Bullish releases February 2026 monthly metrics

Bullish (NYSE: BLSH), an institutionally focused global digital asset platform that provides market infrastructure and information services, released its monthly metrics for February 2026 on Friday, March 6, 2026 .

These metrics include trading volume, average trading spread, and measures of volatility for Bitcoin and Ethereum. For definitions and additional information regarding these metrics, please refer to the monthly metrics packages available on investors.Bullish.com .

About Bullish

Bullish (NYSE: BLSH) is an institutionally focused global digital asset platform that provides regulated market infrastructure and information services. This includes Bullish Exchange an institutionally focused digital assets spot and derivatives exchange, integrating a high-performance central limit order book matching engine with automated market making to provide deep and predictable liquidity. Bullish Europe is regulated under MiCAR as a crypto asset service provider offering spot trading and custody services for digital assets.

Bullish is the parent company of CoinDesk, a leading provider of digital asset media and information services. CoinDesk's offerings include: CoinDesk Indices – a collection of tradable proprietary and single-asset benchmarks and indices that track the performance of digital assets for global institutions in the digital assets and traditional finance industries; CoinDesk Data – a broad suite of digital asset market data and analytics, providing real-time insights into prices, trends and market dynamics; and CoinDesk Insights – a digital asset media and events provider and operator of coindesk.com , a digital media platform that covers news and insights about digital assets, the underlying markets, policy and blockchain technology.

For more information, please visit bullish.com and follow LinkedIn and X .

Use of Websites to Distribute Material Company Information

We use the Bullish Investor Relations website ( investors.bullish.com ) and our X account ( x.com/bullish ) to publicize information relevant to investors, including information that may be deemed material, in addition to filings we make with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and press releases. We encourage investors to regularly review the information posted on our website and X account in addition to our SEC filings and press releases to be informed of the latest developments.

Source: Bullish

Monthly Metrics Report for February 2026
(Unaudited)

2025

2026

Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Jan Feb
(B - in billions)
Trading Volume ($B)
Spot - BTC

34.6

30.9

43.2

39.2

32.8

19.9

20.8

18.2

16.4

38.2

38.4

25.9

22.5

41.8

Spot - ETH

18.3

19.2

14.9

10.9

12.0

9.5

11.1

12.8

8.8

15.1

14.1

9.6

8.4

12.9

Spot - Stablecoin

19.4

20.9

17.0

13.3

10.3

8.1

12.9

8.6

8.1

19.6

18.4

13.8

11.2

19.0

Spot - Other

4.8

3.8

2.7

2.2

2.6

2.4

4.0

4.6

4.1

4.6

4.4

2.9

3.4

3.7

Total Spot

77.1

74.8

77.7

65.5

57.6

39.9

48.8

44.3

37.3

77.5

75.3

52.2

45.4

77.4

Options

0.0

0.0

0.0

2.8

6.2

4.8

3.6

Perpetual

6.6

7.8

8.0

6.8

5.8

4.1

5.0

4.6

2.2

3.0

2.7

2.6

2.0

3.1

Total Trading Volume

83.7

82.5

85.7

72.3

63.4

44.0

53.8

48.8

39.6

80.5

80.8

61.1

52.2

84.1

Average Trading Spread (bps)
Spot

2.14

1.97

1.87

1.65

1.55

1.58

1.76

2.55

1.96

1.75

1.94

1.82

1.74

2.22

Options

1.00

0.93

1.29

1.34

1.66

1.95

2.42

Perpetual

(1.06

)

(1.41

)

(2.38

)

(1.47

)

(0.86

)

(1.22

)

(0.80

)

(0.65

)

0.21

(2.67

)

(0.13

)

(0.30

)

(0.61

)

0.37

Average Trading Spread

1.90

1.65

1.47

1.36

1.32

1.32

1.52

2.25

1.86

1.59

1.85

1.71

1.67

2.16

Monthly Average Volatility
BTC

48

%

44

%

50

%

44

%

33

%

28

%

27

%

28

%

23

%

38

%

45

%

39

%

33

%

61

%

ETH

60

%

78

%

69

%

70

%

67

%

54

%

54

%

60

%

42

%

58

%

68

%

53

%

46

%

82

%

* Figures presented may not sum precisely due to rounding

Additional Information & Disclosures

This monthly metrics package provides certain limited purpose monthly performance results of Bullish. This information is presented without commentary and should be read together with our most recent quarterly and annual results and our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which are available on our Investor Relations website at investors.bullish.com .

The information provided is unaudited and the information for the months in the most recent fiscal quarter is preliminary, based on our estimates and subject to completion of our financial closing procedures. Final results for the quarter, as reported in our SEC filings, might vary from the information provided in this monthly metrics package.

Bullish expects to release monthly metrics packages for the prior month's performance after the end of each month.

We use our Investor Relations website ( investors.bullish.com ) and our X account ( x.com/bullish ) to publicize information relevant to investors, including information that may be deemed material, in addition to filings we make with the SEC and press releases. We encourage investors to regularly review the information posted on our website and X account in addition to our SEC filings and press releases to be informed of the latest developments.

