Bullish releases January 2026 monthly metrics

Bullish (NYSE: BLSH), an institutionally focused global digital asset platform that provides market infrastructure and information services, released its monthly metrics for January 2026 on Thursday, February 5, 2026 .

These metrics include trading volume, average trading spread, and measures of volatility for Bitcoin and Ethereum. For definitions and additional information regarding these metrics, please refer to the monthly metrics packages available on investors.bullish.com .

About Bullish

Bullish (NYSE: BLSH) is an institutionally focused global digital asset platform that provides regulated market infrastructure and information services. This includes Bullish Exchange an institutionally focused digital assets spot and derivatives exchange, integrating a high-performance central limit order book matching engine with automated market making to provide deep and predictable liquidity. Bullish Europe is regulated under MiCAR as a crypto asset service provider offering spot trading and custody services for digital assets.

Bullish is the parent company of CoinDesk, a leading provider of digital asset media and information services. CoinDesk's offerings include: CoinDesk Indices – a collection of tradable proprietary and single-asset benchmarks and indices that track the performance of digital assets for global institutions in the digital assets and traditional finance industries; CoinDesk Data – a broad suite of digital asset market data and analytics, providing real-time insights into prices, trends and market dynamics; and CoinDesk Insights – a digital asset media and events provider and operator of coindesk.com , a digital media platform that covers news and insights about digital assets, the underlying markets, policy and blockchain technology.

For more information, please visit bullish.com and follow LinkedIn and X .

Use of Websites to Distribute Material Company Information

We use the Bullish Investor Relations website ( investors.bullish.com ) and our X account ( x.com/bullish ) to publicize information relevant to investors, including information that may be deemed material, in addition to filings we make with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and press releases. We encourage investors to regularly review the information posted on our website and X account in addition to our SEC filings and press releases to be informed of the latest developments.

Source: Bullish

Monthly Metrics Report for January 2026

(Unaudited)

2025

2026

Jan

Feb

Mar

Apr

May

Jun

Jul

Aug

Sep

Oct

Nov

Dec

Jan

(B - in billions)

Trading Volume ($B)

Spot - BTC

34.6

30.9

43.2

39.2

32.8

19.9

20.8

18.2

16.4

38.2

38.4

25.9

22.5

Spot - ETH

18.3

19.2

14.9

10.9

12.0

9.5

11.1

12.8

8.8

15.1

14.1

9.6

8.4

Spot - Stablecoin

19.4

20.9

17.0

13.3

10.3

8.1

12.9

8.6

8.1

19.6

18.4

13.8

11.2

Spot - Other

4.8

3.8

2.7

2.2

2.6

2.4

4.0

4.6

4.1

4.6

4.4

2.9

3.4

Total Spot

77.1

74.8

77.7

65.5

57.6

39.9

48.8

44.3

37.3

77.5

75.3

52.2

45.4

Options

0.0

0.0

0.0

2.8

6.2

4.8

Perpetual

6.6

7.8

8.0

6.8

5.8

4.1

5.0

4.6

2.2

3.0

2.7

2.6

2.0

Total Trading Volume

83.7

82.5

85.7

72.3

63.4

44.0

53.8

48.8

39.6

80.5

80.8

61.1

52.2

Average Trading Spread (bps)

Spot

2.14

1.97

1.87

1.65

1.55

1.58

1.76

2.55

1.96

1.75

1.94

1.82

1.74

Options

1.00

0.93

1.29

1.34

1.66

1.95

Perpetual

(1.06

)

(1.41

)

(2.38

)

(1.47

)

(0.86

)

(1.22

)

(0.80

)

(0.65

)

0.21

(2.67

)

(0.13

)

(0.30

)

(0.61

)

Average Trading Spread

1.90

1.65

1.47

1.36

1.32

1.32

1.52

2.25

1.86

1.59

1.85

1.71

1.67

Monthly Average Volatility

BTC

48

%

44

%

50

%

44

%

33

%

28

%

27

%

28

%

23

%

38

%

45

%

39

%

33

%

ETH

60

%

78

%

69

%

70

%

67

%

54

%

54

%

60

%

42

%

58

%

68

%

53

%

46

%

**Figures may not sum due to rounding

Additional Information & Disclosures

This monthly metrics package provides certain limited purpose monthly performance results of Bullish. This information is presented without commentary and should be read together with our most recent quarterly and annual results and our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which are available on our Investor Relations website at investors.bullish.com .

