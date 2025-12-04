Bullish releases November 2025 monthly metrics

Bullish (NYSE: BLSH), an institutionally focused global digital asset platform that provides market infrastructure and information services, released its monthly metrics for November 2025 on Thursday, December 4, 2025 .

These metrics include trading volume, average trading spread, and measures of volatility for Bitcoin and Ethereum. For definitions and additional information regarding these metrics, please refer to the monthly metrics packages available on investors.Bullish.com .

About Bullish

Monthly Metrics Report for November 2025
(Unaudited)

2025

Jan

Feb

Mar

Apr

May

Jun

Jul

Aug

Sep

Oct

Nov

(B - in billions)

Trading Volume ($B)

Spot - BTC

34.6

30.9

43.2

39.2

32.8

19.9

20.8

18.2

16.4

38.2

38.4

Spot - ETH

18.3

19.2

14.9

10.9

12.0

9.5

11.1

12.8

8.8

15.1

14.1

Spot - Stablecoin

19.4

20.9

17.0

13.3

10.3

8.1

12.9

8.6

8.1

19.6

18.4

Spot - Other

4.8

3.8

2.7

2.2

2.6

2.4

4.0

4.6

4.1

4.6

4.4

Total Spot

77.1

74.8

77.7

65.5

57.6

39.9

48.8

44.3

37.3

77.5

75.3

Options

0.0

0.0

0.0

2.8

Perpetual

6.6

7.8

8.0

6.8

5.8

4.1

5.0

4.6

2.2

3.0

2.7

Total Trading Volume

83.7

82.5

85.7

72.3

63.4

44.0

53.8

48.8

39.6

80.5

80.8

Average Trading Spread (bps)

Spot

2.14

1.97

1.87

1.65

1.55

1.58

1.76

2.55

1.96

1.75

1.94

Options

1.00

0.93

1.29

1.34

Perpetual

(1.06)

(1.41)

(2.38)

(1.47)

(0.86)

(1.22)

(0.80)

(0.65)

0.21

(2.67)

(0.13)

Average Trading Spread

1.90

1.65

1.47

1.36

1.32

1.32

1.52

2.25

1.86

1.59

1.85

Monthly Average Volatility

BTC

48%

44%

50%

44%

33%

28%

27%

28%

23%

38%

45%

ETH

60%

78%

69%

70%

67%

54%

54%

60%

42%

58%

68%

* Figures presented may not sum precisely due to rounding

Definitions

Trading Volume represents the notional value of trades, i.e. the product of the quantity of assets transacted and the trade price at the time the transaction was executed. The quantity represents the total U.S. dollar equivalent value of matched trades transacted between a buyer and seller through our platform during the period of measurement.

Average Trading Spread represents total commissions earned from transactions on the Bullish Exchange for the period, expressed as a percentage of the trading volume for the period. Management reviews this metric, which reflects the cost of trading on the Bullish Exchange, changes in fair value of perpetual futures, and rebates, for insight into the average revenue generated per unit of trading volume on our platform.

Volatility is calculated using 1-minute price intervals from CoinDesk Data's Adaptive Diversified Liquidity Index for BTC and ETH. We determine the daily volatility by measuring the standard deviation of these minute-by-minute price changes, which provides a more granular view of price fluctuations. This daily figure is then converted to an annualized volatility by multiplying it by the square root of 365, a standard practice for making risk metrics comparable over a one-year period.

Media: media@bullish.com
Investor Relations: investors@bullish.com

BLSH