Definitions

Trading Volume represents the notional value of trades, i.e. the product of the quantity of assets transacted and the trade price at the time the transaction was executed. The quantity represents the total U.S. dollar equivalent value of matched trades transacted between a buyer and seller through our platform during the period of measurement.

Average Trading Spread represents total commissions earned from transactions on the Bullish Exchange for the period, expressed as a percentage of the trading volume for the period. Management reviews this metric, which reflects the cost of trading on the Bullish Exchange, changes in fair value of perpetual futures, and rebates, for insight into the average revenue generated per unit of trading volume on our platform.

Volatility is calculated using 1-minute price intervals from Coindesk Data's Adaptive Diversified Liquidity Index for BTC and ETH. We determine the daily volatility by measuring the standard deviation of these minute-by-minute price changes, which provides a more granular view of price fluctuations. This daily figure is then converted to an annualized volatility by multiplying it by the square root of 365, a standard practice for making risk metrics comparable over a one-year period.

Media: media@bullish.com
Investor Relations: investors@bullish.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

BullishBLSHNYSE:BLSHblockchain investing
BLSH
The Conversation (0)
Crypto Market Update: Wall Street Deepens Crypto Stake With US$25B OKX Deal

Crypto Market Update: Wall Street Deepens Crypto Stake With US$25B OKX Deal

Here's a quick recap of the crypto landscape for March 6 as of 2:00 p.m. UTC. Get the latest insights on Bitcoin, Ether and altcoins, along with a round-up of key cryptocurrency market news.Don't forget to follow us @INN_Technology for real-time news updates!Securities Disclosure: I, Meagen... Keep Reading...
Torrent Capital Provides Preliminary January Portfolio and Net Asset Value Update

Torrent Capital Provides Preliminary January Portfolio and Net Asset Value Update

Torrent Capital Ltd. (TSXV: TORR,OTC:TRRPF) ("Torrent" or the "Company") today released its January 2026 portfolio update and Net Asset Value ("NAV"). As of January 31, 2026, the company reported an estimated NAV of $32.9 million, or approximately $0.86 per share.January Portfolio Performance... Keep Reading...
US flag overlaid on gold Bitcoin coins, symbolizing digital currency influence.

Crypto Market Update: Bitcoin Pumps, Could Still Have Room to Run

Here's a quick recap of the crypto landscape for Wednesday (February 25) as of 9:00 p.m. UTC. Get the latest insights on Bitcoin, Ether and altcoins, along with a round-up of key cryptocurrency market news.Don't forget to follow us @INN_Technology for real-time news updates!Securities... Keep Reading...
Sign reading "Tariffs" with stars and stripes design under a cloudy sky.

Crypto Market Update: Trump’s Tariff Reset Jolts Bitcoin Below US$65,000

Here's a quick recap of the crypto landscape for Monday (February 23) as of 9:00 p.m. UTC. Get the latest insights on Bitcoin, Ether and altcoins, along with a round-up of key cryptocurrency market news.Don't forget to follow us @INN_Technology for real-time news updates!Securities Disclosure:... Keep Reading...
Bitcoin on a clock face with white numbers.

Crypto Market Update: White House Pushes for Compromise in Stablecoin Negotiations

Here's a quick recap of the crypto landscape for Friday (February 20) as of 9:00 p.m. UTC. Get the latest insights on Bitcoin, Ether and altcoins, along with a round-up of key cryptocurrency market news.Don't forget to follow us @INN_Technology for real-time news updates!Securities Disclosure:... Keep Reading...
Person using a smartphone while holding a credit card.

Rapid Growth in Tokenized Assets: Bitget Doubles Daily TradFi Volume to US$4 Billion

Centralized crypto exchanges are blending TradFi with crypto, and the data shows it’s catching on fast.TradFi tokenization, where digital tokens represent traditional assets on a blockchain, allows investors to trade stocks, bonds, commodities and other off‑chain instruments on a crypto... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Northisle Announces Closing of $115 million Financing

Angkor Resources Announces Closing of Evesham Oil and Gas Sale

Brunswick Exploration Announces Upsized Non-Brokered Life Private Placement

Domestic Metals Expands Targeting Initiative at Smart Creek Copper Project

Related News

oil and gas investing

Angkor Resources Announces Closing of Evesham Oil and Gas Sale

battery metals investing

Brunswick Exploration Announces Upsized Non-Brokered Life Private Placement

base metals investing

Domestic Metals Expands Targeting Initiative at Smart Creek Copper Project

copper investing

Oreterra Metals: Close on the Trail of a Potentially Major New BC Copper-Gold Discovery

rare earth investing

Top Australian Mining Stocks This Week: OD6 Metals Shines on US Fluorspar Acquisition

gold investing

Rick Rule: Gold Price During War, Silver Strategy, Oil Stock Game Plan

gold investing

Lobo Tiggre: Gold, Oil in Times of War, Plus My Shopping List Now