The information provided is unaudited and the information for the months in the most recent fiscal quarter is preliminary, based on our estimates and subject to completion of our financial closing procedures. Final results for the quarter, as reported in our SEC filings, might vary from the information provided in this monthly metrics package.

Bullish expects to release monthly metrics packages for the prior month's performance after the end of each month.

We use our Investor Relations website ( investors.bullish.com ) and our X account ( x.com/bullish ) to publicize information relevant to investors, including information that may be deemed material, in addition to filings we make with the SEC and press releases. We encourage investors to regularly review the information posted on our website and X account in addition to our SEC filings and press releases to be informed of the latest developments.

Definitions

Trading Volume represents the notional value of trades, i.e. the product of the quantity of assets transacted and the trade price at the time the transaction was executed. The quantity represents the total U.S. dollar equivalent value of matched trades transacted between a buyer and seller through our platform during the period of measurement.

Average Trading Spread represents total commissions earned from transactions on the Bullish Exchange for the period, expressed as a percentage of the trading volume for the period. Management reviews this metric, which reflects the cost of trading on the Bullish Exchange, changes in fair value of perpetual futures, and rebates, for insight into the average revenue generated per unit of trading volume on our platform.

Volatility is calculated using 1-minute price intervals from CoinDesk Data's Adaptive Diversified Liquidity Index for BTC and ETH. We determine the daily volatility measuring the standard deviation of these minute-by-minute price changes, which provides a more granular view of price fluctuations. This daily figure is then converted to an annualized volatility by multiplying it by the square root of 365, a standard practice for making risk metrics comparable over a one-year period.

Media: media@bullish.com
Investor Relations: investors@bullish.com

BLSH
Gold coins partially buried in sand against a gradient yellow background.

From Swiss Vaults to Digital Wallets: How MKS PAMP is Modernizing the Gold Standard

Gold has seen wild swings over the last week, hitting record highs near US$5,600 per ounce before plunging nearly 10 percent to around US$4,700 in the sharpest drop in over a decade. The real story, though, isn’t just the price action, but how tokenized gold is modernizing one of the world’s... Keep Reading...
Bitcoin coins on reflective surface, red graph background indicating market decline.

Crypto Market Update: Bitcoin Price Slide Drives Half-Trillion Crypto Wipeout

Here's a quick recap of the crypto landscape for Wednesday (February 4) as of 9:00 p.m. UTC. Get the latest insights on Bitcoin, Ether and altcoins, along with a round-up of key cryptocurrency market news.Don't forget to follow us @INN_Technology for real-time news updates!Securities Disclosure:... Keep Reading...
Closeup of Canadian and US currency bills overlapping.

VersaBank Signs Deal to Custody Stablecorp’s QCAD Stablecoin

A deal between VersaBank (TSX:VBNK,NASDAQ:VBNK) and Stablecorp Digital Currencies could be one of the clearest signals yet that Canadian dollar stablecoins are moving into the regulated financial mainstream. On Tuesday (February 3), VersaBank signed a definitive agreement to act as custodian for... Keep Reading...
US Securities and Exchange Commission emblem with gavel, symbolizing legal authority and regulation.

Beyond Legal Labels: Brickken’s Elisenda Fabrega on the SEC’s Tokenization Taxonomy

On January 28, the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) issued a joint staff statement from the Division of Corporation Finance, the Division of Investment Management and the Division of Trading and Markets in an effort to provide clarity regarding tokenized securities. The update... Keep Reading...
Torrent Capital (TSXV:TORR)

Torrent Capital

Keep Reading...
Canada flag and various crypto coins, including Bitcoin, Ether and XRP.

15 Canadian Crypto ETFs in 2026

While directly holding cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum is a popular option, investors looking for alternatives are clamoring for financial products such as crypto exchange-traded funds (ETFs).Canada first launched Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs in 2021. These Canadian Bitcoin and Ethereum... Keep Reading...

