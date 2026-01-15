Bullish to announce fourth quarter 2025 financial results

Bullish (NYSE: BLSH), an institutionally focused global digital asset platform that provides market infrastructure and information services, announced today that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter 2025 on Thursday, February 5, 2026 , and will host an earnings conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time the same day.

A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Bullish Investor Relations website at investors.Bullish.com . A replay will be available on the website following the earnings call.

About Bullish

Bullish (NYSE: BLSH) is an institutionally focused global digital asset platform that provides regulated market infrastructure and information services. This includes Bullish Exchange an institutionally focused digital assets spot and derivatives exchange, integrating a high-performance central limit order book matching engine with automated market making to provide deep and predictable liquidity. Bullish Europe is regulated under MiCAR as a crypto asset service provider offering spot trading and custody services for digital assets.

Bullish is the parent company of CoinDesk, a leading provider of digital asset media and information services. CoinDesk's offerings include: CoinDesk Indices – a collection of tradable proprietary and single-asset benchmarks and indices that track the performance of digital assets for global institutions in the digital assets and traditional finance industries; CoinDesk Data – a broad suite of digital asset market data and analytics, providing real-time insights into prices, trends and market dynamics; and CoinDesk Insights – a digital asset media and events provider and operator of coindesk.com , a digital media platform that covers news and insights about digital assets, the underlying markets, policy and blockchain technology.

For more information, please visit bullish.com and follow LinkedIn and X .

Use of Websites to Distribute Material Company Information

We use the Bullish Investor Relations website ( investors.bullish.com ) and our X account ( x.com/bullish ) to publicize information relevant to investors, including information that may be deemed material, in addition to filings we make with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and press releases. We encourage investors to regularly review the information posted on our website and X account in addition to our SEC filings and press releases to be informed of the latest developments.

Media: media@bullish.com
Investor Relations: investors@bullish.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

BullishBLSHNYSE:BLSHBlockchain Investing
BLSH
The Conversation (0)
Gavel resting on cryptocurrencies, symbolizing legal issues in digital currency.

Crypto Market Update: US Senate Sets January Clock on Crypto Structure Bill

Here's a quick recap of the crypto landscape for Wednesday (January 14) as of 9:00 p.m. UTC. Get the latest insights on Bitcoin, Ether and altcoins, along with a round-up of key cryptocurrency market news.Don't forget to follow us @INN_Technology for real-time news updates!Securities Disclosure:... Keep Reading...
South Korean flags on a lamppost in a sunny urban setting with trees and buildings.

Crypto Market Update: South Korea Lifts Ban on Corporate Crypto Investing, BitGo Files for IPO

Here's a quick recap of the crypto landscape for Monday (January 12) as of 9:00 p.m. UTC. Get the latest insights on Bitcoin, Ether and altcoins, along with a round-up of key cryptocurrency market news.Don't forget to follow us @INN_Technology for real-time news updates!Securities Disclosure: I,... Keep Reading...
Person holding a smartphone showing BNY Mellon stock information.

Crypto Market Update: BNY Mellon Moves Toward Tokenized Deposits for Institutional Clients

Here's a quick recap of the crypto landscape for Friday (January 9) as of 9:00 p.m. UTC. Get the latest insights on Bitcoin, Ether and altcoins, along with a round-up of key cryptocurrency market news.Don't forget to follow us @INN_Technology for real-time news updates!Securities Disclosure: I,... Keep Reading...
Morgan Stanley building at night, illuminated with vertical lights.

Crypto Market Update: Morgan Stanley Files for Bitcoin and Solana ETFs, Ethereum Trust

Here's a quick recap of the crypto landscape for Wednesday (January 7) as of 9:00 p.m. UTC. Get the latest insights on Bitcoin, Ether and altcoins, along with a round-up of key cryptocurrency market news.Don't forget to follow us @INN_Technology for real-time news updates!Securities Disclosure:... Keep Reading...
Bitcoin coin surrounded by gold nuggets on a dark background.

Crypto Market Update: Bitcoin Breaks Above US$94,000 on Renewed Momentum

Here's a quick recap of the crypto landscape for Monday (January 5) as of 9:00 p.m. UTC. Get the latest insights on Bitcoin, Ether and altcoins, along with a round-up of key cryptocurrency market news.Don't forget to follow us @INN_Technology for real-time news updates!Securities Disclosure: I,... Keep Reading...
Bronze statue of Lady Justice holding balanced scales, blindfolded, against a light background.

Beyond HODL: Why the DeFi Technologies Lawsuit Signals a Shift to Transactional Utility

A securities lawsuit involving DeFi Technologies (NASDAQ:DEFT) highlights growing regulatory scrutiny on corporate crypto treasury strategies, signaling risks for investors eyeing similar plays.While many crypto firms have faced class actions, the difference with the DeFi Technologies case is... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

1911 Gold Positions Itself as an Emerging Gold Producer with Long-Term Growth Opportunities

Aston Bay Identifies 17 New Base and Precious Metal Showings at the Epworth Copper-Silver Project, Nunavut, Canada

CoTec Holdings Corp. Notes HyProMag UK Plant Opening

Osisko Intersects 748 Metres Averaging 0.27% Cu at Gaspé

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

1911 Gold Positions Itself as an Emerging Gold Producer with Long-Term Growth Opportunities

Base Metals Investing

Aston Bay Identifies 17 New Base and Precious Metal Showings at the Epworth Copper-Silver Project, Nunavut, Canada

Tech Investing

CoTec Holdings Corp. Notes HyProMag UK Plant Opening

Base Metals Investing

Osisko Intersects 748 Metres Averaging 0.27% Cu at Gaspé

gold investing

Spectacular Results up to 34.3% Antimony at Oaky Creek NSW

Gold Investing

Boundiali Gold Project produces more good drilling results

Gold Investing

Mario Innecco: Gold, Silver Breakout — What Record Prices Really Mean