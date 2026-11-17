Cabral Gold Inc. (TSXV: CBR,OTC:CBGZF) (OTCQX: CBGZF) ("Cabral" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has appointed David Londono as Chief Operating Officer ("COO"), and John Sestan has been promoted to the role of Chief Development Officer ("CDO").
Alan Carter, Cabral's President and CEO commented, "I am delighted that David has agreed to join Cabral as Chief Operating Officer. Cabral has just become a gold producer, and the task in front of us now is to achieve commercial production from Phase 1, expand it, and develop the much larger Phase 2 hard rock mining operation that follows. David is a mining engineer and has experience of this work on a much larger scale, most recently as President and CEO of Mineros and before that as Chief Operating Officer for OceanaGold in the Americas. Prior to that, he was General Manager of the Detour Lake mine in Ontario, Canada's largest gold mine, for three years and has broad experience across the Americas, Africa and Asia. His appointment considerably strengthens our operating team at an important moment for the Company."
"I am also pleased to announce the promotion of John Sestan to the role of Chief Development Officer. In his role as VP Project Development, John has been instrumental in the successful Phase 1 development of the gold-in-oxide resources at Cuiú Cuiú, with the construction completed two months ahead of schedule. The appointment of both David and John to the roles of COO and CDO, respectively, should be considered as a statement of our future intent, and I expect will further accelerate the growth of this Company."
David Londono commented, "Cuiú Cuiú is an unusual opportunity: a mining district that has just poured its first gold, with a clear path to expanding the heap leach operation and a large and growing hard rock resource underneath it. Taking a new mine from first pour to consistent, low-cost production is the work I enjoy most. I look forward to working with Alan and the team on site."
Mr. Londono is a mining engineer and operations executive with more than 30 years of experience building and running open pit gold and copper mines across the Americas, Africa and Asia. He joins Cabral as the Company completes the ramp-up of its Phase 1 gold-in-oxide heap leach operation at the Cuiú Cuiú Gold District in Pará State, Brazil, reporting to the President and Chief Executive Officer.
David Londono most recently served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Mineros S.A., a Colombian gold producer with operations in Colombia and Nicaragua, a development project in Chile and more than 3,000 employees, where he set the Company's growth strategy and led an expansion of its Nicaraguan processing capacity. Previously, he was Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Americas, for OceanaGold, with responsibility for the Haile gold mine in South Carolina, where he also lead the optimization of the processing plant and the expansion of the site into a combined open pit/underground operation.
Earlier, Mr. Londono was General Manager of the Detour Lake mine in Ontario, Canada's largest gold mine, which produced 692,675 ounces last year, and subsequently Vice President, Special Projects for Kirkland Lake Gold. He has also served as General Manager of Barrick Gold's Lumwana copper mine in Zambia and as Director of Business Planning and Open Pit Operations for Barrick, and held open pit operations and mine studies roles with AngloGold Ashanti covering its operations in Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and the United States.
Mr. Londono graduated as a mining engineer from the Universidad Nacional de Colombia and holds a Master of Science in Mining Engineering from the Colorado School of Mines and a Master of Business Administration from Regis University. He is a Registered Member of the Society for Mining, Metallurgy & Exploration, is PMP certified, and is fluent in English and Spanish with a good working knowledge of Portuguese.
John Sestan has also been promoted to the role of Chief Development Officer effective immediately. John led the planning, construction and financing of the Phase 1 oxide project at Cuiú Cuiú, which was completed two months ahead of schedule and is now performing strongly through commissioning.
John is a mining finance specialist with over 35 years of experience in mining and resources M&A, raising capital and mine development. His experience spans most continents and multiple jurisdictions, and he is highly skilled at leading teams and successfully managing a wide range of competing stakeholders. He combines the rigour and technical expertise gained at significant mining companies, such as Rio Tinto, with his entrepreneurial flair to build deliverable development strategies for new mines.
John commented, "Our goal is to build on the success of the Phase 1 oxide project and realize the full potential of Cuiú Cuiú, including advancing the much larger Phase 2 hard rock development. I also plan to draw on the Cabral team's experience and know-how to pursue inorganic growth opportunities that open new growth horizons beyond Cuiú Cuiú."
John has a Degree in Mechanical Engineering, and has an MBA (INSEAD) and various other financial qualifications, including Company Director Qualifications from the Australian Institute of Company Directors.
About Cabral Gold Inc.
The Company is a junior gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development and production from gold properties located in Brazil. The Company has a 100% interest in the Cuiú Cuiú gold district located in the Tapajós Region, within the state of Pará in northern Brazil. Three main gold deposits have so far been defined at the Cuiú Cuiú project which contain National Instrument ("NI") 43-101 compliant Indicated resources of 12.29Mt @ 1.14 g/t gold (450,200oz) in fresh basement material and 13.56Mt @ 0.50 g/t gold (216,182oz) in oxide material. The project also contains Inferred resources of 13.63Mt @ 1.04 g/t gold (455,100oz) in fresh basement material and 6.4Mt @ 0.34 g/t gold (70,569oz) in oxide material. The resource estimate for the primary material is based on the NI 43-101 technical report dated October 12, 2022. The resource estimate for the oxide material at PDM and MG is based on a NI 43-101 technical report dated October 21, 2024. The resource estimate for the oxide material at Central and Machichie is based on a NI43-101 technical report ("Updated PFS") dated July 29, 2025. The Company recently announced its first gold pour at its Phase 1 gold-in-oxide heap leach mining operation which is based on the NI43-101 PFS technical report and expects to enter commercial gold production during Q4 2026.
The Tapajós Gold Province is the site of the largest gold rush in Brazil's history which according to the ANM (Agência Nacional de Mineração or National Mining Agency of Brazil) produced an estimated 30 to 50 million ounces of placer gold between 1978 and 1995. Cuiú Cuiú was the largest area of placer workings in the Tapajós and produced an estimated 2Moz of placer gold historically.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
"Alan Carter"
President and Chief Executive Officer
Cabral Gold Inc.
Tel: 604.676.5660
Qualified Person and Technical Information
Technical information included in this release was supervised and approved by Brian Arkell, B.S. Geology and M.S. Economic Geology, SME (Registered Member), AusIMM (Fellow) and SEG (Fellow), Cabral Gold's Vice President, Exploration and Technical Services, and a Qualified Person under NI 43-101.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as such term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities legislation (collectively "forward-looking statements"). The use of the words "will", "expected" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon. The Company believes the expectations reflected in those forward-looking statements are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct.
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