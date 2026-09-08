Bullish releases August 2026 monthly metrics

Bullish (NYSE: BLSH), an institutionally focused global digital asset platform that provides market infrastructure and information services, released its monthly metrics for August 2026 on Tuesday, September 8, 2026.

These metrics include trading volume, average trading spread, and measures of volatility for Bitcoin and Ethereum. For definitions and additional information regarding these metrics, please refer to the monthly metrics packages available on investors.Bullish.com.

About Bullish

Bullish (NYSE: BLSH) is an institutionally focused global digital asset platform that provides regulated market infrastructure and information services. This includes Bullish Exchange – an institutionally focused digital assets spot and derivatives exchange, integrating a high-performance central limit order book matching engine with automated market making to provide deep and predictable liquidity. Bullish Europe is regulated under MiCAR as a crypto asset service provider offering spot trading and custody services for digital assets.

Bullish is the parent company of CoinDesk, a leading provider of digital asset media and information services. CoinDesk's offerings include: CoinDesk Indices – a collection of tradable proprietary and single-asset benchmarks and indices that track the performance of digital assets for global institutions in the digital assets and traditional finance industries; CoinDesk Data – a broad suite of digital asset market data and analytics, providing real-time insights into prices, trends and market dynamics; and CoinDesk Insights – a digital asset media and events provider and operator of coindesk.com, a digital media platform that covers news and insights about digital assets, the underlying markets, policy and blockchain technology.

For more information, please visit Bullish.com and follow LinkedIn and X.

Use of Websites to Distribute Material Company Information

We use the Bullish Investor Relations website (investors.Bullish.com) and our X account (x.com/Bullish) to publicize information relevant to investors, including information that may be deemed material, in addition to filings we make with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and press releases. We encourage investors to regularly review the information posted on our website and X account in addition to our SEC filings and press releases to be informed of the latest developments.

Contacts

Media: media@Bullish.com

Investor Relations: investors@Bullish.com

Source: Bullish

Additional Information & Disclosures

This monthly metrics package provides certain limited purpose monthly performance results of Bullish. This information is presented without commentary and should be read together with our most recent quarterly and annual results and our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which are available on our Investor Relations website at investors.Bullish.com.

The information provided is unaudited and the information for the months in the most recent fiscal quarter is preliminary, based on our estimates and subject to completion of our financial closing procedures. Final results for the quarter, as reported in our SEC filings, might vary from the information provided in this monthly metrics package.

Bullish expects to release monthly metrics packages for the prior month's performance after the end of each month.

We use our Investor Relations website (investors.Bullish.com) and our X account (x.com/Bullish) to publicize information relevant to investors, including information that may be deemed material, in addition to filings we make with the SEC and press releases. We encourage investors to regularly review the information posted on our website and X account in addition to our SEC filings and press releases to be informed of the latest developments.

Definitions

Trading Volume represents the notional value of trades, i.e. the product of the quantity of assets transacted and the trade price at the time the transaction was executed. The quantity represents the total U.S. dollar equivalent value of matched trades transacted between a buyer and seller through our platform during the period of measurement.

Average Trading Spread represents total commissions earned from transactions on the Bullish Exchange for the period, expressed as a percentage of the trading volume for the period. Management reviews this metric, which reflects the cost of trading on the Bullish Exchange, changes in fair value of perpetual futures, and rebates, for insight into the average revenue generated per unit of trading volume on our platform.

Volatility is calculated using 1-minute price intervals from Coindesk Data's Adaptive Diversified Liquidity Index for BTC and ETH. We determine the daily volatility by measuring the standard deviation of these minute-by-minute price changes, which provides a more granular view of price fluctuations. This daily figure is then converted to an annualized volatility by multiplying it by the square root of 365, a standard practice for making risk metrics comparable over a one-year period.


Monthly Metrics Report for August 2026
                          
(Unaudited)
                          
                                           
  2025
   2026
  Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec   Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug
(B - in billions)                                          
Trading Volume ($B)                                          
Spot - BTC 34.6 30.9 43.2 39.2 32.8 19.9 20.8 18.2 16.4 38.2 38.4 25.9   22.5 41.8 29.1 20.9 16.8 26.9 16.7 17.6
Spot - ETH 18.3 19.2 14.9 10.9 12.0 9.5 11.1 12.8 8.8 15.1 14.1 9.6   8.4 12.9 8.0 5.4 3.4 4.9 3.0 3.7
Spot - Stablecoin 19.4 20.9 17.0 13.3 10.3 8.1 12.9 8.6 8.1 19.6 18.4 13.8   11.2 19.0 13.2 9.6 7.4 10.8 7.3 7.9
Spot - Other 4.8 3.8 2.7 2.2 2.6 2.4 4.0 4.6 4.1 4.6 4.4 2.9   3.4 3.7 2.7 2.1 2.5 2.9 2.2 6.6
Total Spot 77.1 74.8 77.7 65.5 57.6 39.9 48.8 44.3 37.3 77.5 75.3 52.2   45.4 77.4 52.9 38.0 30.0 45.5 29.1 35.8
Options               0.0 0.0 0.0 2.8 6.2   4.8 3.6 3.2 5.6 0.9 2.3 0.2 4.7
Perpetual 6.6 7.8 8.0 6.8 5.8 4.1 5.0 4.6 2.2 3.0 2.7 2.6   2.0 3.1 4.4 3.4 2.0 3.1 1.5 2.0
Total Trading Volume 83.7 82.5 85.7 72.3 63.4 44.0 53.8 48.8 39.6 80.5 80.8 61.1   52.2 84.1 60.4 46.9 32.9 50.9 30.7 42.5
                                           
