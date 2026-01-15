Bullish to announce fourth quarter 2025 financial results

Bullish (NYSE: BLSH), an institutionally focused global digital asset platform that provides market infrastructure and information services, announced today that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter 2025 on Thursday, February 5, 2026 , and will host an earnings conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time the same day.
A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Bullish Investor Relations website at investors.Bullish.com . A replay will be available on the website following the earnings call.
About Bullish
Bullish (NYSE: BLSH) is an institutionally focused global digital asset platform that provides regulated market infrastructure and information services. This includes Bullish Exchange an institutionally focused digital assets spot and derivatives exchange, integrating a high-performance central limit order book matching engine with automated market making to provide deep and predictable liquidity. Bullish Europe is regulated under MiCAR as a crypto asset service provider offering spot trading and custody services for digital assets.
Bullish is the parent company of CoinDesk, a leading provider of digital asset media and information services. CoinDesk's offerings include: CoinDesk Indices – a collection of tradable proprietary and single-asset benchmarks and indices that track the performance of digital assets for global institutions in the digital assets and traditional finance industries; CoinDesk Data – a broad suite of digital asset market data and analytics, providing real-time insights into prices, trends and market dynamics; and CoinDesk Insights – a digital asset media and events provider and operator of coindesk.com , a digital media platform that covers news and insights about digital assets, the underlying markets, policy and blockchain technology.
For more information, please visit bullish.com and follow LinkedIn and X .
