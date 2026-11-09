Calix Announces Upcoming Investor Events

Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX,OTC:CLXLF) today announced that Calix management will participate in the upcoming investor events:

Event:

ROTH 15th Annual Technology Conference

Date:

November 17-18, 2026

Location:

New York, NY

Participant:

Cory Sindelar, CFO

Event:

Rosenblatt's Silicon Valley Bus Tour

Date:

November 19, 2026

Location:

Calix Headquarters – San Jose, CA

Participants:

Michael Weening, President & CEO and Cory Sindelar, CFO

Event:

7th Annual Needham Tech Week (Virtual)

Date:

November 19-20, 2026

Participant:

Carl Russo, Chairman & Founder and Cory Sindelar, CFO

Event:

UBS 30 th Annual Global Technology and AI Conference

Date:

December 1, 2026

Location:

Scottsdale, AZ

Participant:

Cory Sindelar, CFO

Event:

Wells Fargo 10 th Annual TMT Summit

Date:

December 8, 2026

Location:

Palos Verdes, CA

Participant:

Cory Sindelar, CFO

Event:

Raymond James TMT and Consumer Conference

Date:

December 9, 2026

Location:

New York, NY

Participant:

Cory Sindelar, CFO

Event:

Barclays 24 th Annual Global Technology Conference

Date:

December 10, 2026

Location:

San Francisco, CA

Participant:

Carl Russo, Chairman & Founder and Cory Sindelar, CFO

Event:

Northland Growth Conference (Virtual)

Date:

December 16, 2026

Participant:

Carl Russo, Chairman & Founder and Cory Sindelar, CFO

Institutional investors interested in a meeting should contact their representative at the host firms, or email Calix investor relations at InvestorRelations@calix.com . A webcast of the presentation sessions, where available, will be accessible in the investor relations section of the Company's website at https://investor-relations.calix.com .

About Calix

Calix, Inc . (NYSE: CALX,OTC:CLXLF) is an AI platform company that enables service providers to transform their operations and accelerate delivery of differentiated experiences—so they can compete and win in the markets and communities they serve.

Through the AI-native Calix One platform, service providers can securely and privately activate agentic AI alongside their human teams to acquire new subscribers, grow existing subscriber revenue, and build loyalty across residential, business, municipal, and MDU markets. More than 1,200 customers of all sizes leverage the Calix One platform, which has evolved over 15 years at an investment of more than $2 billion.

Calix innovation cycles are underpinned by a strong financial balance sheet and a people‑first culture that routinely earns broad industry recognition—winning 81 culture and innovation awards since 2025 alone, as well as Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For® in 2026.

Category: Financial

Investor Inquiries:
Nancy Fazioli
VP, Investor Relations
InvestorRelations@calix.com
(669) 308-3901

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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