriber revenue, and build loyalty across residential, business, municipal, and MDU markets. More than 1,200 customers of all sizes leverage the Calix One platform, which has evolved over 15 years at an investment of more than $2 billion.
Calix innovation cycles are underpinned by a strong financial balance sheet and a people‑first culture that routinely earns broad industry recognition—winning 81 culture and innovation awards since 2025 alone, as well as Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For® in 2026.
This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based upon management's current expectations and are inherently uncertain. Forward-looking statements are based upon information available to us as of the date of this release, and we assume no obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking statement to reflect any event or circumstance after the date of this release, except as required by law. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from current expectations based on risks and uncertainties affecting Calix's business. The reader is cautioned not to rely on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Additional information on potential factors that could affect Calix's results and other risks and uncertainties are detailed in its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC and available at www.sec.gov .
Calix and the Calix logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Calix and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. A listing of Calix's trademarks can be found at https://www.calix.com/legal/trademarks.html . Third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners.
Disclaimer
Calix and the service provider are not responsible or liable for the availability, safety, accuracy, or effectiveness of the techniques, products, tools, or resources used by Calix partner Iris® Powered by Generali in its ScamPRO service and subscribers' access and use of ScamPRO is entirely at the subscriber's own risk.
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Press Inquiries:
Andy Grieser
408-857-7864
andy.grieser@calix.com
Investor Inquiries:
Nancy Fazioli
investorrelations@calix.com