Average Trading Spread (bps)                                          
Spot 2.14 1.97 1.87 1.65 1.55 1.58 1.76 2.55 1.96 1.75 1.94 1.82   1.74 2.22 2.01 2.05 2.40 2.84 2.71 2.53
Options               1.00 0.93 1.29 1.34 1.66   1.95 2.42 1.86 2.50 1.65 0.59 1.09 0.14
Perpetual (1.06) (1.41) (2.38) (1.47) (0.86) (1.22) (0.80) (0.65) 0.21 (2.67) (0.13) (0.30)   (0.61) 0.37 0.09 (0.08) (0.12) (0.14) 1.21 (0.32)
Average Trading Spread 1.90 1.65 1.47 1.36 1.32 1.32 1.52 2.25 1.86 1.59 1.85 1.71   1.67 2.16 1.86 1.95 2.23 2.56 2.62 2.13
                                           
Monthly Average Volatility                                          
BTC 48% 44% 50% 44% 33% 28% 27% 28% 23% 38% 45% 39%   33% 61% 48% 35% 28% 47% 32% 30%
ETH 60% 78% 69% 70% 67% 54% 54% 60% 42% 58% 68% 53%   46% 82% 60% 44% 36% 67% 44% 39%
                                           
* Figures presented may not sum precisely due to rounding                                          
                                           

Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

BullishBLSHNYSE:BLSHblockchain investing
BLSH
The Conversation (0)
Ryan Louvar.

Why the SEC’s Innovation Exemption Delay Matters for Tokenized Securities

The SEC’s delayed innovation exemption has created a fresh round of questions for firms building in tokenized securities, digital assets and on-chain market infrastructure. What was supposed to be a key next step for trading, custody and broader market access is now on pause, and that pause may... Keep Reading...
A glowing Bitcoin coin is centered over a gray background with fluctuating red and blue candlestick charts.

Crypto Market Update: Bitcoin Dips After Jobs Report

Get the latest insights on Bitcoin, Ether and altcoins, along with a round-up of key cryptocurrency market news.Here's a quick recap of the crypto landscape for Friday (September 4) as of 10:00 a.m. UTC.Bitcoin price updateBitcoin price chartEther and altcoin price updateToday's crypto news to... Keep Reading...
Red and blue buttons with Bitcoin symbols and American flag designs scattered randomly.

What the Crypto Industry Demands from the Next Congress

As the US midterm elections approach, the digital assets industry finds itself at a critical regulatory inflection point. Gone are the days of speculative wild-west debates; today, blockchain technology, stablecoins and tokenization are rapidly integrating into the core plumbing of global... Keep Reading...
Bitcoin stands upright on a reflective surface with blurred lights in the background.

Crypto Market Update: Saylor's Strategy Returns to Profit in Bitcoin Price Rebound

Get the latest insights on Bitcoin, Ether and altcoins, along with a round-up of key cryptocurrency market news.Here's a quick recap of the crypto landscape for Monday (August 31) as of 10:00 p.m. UTC.Bitcoin price updateBitcoin price chartEther and altcoin price updateToday's crypto news to... Keep Reading...
Ashley Ebersole.

The Hidden Tradeoff in the SEC’s Crypto Exemptions: Easier Fundraising, More Disclosure

The US Securities and Exchange Commission's (SEC) formal crypto rule proposal marks a major pivot from an enforcement-first approach toward a structured compliance model, filling a regulatory vacuum as congressional action on the CLARITY Act stalls. The framework offers projects a path to raise... Keep Reading...
Gold Bitcoin rests on digital chart with red and green bars.

Crypto Market Update: Bitcoin Breaks as Hawkish Warsh Hits Fragile Derivatives Setup

Get the latest insights on Bitcoin, Ether and altcoins, along with a round-up of key cryptocurrency market news.Here's a quick recap of the crypto landscape for Friday (August 28) as of 10:00 p.m. UTC.Bitcoin price updateBitcoin price chartEther and altcoin price updateToday's crypto news to... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Syntholene Completes Phase One of Effects Testing at Iceland Demonstration Facility, Advances to High-Power Operations

Peruvian Metals on Track for Full Production for 2026 at the Aguila Norte Processing Plant and Reports Positive Sample Results from the Tailings Area

Black Dragon Chairman Confirms Significant Personal Investment in Share Buyback Initiative

Lexaria Announces Exercise of Warrants for Approximately $5.9 Million in Gross Proceeds

Related News

oil and gas investing

Syntholene Completes Phase One of Effects Testing at Iceland Demonstration Facility, Advances to High-Power Operations

gold investing

Peruvian Metals on Track for Full Production for 2026 at the Aguila Norte Processing Plant and Reports Positive Sample Results from the Tailings Area

base metals investing

Bold Ventures Announces Wilcorp Drill Results, Highlights Ring of Fire Developments

battery metals investing

VanadiumCorp Completes Rock Chip Sampling Program at its Lac Doré Vanadium-Iron-Titanium Project; 53 Samples Submitted to AGAT Laboratories for Analysis

QIMC Launches 78-Kilometre 2D Seismic Campaign Across Quebec and Nova Scotia Natural Hydrogen Districts

precious metals investing

Brixton Metals Reports Consistent Silver Grades Across All 85 Holes from Maiden Tailings Drill Program at the Langis Silver Project

base metals investing

Domestic Metals Commences Drill Program at Smart Creek Project, Montana